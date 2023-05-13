5 characters we think will die in Stranger Things season 5

The end is near for Stranger Things as the upcoming fifth season of the popular Netflix show will be the last of the series. Since it’s the final run of episodes, fans have already begun to speculate who will live and die. The status of major characters became a point of discussion after Millie Bobby Brown (Enola Holmes 2) joked that the show’s creators, the Duffer Brothers, need to be more like Game of Thrones and kill off characters. In response to Brown, The Duffers explained how the show is in Hawkins, not Westeros, and that killing off a character like Mike (Finn Wolfhard) would make the show “depressing.”

That does not mean Stranger Things has shied away from death. In season 4, fan-favorite Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) was killed despite his growing popularity as a character. The question is not if any characters will die in season 5. The issue becomes which characters from the main ensemble will die. Below are five characters we think may die in Stranger Things season 5.

Steve Harrington

From where he started to where he ended up, Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) has undergone one of the biggest character transformations on the show. In season 1, Steve was the handsome and witty boyfriend of Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer). But Steve wasn’t always Prince Charming, as he allowed his friends to call Nancy a derogatory term and insulted Jonathan’s family. Toward the end of season 1, Steve had a change of heart, helping Nancy and Jonathan fight the Demogorgon. In later seasons, Steve became “Mr. Mom” to Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) and the kids, serving as their babysitter and protector.

Steve has come close to dying before, specifically in season 4, after being dragged into the Upside Down by a tendril at Lover’s Lake and attacked by batlike creatures. Plus, the Duffer Brothers said Steve was supposed to die in the season 1 finale, but changed their mind because of Keery’s likable performance. After proving that he’s willing to sacrifice his life for Nancy and the kids, don’t be surprised if Steve makes an even greater sacrifice in season 5, one that won’t be a happy ending.

Murray Bauman

Murray Bauman (Brett Gelman) has been a welcome addition to the cast since his debut in season 2. A paranoid conspiracy theorist and old friend to Hopper, Murray initially came off as reclusive and selfish, which is why his babyface turn in season 3 was so surprising. Murray joined forces with Hopper and Joyce (Winona Ryder) in season 3 in the Russian subplot, providing much-needed comedic relief.

In Stranger Things season 4, Murray’s heroic turn was complete after tagging along with Joyce to rescue Hopper from the Russian prison. Murray proved that when push comes to shove, he’s willing to step in and put his life on the line ehile killing a handful of Demogorgons in season 4. Stranger Things typically allows their side characters to get a heroic death, with Bob Newby (Sean Astin) and Eddie Munson being the most notable examples. Murray is a perfect candidate for a hero’s death in season 5.

Jim Hopper

Hopper (Violent Night‘s David Harbour) has shown time and time again that he fears no man or creature. Since his introduction in season 1, the Hawkins chief of police has had a death wish as he struggled to cope with the death of his daughter. Hopper has shown he will do whatever it takes to help and protect Joyce, and played an integral role in saving Will from the Upside Down. Hopper even became Eleven’s adoptive father, giving him another person to love and look after.

Hopper came as close to death as any character has experienced during the series in the season 3 finale when he closed the gate, sacrificing himself in the process as the explosion disintegrated everyone in the room. However, Hopper survived the explosion, only to be sent to a Russian prison to be beaten and tortured. With the Upside Down invading Hawkins, expect Hopper at the center of the drama as he prepares to make another sacrifice that could lead to his death.

Will Byers

Will the Duffer Brothers kill off one of the original kids? So far, the creators have yet to pull the trigger on any of the original four kids: Lucas Sinclair (Caleb McLaughlin), Will (Noah Schnapp), Mike Wheeler, and Dustin Henderson. When pondering which member of “The Party” could die in season 5, Will has to be the first-round draft pick because of his connection to Vecna, the Mind Flayer, and the Upside Down.

In season 1, Will spent time in the Upside Down after being kidnapped and trapped in the alternate dimension. Upon returning to Hawkins, Will still shares a connection with the Upside Down, serving as the target of the Mind Flayer throughout season 2. In the final moments of season 4, Will senses that Vecna is still alive when he feels a tingling sensation on his neck, and he soon sees that the Upside Down has invaded Hawkins. For Vecna to be defeated for good, it may require Will to give up his life to cut off Vecna’s connection to the real world.

Eleven

No character has been in more life-threatening situations than Eleven. As the most powerful member of the Hawkins crew thanks to her psychokinetic and telepathic powers, Eleven is constantly tasked with saving the world at the end of every season. In the season 1 finale, Eleven appears to die after defeating the Demogorgon, but she survives the battle, escapes the Upside Down, and moves in with Hopper. At the end of season 2, Eleven closes the gate, thwarting the Mind Flayer’s plans to take over Hawkins.

At the Starcourt Mall in Stranger Things season 3, Eleven is the leader in the fight against Billy (Dacre Montgomery) and the Mind Flayer. In season 4, Eleven regains her powers and frees Max from Vecna’s control, reviving her in the process. With Vecna still alive, Eleven is due for one final battle with the villainous creature. Plus, the Upside Down has infiltrated Hawkins, so someone will need to close the gate once and for all. Considering that the last attempt to close the gate almost destroyed her, eliminating the portal to the Upside Down will require a greater effort from Eleven, who may have to die doing it.

