Netflix teases Knives Out 2 and the rest of its 2022 films

By

The new year is only a month old, but Netflix wants to send an important message about its 2022 plans: It has no intention of giving up its status as the king of the streaming services. There will be 86 Netflix original movies released in 2022, which is 16 more than the 70 original flicks that Netflix released in 2021. In short, “every night is movie night.”

Netflix has released a promo video for its 2022 films that feature several A-list stars breaking character in the midst of their clips to extoll the virtues of Netflix’s approach. There’s even a first look at Knives Out 2, which is currently in production, with a return appearance by Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc.

One of the most prominently featured movies in the video is The Adam Project, which stars Ryan Reynolds as a pilot who travels back in time and teams up with his younger self to save the future. Mark Ruffalo, Jennifer Garner, Walker Scobell, Catherine Keener, and Zoe Saldaña will co-star in the film; which is due March 11 on Netflix.

Some of the other intriguing flicks include Day Shift, which features Jamie Foxx as a vampire hunter; as well as The Gray Man, a new action film directed by Avengers: Endgame helmers Anthony and Joe Russo. They will guide an incredible cast that includes Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, Dhanush, Billy Bob Thornton, Alfre Woodard, and Regé-Jean Page.

The cast of Knives Out 2.

Another big movie coming to Netflix in 2022 is director Paul Feig’s The School For Good and Evil, which features Charlize Theron and Kerry Washington in the leading roles alongside Laurence Fishburne, Michelle Yeoh, Sofia Wylie, Sophie Anne Caruso, Jamie Flatters, Kit Young, Sir Ben Kingsley, Patti LuPone, and Rachel Bloom.

There may also be some surprises along the way. It certainly looks like Netflix’s 2022 lineup is going to be the envy of its rivals.

