Here’s a first look at an unrecognizable Daniel Craig in Knives Out 3

Daniel Craig has a new hairstyle in the first image for Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery.

On X (formerly Twitter), Rian Johnson shared a black-and-white photo of Craig’s Benoit Blac with noticeably longer hair. In the picture, Blanc is sporting a three-piece suit and holding a hat. Johnson wrote, “Aaaaand we’re off! Today is day 1 of shooting on the next Benoit Blanc mystery “Wake Up Dead Man” – see you on the other side.” Production has now begun in London.

Wake Up Dead Man is the next installment in the Knives Out franchise. Craig returns as Benoit Blanc, a private detective tasked with solving another murder mystery in his “most dangerous case yet.” Like its predecessors, Dead Man features a star-studded ensemble cast, including Josh O’Connor, Cailee Spaeny, Andrew Scott, Glenn Close, Kerry Washington, Mila Kunis, Josh Brolin, Daryl McCormack, Jeremy Renner, and Thomas Haden Church.

Aaaaand we’re off! Today is day 1 of shooting on the next Benoit Blanc mystery “Wake Up Dead Man” – see you on the other side. pic.twitter.com/Napfvq1zXT — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) June 10, 2024

In an interview with Tudum, Johnson revealed that Wake Up Dead Man is a reference to U2’s song of the same name from their 1997 album Pop. “Pop is a very underrated album, and that song is very right for the title,” Johnson said. “But I’ve had Wake Up Dead Man in my head for a long while, and I first heard the phrase in American folk music.” Knives Out was a reference to a Radiohead song, while Glass Onion drew inspiration from a song by the Beatles.

Wake Up Dead Man is the third Knives Out installment written and directed by Johnson, who produces with Ram Bergman under their production company, T-Street.

The film is slated to stream globally on Netflix in 2025.

