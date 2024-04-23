 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Check out this great movie before it leaves Amazon Prime Video next week

Joe Allen
By
Walter Matthau as Lt. Garber speaks over the radio to the criminals in The Taking of Pelham 123.
MGM/United Artists

Among the many frustrating things about the modern streaming landscape is that, in addition to not knowing what to watch, it’s also difficult to know when you’ll actually be able to see it. Although Amazon Prime Video has plenty of great movies, those movies come to the streamer and leave it seemingly at random because of complicated rights agreements that no regular person should ever care about or understand.

It can be hard to make sure you catch a great movie before it leaves, which is why you should definitely make time to watch The Taking of Pelham One Two Three before it leaves Prime Video at the end of April. The movie, which tells the story of a MTA train heist in 1970s New York, holds up remarkably well 50 years later. Here are three reasons you should check it out.

Recommended Videos

It’s a perfectly paced heist movie

THE TAKING OF PELHAM ONE TWO THREE (1974) | Official Trailer | MGM

The Taking of Pelham One Two Three splits its time between four men who have taken a subway car hostage in Manhattan, and the transit policeman who is heading up the negotiations. Hanging over the entire film is the key question: These hostage-takers are trapped underground, so what exactly is their exit strategy?

Related

Giving away the answer to that would spoil the fun, but rest assured that watching those investigating the crime try to figure it out is part of the movie’s charm. Like all great heist movies, Pelham One Two Three has its fair share of surprises, and those surprises keep you guessing about exactly how things might turn out.

It features the great Walter Matthau at the top of his game

Walter Matthau as Lt. Garber shakes some sense into his fellow transit authority worker in The Taking of Pelham 123.
MGM/United Artists

Given his incredibly distinct physical features, Walter Matthau does not feel like the kind of man who would be allowed to play the protagonist in movies, but in the 1970s, he did, and we should all be grateful for that. Matthau plays the transit policeman who keeps things as cool and collected as possible, even amid the chaos of his circumstances.

Matthau’s incredible charm, combined with his overwhelmingly calloused and hardened demeanor, make him perfect for this role. This is a guy who cares, but he’s also a professional, even if he doesn’t necessarily present himself as one.

It has one of the best endings in movie history

Robert Shaw's "Mr. Blue" threatens a train conductor in The Taking of Pelham 123.
MGM/United Artists

To spoil the way that Pelham One Two Three concludes would be to give far too much away, but there are few endings in the history of cinema that are more perfectly satisfying and unexpected.

The ending is really just a reminder of exactly how well thought out every single one of the movie’s beats is. This is a movie where every single hair is perfectly in place, and that’s true up until the very last moment.

You can watch The Taking of Pelham One Two Three on Amazon Prime Video.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer based in upstate New York focused on movies and TV.
3 underrated Netflix movies you should watch this weekend (April 19-21)
A woman holds her camera in Anna.

At movie theaters nationwide this weekend, the action and horror genres will be well served with the simultaneous debuts of Guy Ritchie's The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare and the vampire ballerina movie Abigail. (I'm not making that second one up; it exists!) Those movies have their fans, but it's not a stretch to predict there will be quite a few people who will want to stay home to see what's on streaming instead.

The king of those streamers, Netflix, always has something for everyone.And  Digital Trends has crafted a selection of three underrated movies currently streaming on Netflix that are worth your time and attention this weekend. One is a guilty pleasure action movie, another is an underrated comedy from eight years ago, and the last one is a little-seen thriller from 2020.

Read more
3 free underrated movies you should stream this weekend (April 19-21)
Three waiters point with joking expression on their faces.

What's on tap for movies this weekend? Zack Snyder returns with the second entry in his Netflix franchise, Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver. That movie will almost certainly chart on Netflix's most popular movies of the week. And if you want to leave the house and head to the theater, Guy Ritchie's The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare and Radio Silence's Abigail are two intriguing options.

But people have to pay money to stream movies on a service like Netflix or watch a film inside a theater. However, FAST services, like Tubi and Amazon Freevee, offer thousands of movies for free (with ads). We picked out three underrated and free movies to stream this weekend. Our selections include a raunchy workplace comedy, a frightening horror movie, and a little-seen romantic dramedy.
Waiting... (2005)

Read more
The best movies on Amazon Prime Video (April 2024)
Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams in The Notebook.

There's only a week-and-a-half left in April, but Amazon Prime Video subscribers are still getting a steady supply of movies to watch. While there aren't any splashy Prime Video originals or prominent new additions like The Exorcist: Believer this week, Amazon is giving romance fans a chance to revisit The Notebook for its upcoming 20th anniversary, while action fans can watch Jason Statham do what he does best in Wrath of Man.

For viewers with families, perhaps Universal and Illumination's Minions: The Rise of Gru would be a better choice for your weekend movie night. Regardless of where your tastes lie, Prime Video has something for almost every movie lover. And you can find all of your top options in our roundup of the best movies on Amazon Prime Video right now.

Read more