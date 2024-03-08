Like Netflix’s hit fantasy film Damsel? Then watch these 3 movies this weekend

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Netflix has cultivated Millie Bobby Brown as a rising star since her breakout role in Stranger Things, which is why she’s already headlined two Enola Holmes movies for the streamer. This week, Brown is going full action heroine in Damsel, a new Netflix original film that casts her in the leading role of Princess Elodie, a young woman who discovers that her dream wedding is a nightmare. After her would-be husband’s family tries to sacrifice her, Elodie has to pick up a sword and fight for her life.

If you like Netflix’s Damsel, you should watch these three fantasy movies. And you won’t even have to go far for the first one because it’s already streaming on Netflix.

The School for Good and Evil (2022)

Netflix doesn’t have a lot of original fantasy films in its library, but the streamer took a big swing with this adaptation of The School for Good and Evil. Sophie (Sophia Anne Caruso) is a young woman who dreams of becoming a princess, while her best friend, Agatha (Sofia Wylie), just wants to escape life in their small village. But when both Sophie and Agatha are transported to the School for Good and Evil, they’re stunned when Agatha is placed with the Good while Sophie lands among the Bad.

This seems counterintuitive to their desires, especially for Sophie. However, as Agatha begins to excel at being good, Sophie’s descent towards evil takes a staggering toll on her mind and body, which may bring these two friends into a deadly conflict with each other.

Watch The School for Good and Evil on Netflix.

The Princess (2022)

Hulu had the perfect counterpart to Damsel with The Princess, an original fantasy movie that was subsequently “Zaslaved off” the platform in the name of a tax write-off. Fortunately, The Princess can still be found on demand because this movie is a showcase for its leading lady, Joey King. She plays the unnamed Princess who is expected to wed Julius (Dominic Cooper), a ruthless man she doesn’t love.

When the Princess abandons Julius at the altar, he reveals his true intentions by imprisoning the King (Ed Stoppard) and the Queen (Alex Reid) before seizing control of the kingdom. It’s a good thing that the Princess has already been trained on how to fight by her advisor, Linh (Veronica Ngo), because both women are the last hope for the kingdom to remain free.

Rent or buy The Princess on Prime Video.

Your Highness (2011)

Unlike Damsel or the two previously mentioned films, Your Highness is a very R-rated take on fantasy that doubles as a stoner comedy. Danny McBride stars as Prince Thadeous, the often-overlooked brother of Prince Fabious (James Franco). When an evil warlock, Leezar (Justin Theroux), kidnaps Fabious’ bride-to-be, Belladonna (Zooey Deschanel), Thadeous reluctantly accompanies his brother on a quest to get her back.

Along the way, the royal brothers discover a conspiracy to bring down their kingdom. They also make a new ally when they meet a warrior named Isabel (Natalie Portman), whom Thadeous is clearly attracted to. Isabel may not return Thadeous’ feelings, but they need each other if they want to survive Leezar’s forces and save the kingdom.

Rent or buy Your Highness on Prime Video.

