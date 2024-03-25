 Skip to main content
Stop! And watch these 3 great movies leaving Netflix by April 1

Dan Girolamo
By
Zac Efron holds a beer in a Robert De Niro costume.
Universal Pictures

April is on the horizon, meaning several movies will be leaving Netflix. The list of films leaving the streamer by April 1 includes Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Zack Snyder’s follow-up to Man of Steel; Elysium, a sci-fi action adventure starring Matt Damon; and The Conversation, Francis Ford Coppola’s Academy Award-nominated thriller.

Those are only three of the many movies leaving Netflix at the end of March. Below, we selected three more films to watch by April 1. Our picks include a charming musical comedy made for the whole family, a 2000 comedy starring an Oscar winner, and an underrated bro-comedy from the 2010s. 

School of Rock (2003)

Jack Black and kids stand onstage and play instruments.
Paramount Pictures

The movie that taught us that one great rock show can change the world is leaving Netflix very soon. School of Rock, the delightful comedy by Richard Linklater, is the perfect union of Jack Black’s two talents – music and comedy. Black stars as Dewey Finn, a loser and wannabe rock star still searching for his big break. In need of money, Dewey poses as his roommate (The White Lotus’ Mike White) to work as a substitute teacher at a private elementary school.

After discovering some of the children’s musical talents, Dewey, who now goes by “Mr. S,” Dewey throws the curriculum out the window and embarks on a new class project: starting a rock band. Dewey plans to enter his new group, School of Rock, into the Battle of the Bands. Backed by catchy tunes and an energetic performance from Black, this movie rocks, no ifs, ands, or buts.

Stream School of Rock on Netflix.

Meet the Parents (2000)

A man and a woman sit at a dinner table in Meet the Parents.
Paramount

“I have nipples, Greg. Could you milk me?” “I just figured, if you’re gonna follow in someone’s footsteps, who better than Christ?” “Puff is just the name of the boy’s magical dragon.” We’re only scratching the surface for quotable lines from Meet the Parents, the hilarious romantic comedy starring Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro.

Male nurse Greg Focker (Stiller) plans to propose to his schoolteacher girlfriend, Pam (Teri Polo). Before Greg can get down on one knee, he must ask Pam’s father, Jack Byrnes (De Niro), a retired CIA officer, for his blessing. Greg plans to ask for the blessing when he visits Pam’s parents over the weekend. As soon as Greg arrives, everything that can go wrong does. From missing luggage and a lie detector test to an ex-fiancé and a pool volleyball game, Greg can’t do anything right. Will it ruin his proposal plans?

Stream Meet the Parents on Netflix.

Neighbors (2014)

Zac Efron stands and talks to Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne in Neighbors.
Universal Pictures

Before giving the performance of his career in The Iron Claw, Zac Efron was making audiences laugh alongside Seth Rogen in Neighbors. After the birth of their daughter, Mac (Seth Rogen) and Kelly (Rose Byrne) move to the suburbs to start the next chapter of their life. However, the couple didn’t plan for the Delta Psi Beta fraternity to live next door.

Afraid to look uncool, Mac and Kelly bond with the fraternity’s president, Teddy Sanders (Efron), and agree to remain cordial. That goodwill is thrown out the window when Mac and Kelly call the cops on the fraternity during a raucous party. Teddy sees this as an act of war and makes it his mission to ruin the lives of his new neighbors. The ensuing hijinks make for an entertaining comedy with charm and heart.

Stream Neighbors on Netflix.

