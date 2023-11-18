10 best dystopian movies of all time, ranked

Dystopian cinema has long served as a powerful reflection of audiences’ fears about the future. The best dystopian movies depict disturbing worlds where society has unraveled and the consequences of greed, dangerous technology, and unchecked power are on full display. These dark futures have fascinated viewers for decades, with the greatest ones often being the bleakest and most chaotic.

From influential masterpieces like Blade Runner to contemporary works like Children of Men, these must-see dystopian films can mesmerize and terrify at the same time. Beyond being cautionary tales, the best movies in the genre are thoughtful examinations and creative imaginings of the worst that humanity’s actions can bring, with some classics even featuring spine-chillingly accurate predictions.

10. The Hunger Games (2012)

Starring Jennifer Lawrence in one of her most iconic roles, The Hunger Games depicts a dystopian version of North America, now called the Capitol of Panem. Based on the eponymous 2008 novel by Suzanne Collins and directed by Gary Ross, the film depicts the titular annual games, which Panem uses to maintain control over the 12 districts. Everything changes when the volunteer from District 12, Lawrence’s Katniss Everdeen, joins the televised fight to the death.

The Hunger Games would quickly become a permanent part of pop culture, attracting new fans to Collins’ engrossing portrayal of a future controlled by those with ridiculous wealth and power. It would spawn a franchise that’s still flourishing today, with the latest entry, The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, now playing in theaters.

9. V for Vendetta (2006)

“Remember, remember, the Fifth of November.” Most fans will recognize this classic 2006 dystopian political movie by just these words. Based on Alan Moore’s beloved 1988 graphic novel and directed by James McTeigue, V for Vendetta is set in a world where fascists rule the U.K. One masked vigilante, V (Hugo Weaving), fights the totalitarian regime by trying to start a revolution. In the process, he meets Evey Hammond (Natalie Portman), who becomes an unexpected ally until the end.

Although it was initially controversial because of its exploration of anarchy and terrorism, not to mention its deviation from the source material, V for Vendetta is generally positively remembered today for its unique contribution to the genre. Its disturbing depiction of a future without freedom is far too realistic, which is what makes its dystopian world so unforgettable.

8. Gattaca (1997)

Gattaca takes place in a dystopian future where genetically inferior individuals are classified as “in-valid,” as opposed to privileged “valid” citizens. Here, Vincent Freeman (Ethan Hawke) dreams of going to space, but is held back by his status. Undeterred, he purchases and uses the identity of a “valid” to sneak into a prestigious space program, where he meets and falls in love with Irene Cassini (Uma Thurman).

Directed by Andrew Niccol, the ‘90s movie is worth streaming today if only to see the fear surrounding reproductive technologies that enable eugenics. Gattaca‘s title is a play on guanine, adenine, thymine, and cytosine, which are the four nucleobases of DNA. Aside from the movie’s daring exploration of eugenics and ethics, it tackles themes like freedom and determinism, which all still apply to modern society.

7. Minority Report (2002)

Tom Cruise stars as Precrime Chief John Anderton in Minority Report, which shows a dystopian reality where psychic technology is used to predict criminal activity. This unique technology allows officers like Anderton to arrest and convict serious offenders before they even have to chance to commit their crimes. When Anderton ends up being arrested himself, a cat-and-mouse game ensues as he struggles to prove his innocence.

Loosely based on Philip K. Dick’s 1956 novella and directed by Steven Spielberg, the 2002 movie packs action, noir, and sci-fi into its twisty story, which ends up being much more complicated than it initially seems. The scary future it portrays isn’t too far off from the real world, either, as questionable predictive policing practices are horrifyingly similar to Minority Report‘s own flawed technology.

Wall-E may be mostly remembered as a heartwarming story about the charming titular character who falls in love with another robot, but it’s also an important dystopian movie. The Pixar movie, directed by Andrew Stanton, shows a version of Earth covered in trash, with only Wall-E trying to clean it up for the past 700 years. When the robot Eve arrives from the starship Axiom, Wall-E ends up following her on the most important journey of his life.

The dystopian elements of the gorgeously animated movie begin to reveal themselves as Wall-E and Eve uncover a conspiracy around the crucial plant in a boot they’ve brought to space. Soon, Wall-E becomes a cautionary tale about climate change and a reminder that, in the end, Earth is truly the only place humans can call home.

