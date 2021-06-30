The name Paramount+ might be new, but the streaming service formerly known as CBS All Access has been around for quite a while now, quietly cultivating a competitive library of new and classic movies and shows, as well as critically praised original projects.
July brings another list of new arrivals to the Paramount+ library, including the long-awaited sequel Bill & Ted Face the Music and a recording of The SpongeBob Musical: Live on Stage! Read on for the highlights, as well as everything else coming to the streaming service throughout the month.
Below, you’ll find the full list of July’s additions to the Paramount+ library with our recommendations in bold. If you subscribe to other streaming services, we also have helpful guides to the best movies on Netflix and best shows on Netflix, as well as the best movies streaming on Amazon, best TV shows streaming on Amazon, and plenty of guides for Hulu, Disney+, and HBO Max, too.
Everything new on Paramount+ in July
July 1
- 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
- 28 Days Later
- 28 Weeks Later
- Bitter Harvest
- Blue Sky
- Caveman
- Cinema Paradiso
- Cliffhanger
- Congo
- Death Valley Rangers
- Down To You
- Forces Of Nature
- Foxfire
- Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell
- Gorp
- Halloween VI: The Curse of Michael Myers
- Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters
- Jack Reacher
- Kiss the Girls
- Love Story
- Robocop
- Robocop 2
- Robocop 3
- Soldier Boyz
- Something’s Gotta Give
- Stonewall
- Taffin
- The Adventures of Hercules
- The Chumscrubber
- The Lone Gun
- The Natural
- The Queen
- The Terminator
- Timeline
- William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet
July 2
- Bill & Ted Face the Music
July 7
- Big Brother live feeds
- Love Island live feeds
- Bubble Guppies (season 4)
- Henry Danger (season 5)
- The Noggins (season 1)
- Science Saves the Day (season 1)
- Word Play (season 1)
July 14
- The Blitz: Days That Changed WWII
- Crash of the Concorde
- The SpongeBob Musical: Live on Stage!
- Survival of the Snow Leopard
- The Loud House (season 4)
July 21
- Nella the Princess Knight (season 2)
- Lego City Adventures (season 1)
- Lego Jurassic World (season 1)
- Show-Me-Bot (season 1)
- Mystery of the Ice Age Giants
July 22
- Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years (new episodes)
July 28
- Drunk History México (seasons 1-3)
- Splash TV (seasons 1-2)
July 29
- Behind the Music series premiere
