Where to watch the Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion

In 2019, the murder mystery genre got a fresh infusion of life, and a new detective for the post-modern millennium, with Rian Johnson’s twisty thriller Knives Out. Starring James Bond himself, Daniel Craig, as the loquacious Southern sleuth Benoit Blanc, the movie was a classic whodunit with a subtle stream of social satire interspersed between shocking deaths.

A hit with audiences and critics alike, Knives Out naturally spawned sequel talk, with not one but two sequels commissioned to follow Benoit as he solves mysteries in exotic locations with a rotating cast of A-listers and character actors. The first sequel, Glass Onion, is about to be released, and for those curious as to how, and where, to watch the follow-up, Digital Trends will help solve the mystery for you.

Where can I watch Glass Onion?

If you’re looking to watch the next chapter in the Knives Out series, then you have two main options to do so. Starting November 23, Glass Onion will be showing in about 600 theaters nationwide for a one-week-only engagement. To find out where it is showing, just go to AMC, Cinemark, or Regal‘s websites and input your zip code.

If you prefer to watch the movie in the comfort of your own home and have some patience, don’t worry! Netflix will be the exclusive streaming home for Glass Onion.

Netflix is still considered to be one of the pioneers of the streaming world. The subscription service provides thousands of hours of content in the form of movies and television. Netflix’s original programming boasts some of the most popular television shows in the world, including Stranger Things, The Crown, and The Watcher. In recent years, Netflix’s lineup of original films has included prestige dramas like The Power of the Dog and The Irishman, blockbusters such as The Gray Man and Red Notice, and romantic films like Purple Hearts and The Kissing Booth.

When will it be available for subscribers?

Glass Onion will begin streaming exclusively on Netflix on December 23. That’s a full month after the movie is shown in theaters, so we suggest avoiding Twitter for possible spoilers.

How much does it cost?

Netflix has four subscription plans. There is the basic plan, which costs $10 per month and can be watched on one supported device at a time. The standard plan costs $15.49 per month and supports two devices at a time. The premium plan is $20 and can be watched on four supported devices at a time. All three of these plans are ad-free.

The fourth plan is the basic plan with ads. Starting in November 2022, this brand-new ad plan costs $7 per month. Users can access Netflix on this plan via one supported device at a time. Ads will be shown before and during most shows and movies. Some movies and TV shows are unavailable due to licensing restrictions, and downloads are not included.

Is it worth it?

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery | Official Trailer | Netflix

A resounding yes. The film debuted earlier this year at the Toronto International Film Festival, where it received near-universal praise, with some critics claiming it’s even better than the original. DT’s own critic A.A. Dowd praised the film, writing that director Rian Johnson “has once more polished the formula of this classic genre, delivering all the expected thrills of a mystery unraveled while touching on contemporary social concerns and gleefully circumventing the assumed course of a narrative.”

In addition to Craig returning as Benoit, the cast of Glass Onion includes Kate Hudson, Leslie Odom Jr., Edward Norton, Kathryn Hahn, Jessica Henwick, Janelle Monae, and Dave Bautista. Currently, the Knives Out sequel registers 91% on the Tomatometer on Rotten Tomatoes and a critics score of 81 on Metacritic.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will release in theaters on November 23 and will stream on Netflix on December 23.