5. Mad Max: Fury Road (2015)

Director George Miller’s Mad Max: Fury Road transports audiences to one of the best worlds in sci-fi movies, The Wasteland. Barren and unforgiving, the only refuge for miles is the Citadel, a fortress controlled by the cruel Immortan Joe (Hugh Keays-Byrne). When Imperator Furiosa (Charlize Theron) decides that enough is enough and escapes with the tyrant’s wives, she must work together with ex-detainee Max Rockatansky (Tom Hardy) to escape Immortan Joe and his dedicated War Boys.

The postapocalyptic movie is known for its creative otherworldly environment that envisions a planet suffering from severe drought. Hierarchies within society are determined by who has power over the limited resources they have, with water and gas being the most important in Mad Max‘s Dieselpunk reality. Of course, the exhilarating road battles that masterfully mix practical and special effects are the highlight of the movie, which will soon get a spinoff and prequel in Furiosa.

4. Metropolis (1927)

While futurism had everyone excited in the late 1920s, director Fritz Lang was coming up with his most influential work, Metropolis. The pioneering sci-fi movie showed a world where utopia seemingly exists thanks to the technology powering a futuristic city, but beneath perfection is actually a terrible underbelly that hides the abuse and inequality workers have to endure. This is precisely the bleak scene that inspires Freder (Gustav Fröhlich) to empower the workers, but his privileged background complicates his efforts.

An expressionist silent film that was way ahead of its time, Metropolis is known today as an ambitious masterpiece that introduced groundbreaking elements that would go on to be permanent parts of the sci-fi genre. From its exploration of the changing relationships between man and machine to its set pieces that depicted future cities full of robots, the 1927 movie boldly went beyond the limits of filmmaking, the silent era, and science fiction at that time.

3. Blade Runner (1982)

Harrison Ford stars as disillusioned cop Rick Deckard in Blade Runner, director Ridley Scott’s legendary sci-fi movie. The 1982 film tells the story of the protagonist, who’s tasked with capturing four synthetic humans known as Replicants that have escaped one of the many space colonies owned and operated by the Tyrell Corporation. In the process of searching for the fugitive group led by Roy Batty (Rutger Hauer), Deckard learns that not everything they’re told about these synthetic individuals is true.

An adaptation of Philip K. Dick’s 1968 novel Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?, Blade Runner was initially critically panned, but has since gained acclaim for its influence on the cyberpunk and neo-noir genres. Its unsettling dystopia takes place along familiar streets in Los Angeles in 2019, which the 1982 film imagined to be a dangerous and depressing setting dominated by a corporation with unchecked power.

2. Children of Men (2007)

Gravity‘s Alfonso Cuarón is the brilliant director of the underrated dystopian thriller Children of Men. Based on P. D. James’ 1992 novel, the film presents an original version of a frightening future that shows the answer to this unlikely question: What would happen if no one could give birth anymore?

Set two decades after this mysterious wave of infertility, the 2006 film shows a chaotic world where asylum seekers desperately try to get into the U.K., which is the last country with a semblance of a functioning government. There, burnt-out civil servant Theo Faron (Clive Owen) finds himself with an unlikely task that turns out to be critical to humanity’s future. What follows is a frantic journey through the increasingly turbulent city, with the protagonist’s mission soon being a reflection of the power of hope in seemingly doomed situations.

1. A Clockwork Orange (1972)

A classic dystopian sci-fi and crime movie based on Anthony Burgess’ eponymous 1962 novel, A Clockwork Orange takes place in a not-too-distant future version of England, where Alex DeLarge (Malcolm McDowell) and his “Droogs” commit criminal acts almost every night. When Alex indulges too much in “the old ultraviolence,” a woman is murdered in a gruesome way. As a punishment, the teen is sent for an experimental psychological conditioning treatment known as the “Ludovico Technique,” which makes him hate violence. When he’s sent back out into the world, he becomes the victim of the very same crimes he used to perpetuate.

Director Stanley Kubrick’s trademark style is on full display through A Clockwork Orange‘s cinematography, with the palette, lighting, and camera angles bolstering its complex story. Delving into themes of juvenile delinquency, psychiatry, and even freewill, the movie’s message is complicated and can be interpreted in several ways. Alex’s small group of thugs in the dystopian film could mirror real-world youth gangs, who are subject to more violence and questionable “treatments” instead of any much-needed thoughtful guidance.

