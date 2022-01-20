  1. Movies & TV

Joshua Jackson to star in Fatal Attraction series on Paramount+

By

Paramount+ revealed its plans to reboot the classic thriller Fatal Attraction as an original series earlier this year. Now, the show’s leading man is in place. Via The Hollywood Reporter, Joshua Jackson has signed on to star in the series as Dan Gallagher, a role previously portrayed by Michael Douglas in the 1987 thriller.

Adrian Lyne directed the original film, which was written by James Dearden. In that story, Dan (Douglas) is a successful lawyer who had a weekend fling with a book editor named Alex Forrest (Glenn Close). Because Dan was married, he assumed that Alex would honor his desire to end their brief affair. However, Alex becomes so obsessed with Dan that she invades every aspect of his life. Threats are made and a bunny is boiled. It was one of the big box office hits of 1987.

Jackson’s previous credits include starring roles in Dawson’s Creek, Fringe, and The Affair. He also starred in Peacock’s original miniseries, Doctor Death. Lizzy Caplan will co-headline the Fatal Attractions series as Alex.

Joshua Jackson in a scene from The Affair.

Nicole Clemens, Paramount+ president of original scripted series, shared a statement welcoming Jackson to the project.

“Joshua is an incredible talent who creates beautifully complicated characters on both the screen and stage,” said Clemens. “He and Lizzy are perfectly matched to tell a nuanced and modern narrative about the complexities of the human psyche. We’re thrilled to partner with them to bring this provocative and captivating story to a new generation.”

While the original Fatal Attraction was not very sympathetic to Alex, the new incarnation is taking a different tack. Paramount+ is calling it “a deep-dive reimagining of the film that will touch on the timeless themes of marriage and infidelity through the lens of modern attitudes towards strong women, personality disorders, and coercive control.”

Alexandra Cunningham and Kevin J. Hynes co-wrote the story for the new Fatal Attraction, but Cunningham will finish the script by herself. She is also the showrunner and executive producer on the series.

Paramount+ hasn’t set a premiere date for Fatal Attraction yet. But with two of the leading roles in place, filming could begin as soon as this year.

