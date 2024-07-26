Stop! And watch these 3 great movies leaving Netflix by August 1

Have you watched Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F? The latest installment in Eddie Murphy’s action comedy franchise premiered earlier this month on Netflix to surprisingly positive reviews. Murphy can still flex those movie star muscles when given the right role, and Axel is right up his alley. Other movies on Netflix in July include Spider-Man 2, Bad Boys II, Zombieland, and Vanished into the Night.

Unfortunately, not every movie can stay on Netflix forever. There is a crop of entertaining movies leaving Netflix in July 2024. With under a week left in the month, stop what you are doing and watch these three movies before August 1. Our selections include an iconic psychological thriller, a landmark sci-fi action staple, and an underrated thriller from a Netflix star.

Fatal Attraction (1987)

Adrian Lyne is the “King of the Erotic Thriller.” Starting with 9½ Weeks in 1986, Lyne went on to crank out several noteworthy erotic thrillers over the next two decades, including Indecent Proposal and Unfaithful. However, his best erotic thriller is Fatal Attraction, the 1987 psychological nightmare starring Michael Douglas and Glenn Close. New York City lawyer Dan Gallagher (Douglas) is happily married to his lovely wife Beth (Anne Archer).

When Beth and his young daughter leave town for the weekend, Dan has an affair with Alex (Glenn Close), an editor at a publishing company. The relationship is consensual at first. Dan wants to keep things casual, but Alex wants this fling to transform into something serious. When Dan tries to end things, Alex refuses to accept his wishes and takes matters into her own violent hands. Let the deadly cat-and-mouse game begin.

The Matrix (1999)

During a recent appearance on The Late Show, Keanu Reeves got choked up when talking about The Matrix with Stephen Colbert, saying the film “changed his life.” Many fans feel the same way about the sci-fi masterpiece that celebrated its 25th anniversary in April. The groundbreaking saga inspired an entire generation of action and sci-fi films that came after it.

In a dystopian future, humans are in a deadly battle with machines in a simulated reality called the Matrix. Humanity believes that to break free from the Matrix, they need “The One,” the human who will save mankind. Could that person be computer programmer Neo (Reeves)? Morpheus, one of the rebel leaders, believes Neo could be the savior and recruits him to join the fight. The more Neo learns about the Matrix, the more he questions everything he’s ever known. Whether he likes it or not, a war is coming for Neo.

Enough (2002)

Over the past two years, Jennifer Lopez has starred in two action films: The Mother and Atlas. Despite poor reviews, those two movies became gigantic hits for Netflix, with The Mother now at No. 9 on the streamer’s list of most popular English-language films. With all due respect to fans of either film, Enough is a superior action film in every way possible.

Slim Hiller (Lopez) lives a fulfilling life with her husband, Mitch Hiller (Billy Campbell), and daughter, Gracie (Tessa Allen). When Slim learns about Mitch’s infidelity, she confronts him on the matter. When Slim tries to leave the relationship, Mitch physically assaults her. Slim tries to run by moving around the country, but Mitch always finds her. Exhausting all of her options, Slim realizes the only way to get Mitch out of her life is to fight back.

