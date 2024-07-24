5 movies leaving Netflix in July 2024 you have to watch now

It’s the summer on Netflix, meaning several blockbusters are coming to the streaming service. The beginning of the month marked the arrival of Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, the fourth film in Eddie Murphy’s action comedy franchise. Another new legacy sequel on Netflix is Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the fifth film in the Ghostbusters franchise.

These two massive titles will remain on Netflix for the foreseeable future. Unfortunately, several movies will be departing the streamer at the end of the month. There are only a few days left in July, so watch these five movies before it’s too late. Our picks include two terrific sports dramas and a hysterical romantic comedy.

Moneyball (2011)

Brad Pitt has played an assortment of memorable characters, from a charming thief (Ocean’s trilogy) and an aging stunt double (Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood) to a ripped soap salesman (Fight Club) and homicide detective (Se7en). Yet, his portrayal of an innovative baseball general manager in Moneyball remains his magnum opus.

Billy Beane (Pitt) is the general manager of the Oakland Athletics. Despite their success, the A’s are a small-market team that refuses to spend money to pay big-name players. How can the A’s compete with teams like the New York Yankees with a payroll that’s triple the size of Oakland’s? It’s time to let the old ways die. With the help of Yale grad Peter Brand (Jonah Hill), Beane puts together a competitive baseball team with cheap outcasts. In doing so, he changes the game of baseball forever.

Stream Moneyball on Netflix.

Knocked Up (2007)

Judd Apatow has a gift of balancing heartwarming moments with raunchy jokes. Look at Knocked Up. Apatow takes the premise of a one-night stand and transforms it into a realistic depiction of child-rearing. Alison Scott (Katherine Heigl) is a rising entertainment journalist with E! Ben Stone (Seth Rogen) is a slacker who runs a celebrity porn website with his friends. The two meet at a club and embark on a sexual escapade later that night.

Because of a miscommunication, Ben does not wear a condom. A couple of months later, Alison is pregnant, throwing a wrench in her personal life. Alison plans to keep the baby and gives Ben a chance to be in the baby’s life, even though he’s not ready to be a father. Hilarious and sentimental, Knocked Up is an endearing comedy about life’s curveballs and how two soon-to-be parents come of age.

Stream Knocked Up on Netflix.

King Richard (2021)

King Richard is on Will Smith’s Mount Rushmore of performances along with The Pursuit of Happyness, Men in Black, and I Am Legend. Unfortunately, King Richard is clouded in controversy because of “the slap” at the 2022 Oscars. Nevertheless, Smith’s right about King Richard being one of the defining roles of his career. In Compton, California, Richard Williams (Smith) has one mission: to turn his two daughters, Venus (Saniyya Sidney) and Serena (Demi Singleton), into professional tennis players.

Backed by his 78-page plan for success, Richard instills hard work and determination in his two daughters. The plan works, as Venus and Serena excel as young tennis players, earning the opportunity to train with top coaches and play in competitive tournaments. Despite the overwhelming odds, Richard never wavers from his beliefs, propelling his daughters to achieve their dreams in this inspiring sports drama.

Stream King Richard on Netflix.

Glass (2019)

M. Night Shyamalan returns to theaters in August with his next mystery, Trap. To prepare for Trap, revisit some of Shyamalan’s recent filmography, like Glass, which leaves Netflix at the end of the month. Glass is Shyamalan’s version of a superhero movie that begs this question: Should the public know if superhumans exist? David Dunn (Bruce Willis), a superhuman vigilante with enhanced strength who can see the crimes people commit by touching them, is on the hunt for Kevin Wendell Crumb (James McAvoy).

Kevin, who suffers from multiple personality disorders, kidnaps four cheerleaders as a sacrifice for the Beast, a personality with superhuman strength. Before their showdown, David and Kevin are captured by Dr. Ellie Staple (Sarah Paulson) and taken to Raven Hill Memorial. It is here where the duo encounters Elijah Price (Samuel L. Jackson), the brilliant criminal from Unbreakable. Like every Shyamalan movie, expect a major plot twist. Glass will keep you guessing until the final moments.

Stream Glass on Netflix.

Anaconda (1997)

Anaconda will not occupy spots on any critics’ best-of lists. It’s “Jaws with a giant snake.” Negative reviews aside, Anaconda is a cult classic and definitely in the category of “so bad it’s good.” A documentary crew — including director Terri Flores (Jennifer Lopez), cameraman Danny Rich (Ice Cube), sound engineer Gary Dixon (Owen Wilson), and Dr. Steven Cale (Eric Stolz) — embark on an Amazonian jungle adventure in search of a long-lost indigenous tribe.

While on the river, the group picks up Paul Serone (Jon Voight), a snake hunter who says he can help find the tribe. However, Paul takes advantage of the crew and their boat to go after a record-breaking anaconda. If he catches it, he’ll become very wealthy. That is if he can wrangle a beast that will fight back.

Stream Anaconda on Netflix.