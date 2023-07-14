 Skip to main content
5 best comedies to watch on Paramount+ right now

Anthony Orlando
By

As one of the biggest streaming services currently running, Paramount+ has a plethora of beloved comedies for audiences to enjoy. With original productions courtesy of South Park and classic movies like Zoolander and Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, there is virtually no shortage of funny films for people to stream.

To help viewers choose what to watch for their next movie night, here are the five best comedies to watch on Paramount+.

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004)

Ron Burgundy sitting at a news desk in "Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy."
DreamWorks Pictures

“Boy, that escalated quickly.” “I love lamp.” “I’m in a glass case of emotion!” Just about every moment and line in Anchorman is iconic, and the jokes never cease to get a smile out of its audience. When a 1970s news anchor finds himself competing with a new female anchor, all sorts of comedic chaos ensues as Ron and his team face off against changing times, killer news gangs, and giant bears.

There’s also a stinky panther, a Brick with a hand grenade, and some kind of chocolate squirrel. It’s a lot to unpack right here, so audiences will have to watch for themselves to make sense of it.

Watch Anchorman on Paramount+.

Mean Girls (2004)

The cast of Mean Girls stands on stage in Santa outfits.
Paramount Pictures

After growing up in Africa, Cady Heron moves back to America to attend high school, where she becomes part of a clique of popular girls led by the dreaded Regina George.

Thanks to its all-star cast and Tina Fey’s hysterical and relatable story, Mean Girls has grown to be one of the most iconic comedies of the 21st century, and it continues to surpass many teen comedies that have been released in the past 20 years. Simply put, this film is (sorry, readers) fetch.

Watch Mean Girls on Paramount+.

Everything Everywhere All At Once (2022)

Michelle Yeoh looks at her hot dog fingers in "Everything Everywhere All at Once."
A24

When a Chinese-American laundromat owner finds herself audited, she suddenly joins forces with her husband from another universe to save the multiverse from destruction. It’s a pretty wacky premise, and Everything Everywhere All at Once is filled with some of the most hilarious and over-the-top martial arts scenes ever seen in cinema.

Despite its many absurdist elements, including hot dog-fingered people and a world-ending bagel, the Daniels’ Oscar-winning modern indie masterpiece features a hopeful and heart-wrenching tale of a woman learning to find joy in her mundane life and helping her daughter overcome her nihilistic depression.

Watch Everything Everywhere All at Once on Paramount+.

The Big Lebowski (1998)

The Dude, Walter, and Donny at a bowling alley in "The Big Lebowski."
Working Title Films

When a hippie slacker is attacked by men mistaking him for a millionaire with the same name, he and his bowling pals embark on a bizarre and mind-boggling journey into LA’s seedy underworld to rescue the rich Lebowski’s porn star wife. Encountering foes such as the hypersexual Jesus, German nihilists, and a not-so-friendly police chief, the Dude and his friends never seem to catch a break as their chaotic world tries to tear them down at every turn.

The Big Lebowski is an unconventional and surreal comedy that will leave audiences scratching their heads. But it’s this rich tapestry of comical incidents, as well as bravura performances by Jeff Bridges (The Old Man), John Goodman, and John Turturro, that has made viewers return to it time and time again.

Watch The Big Lebowski on Paramount+.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (2023)

Simon, Doric, Edgin, and Holga stand in an arena in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.
Paramount Pictures

Set in the Forgotten Realms campaign, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves follows a thieving bard as he assembles a band of powerful warriors to steal a magical artifact, reunite with his estranged daughter, and save the land from an ancient evil.

This film is very much the medieval version of Guardians of the Galaxy, as it sends the audience on a thrilling, heartfelt, and often humorous story with a cast of unlikely, but lovable heroes. With its vibrant world, heart-pounding acting, and witty jokes, this comedic high fantasy is the blockbuster many audiences didn’t know they needed.

Watch Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves on Paramount+.

