3 underrated Amazon Prime Video movies you should watch this weekend (July 26-28)

If you’re someone who loves summer, one of the worst things about it is the way it can sometimes slip away. That’s why it’s important to have a plan for how you’ll use the longest days of the year. That doesn’t mean that you need to spend every moment outside, though.

If you’re looking for a break and want to have a movie ready to go, we’ve got you covered with some of the best of what Amazon Prime Video has to offer. These are three movies you should definitely check out this weekend on the service.

Cube (1997)

Cube (1997) - Trailer

A smart, sharp sci-fi thriller that makes incredible use of a relatively small budget, Cube tells the story of a group of strangers who wake up to find themselves trapped inside a series of interconnected cubes, some of which are laced with traps. Thanks to some remarkable set design, limited but effective use of CGI, and a smart script, Cube manages to keep you on the edge of your seat for basically its entire running time.

The movie’s not perfect. The performances vary in quality, and you may or may not be satisfied by the movie’s final moments. Ultimately, though, this is a smart, gripping thriller that feels like the kind of movie we should get more of.

You can watch Cube on Amazon Prime Video.

American Fiction (2023)

AMERICAN FICTION | Official Trailer

A contemplative, funny movie about the publishing industry, race, and Black families, American Fiction was one of the most acclaimed movies of 2023. The movie stars Batman 2 actor Jeffrey Wright as Monk, a frustrated author who feels that he is too often seen only as a Black author.

When he faces a personal tragedy, he reevaluates his life and what he’s prioritized. He decides to publish what he feels is a parody of much of the fiction that stereotypically Black authors have such great success with. The movie balances many divergent plot points, but winds up feeling quite hopeful and earnest, and it certainly helps that you’ll laugh a lot along the way.

You can watch American Fiction on Amazon Prime Video.

American Movie (1999)

American Movie Official Trailer - HD

One of the great documentaries ever made, American Movie follows Mark Borchardt, an aspiring filmmaker living in rural Wisconsin who is constantly recruiting his friends and family members to make films with him. While you may feel the impulse to laugh at Mark and his close friend, Mike Schanck, American Movie never treats its subjects as a joke.

Instead, it’s an earnest story about a regular guy who feels like his life is slipping away from him, and wants to find a way to achieve his dream before it’s too late. The good news? American Movie at least helped him get partway toward that goal.

You can watch American Movie on Amazon Prime Video.