The name Paramount+ might be new, but the streaming service formerly known as CBS All Access has been around for quite a while now, quietly cultivating a competitive library of new and classic movies and shows, as well as critically praised original projects.

July brings another list of new arrivals to the Paramount+ library, including the long-awaited sequel Bill & Ted Face the Music and a recording of The SpongeBob Musical: Live on Stage! Read on for the highlights, as well as everything else coming to the streaming service throughout the month.

Below, you’ll find the full list of July’s additions to the Paramount+ library with our recommendations in bold. If you subscribe to other streaming services, we also have helpful guides to the best movies on Netflix and best shows on Netflix, as well as the best movies streaming on Amazon, best TV shows streaming on Amazon, and plenty of guides for Hulu, Disney+, and HBO Max, too.

Everything new on Paramount+ in July

July 1

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

28 Days Later

28 Weeks Later

Bitter Harvest

Blue Sky

Caveman

Cinema Paradiso

Cliffhanger

Congo

Death Valley Rangers

Down To You

Forces Of Nature

Foxfire

Frankenstein and the Monster from Hell

Gorp

Halloween VI: The Curse of Michael Myers

Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters

Jack Reacher

Kiss the Girls

Love Story

Robocop

Robocop 2

Robocop 3

Soldier Boyz

Something’s Gotta Give

Stonewall

Taffin

The Adventures of Hercules

The Chumscrubber

The Lone Gun

The Natural

The Queen

The Terminator

Timeline

William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet

July 2

Bill & Ted Face the Music

July 7

Big Brother live feeds

Love Island live feeds

Bubble Guppies (season 4)

Henry Danger (season 5)

The Noggins (season 1)

Science Saves the Day (season 1)

Word Play (season 1)

July 14

The Blitz: Days That Changed WWII

Crash of the Concorde

The SpongeBob Musical: Live on Stage!

Survival of the Snow Leopard

The Loud House (season 4)

July 21

Nella the Princess Knight (season 2)

Lego City Adventures (season 1)

Lego Jurassic World (season 1)

Show-Me-Bot (season 1)

Mystery of the Ice Age Giants

July 22

Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years (new episodes)

July 28

Drunk History México (seasons 1-3)

Splash TV (seasons 1-2)

July 29

Behind the Music series premiere

