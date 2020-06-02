The best thrillers on Amazon Prime

Thrillers are the perfect movies to watch when you’re in the mood for some action, excitement, and suspense but you don’t want a full-blown, gory horror flick. Thankfully, there are plenty of them on Amazon Prime that you can stream. From new titles to films that date back as early as the 1940s, here are the best thrillers you can currently stream via Amazon.

With a sequel scheduled for release later this year, this post-apocalyptic thriller was a critically acclaimed box office success. Co-written, directed by, and starring John Krasinski alongside his real-life wife Emily Blunt, the movie follows a family trying to survive in a muted world where making even the slightest sound summons a creature with an acute sense of hearing that devours you alive. With a hearing-impaired teenage daughter, the family is able to communicate proficiently through sign language, but a new baby adds a tricky element to the situation. While a movie with zero dialogue sounds terribly boring, the nail-biting tension makes it edge-of-your-seat intense throughout the entire film.

Rotten Tomatoes: 95%

Genre: Drama, Horror, Mystery, Sci-Fi, Suspense

Stars: Emily Blunt, John Krasinski

Director: John Krasinski

Rating: PG-13

Runtime: 90 minutes

A star-studded cast tackled this film’s deep dive into the investigation of and controversy around torture used by the CIA following the terrorist attacks on September 11. Examining the full 6,700-page report by Daniel Jones of the Senate Intelligence Committee, the story is based, in part, on Katherine Eban’s Vanity Fair article “Rorschach and Awe.” Premiering at the Sundance Film Festival in early 2019, the Amazon Studios movie had a brief theatrical release then went straight to the streaming service.

Rotten Tomatoes: 82%

Genre: Biography, Crime, Drama, History, Thriller

Stars: Adam Driver, Annette Bening, Jon Hamm, Jennifer Morrison

Director: Scott Z. Burns

Rating: R

Runtime: 119 minutes

A machinist suffers from severe insomnia and psychological problems, which eventually lead to a serious accident at the workplace involving a coworker. After being fired, he slumps into a world of paranoia and delusions while trying to deal with the guilt. With Christian Bale heading up the cast, it’s no surprise this film was well-received. His method acting and ability to fully immerse himself in roles of troubled characters like this one, including losing a serious amount of weight to play the role, create a character that is both captivating and terrifying.

Rotten Tomatoes: 77%

Genre: Drama, Mystery, Suspense

Stars: Christian Bale, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Aitana Sanchez-Gijon

Director: Brad Anderson

Rating: R

Runtime: 102 minutes

Surveillance has come a long way from this movie about a surveillance expert who discovers that his recordings might reveal a murder, presenting him with a moral dilemma about whether to release them. Interestingly, while the plot had nothing to do with Watergate, the film came out in theaters right before Richard Nixon resigned as president of the United States, leading many to believe the movie was a reaction to the scandal. In any case, it received critical acclaim and a trio of Academy Award nominations.

Rotten Tomatoes: 98%

Genre: Drama, Mystery, Suspense

Stars: Gene Hackman, John Cazale, Allen Garfield, Cindy Williams, Frederic Forrest, Harrison Ford, Robert Duvall

Director: Francis Ford Coppola

Rating: PG

Runtime: 113 minutes

College students head to a remote cabin in the forest where they think they’ll be able to enjoy some quiet fun and relaxation. Instead, they end up being controlled and manipulated by technicians in an underground lab who are watching them, feeding them drugs, and watching as monsters and zombies attack the students. The plot sounds silly but the film was very well received by critics and audiences alike, who called the Joss Whedon-produced flick “funny, strange, and scary,” often all at the same time.

Rotten Tomatoes: 92%

Genre: Horror

Stars: Kristen Connolly, Chris Hemsworth, Anna Hutchison

Director: Drew Goddard

Rating: R

Runtime: 95 minutes

Go way back in time for this Alfred Hitchcock classic, based on the novel of the same name by David Dodge. Cary Grant is a retired cat burglar who, in an attempt to save his reputation, catches an imposter targeting wealthy tourists in the French Riviera. It marked the last film project for Grace Kelly, who starred as Grant’s love interest, before she retired from acting to become Princess of Monaco.

Rotten Tomatoes: 96%

Genre: Mystery, Romance, Thriller

Stars: Cary Grant, Grace Kelly

Director: Alfred Hitchcock

Rating: PG

Runtime: 106 minutes

This neo-noir thriller based on the 1953 Raymond Chandler novel of the same name is a period piece set in 1950s to 1970s Hollywood. It tells the journey of a private investigator as he tries to help a friend but finds himself entangled in a murder investigation surrounding the man’s wife. Tackling everything from Hollywood’s self-obsessiveness to drugs, alcoholism, and murder, it has all of the makings of a great thriller.

Rotten Tomatoes: 97%

Genre: Comedy, Crime, Drama

Stars: Elliott Gould, Nina van Pallandt, Sterling Hayden

Director: Robert Altman

Rating: R

Runtime: 112 minutes

A widowed single mother and vlogger from a small town befriends a wealthy fashion executive after their kids have a playdate. Next thing she knows, she’s trying to solve the friend’s mysterious disappearance. The plot sounds simple but the film was a box office success thanks to performances by the leads Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively, earning $97 million on just a $20 million budget.

Rotten Tomatoes: 84%

Genre: Comedy, Crime, Drama

Stars: Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively, Henry Golding, Andrew Rannells

Director: Paul Feig

Rating: R

Runtime: 117 minutes

Dubbed an erotic psychological thriller, this South Korean film, also known as Ah-ga-ssi, is inspired by the novel Fingersmith by Sarah Waters, with a change in setting from the Victorian era to Korea during Japanese colonial rule. At the heart of the story is a con man with a sinister plot to seduce a Japanese heiress so he can have her committed and steal her money.

Rotten Tomatoes: 95%

Genre: Drama, Romance, Thriller

Stars: Kim Min-hee, Kim Tae-ri, Ha Jung-woo, Cho Jin-woong

Director: Park Chan-wook

Rating: R

Runtime: 145 minutes

In the film based on the John Grisham novel of the same name, a recent law school graduate with no real career prospects finds himself caught up in a scheme with an ambulance chaser who hires him to find potential clients in a local hospital. With a star-studded cast, it has been called one of the best Hollywood adaptations of a Grisham novel.

Rotten Tomatoes: 83%

Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller

Stars: Matt Damon, Claire Danes, Jon Voight, Mary Kay Place, Mickey Rourke, Danny DeVito

Director: Francis Ford Coppola

Rating: PG

Runtime: 135 minutes

