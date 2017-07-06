Relive your nightmares with the best horror movies on Netflix

Netflix offers thousands of movies to choose from, and while it’s good to have options, sometimes sifting through all of the titles can be rather inundating. Fortunately, we’ve done the digital grunt work on your behalf and and combed the service for the best offerings currently available. From gruesome throwbacks to new cult favorites, here are our picks for the best horror movies on Netflix.

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) Please enable Javascript to watch this video Like many horror movies of the ‘80s, Wes Craven’s A Nightmare on Elm Street spawned a dynasty of mostly inferior sequels, but the original still holds up as a ghoulishly inventive slasher film. A Nightmare on Elm Street follows teenager Nancy (Heather Langenkamp) and her friends, who are stalked in their dreams by a disfigured man called Freddy Krueger (Robert Englund). As if the shared nightmares were not disturbing enough, any wounds they suffer in the dreams carry over to real life. Nancy and friends struggle to stay awake and solve the mystery behind the horror pursuing them, in a film that remains creepy decades later. The surreal, terrifying nightmare sequences that Freddy conjures, and Englund’s fiendishly funny performance, make this one of Craven’s best films. + INSTANT QUEUE

The Babadook (2014) Please enable Javascript to watch this video One of the most original horror movies of the past decade, The Babadook is a tense thriller sure to have you on the edge of your seat. The story follows Amelia (Essie Davis), a widowed single mother who attempts to help her son Samuel overcome his arresting fear of monsters. After stumbling upon a book depicting a horrific, shadow-dwelling monster called the Babadook, both mother and son start feeling an eerie presence in their house. Several attempts to destroy the book fail, leaving both Samuel and Amelia in a constant frenzy to stay alive and avoid the sinister Babadook. + INSTANT QUEUE

Tucker and Dale vs. Evil (2010) Please enable Javascript to watch this video The premise behind Tucker and Dale vs. Evil revolves around a simple misunderstanding. A gang of college undergrads on a weekend getaway mistake two backwoods rednecks, played by Alan Tudyk and Tyler Labine, for psychotic killers after the duo saves a young girl who falls in the water and gets knocked unconscious. The ensuing comedic ride is a one-trick pony, yet it’s also one lined with a stream of upended clichés that are equally funny and horrific. The slapstick violence and solid performances, particularly from Tudyk and Labine, also imbue the Canadian flick with an air of uniqueness in an otherwise tepid field — even before one of the kids accidentally jumps into the wood chipper and the bodies start to pile up. + INSTANT QUEUE

The Shining (1980) Please enable Javascript to watch this video Stanley Kubrick’s 1980 thriller features one of Jack Nicholson’s most iconic performances as Jack Torrance, a novelist and recovering alcoholic who takes on a gig as the offseason caretaker at Overlook Hotel, a large winter resort that just so happens to have been built on a Native American burial ground. Jack brings his wife Wendy (Shelly Duval) and young son, Danny (Danny Lloyd) with him, hoping to use the time in the secluded resorts as a means to work on his novel. However, when Danny starts experiencing strange visions in the empty hotel, tensions between Wendy and Jack rise, finally pushing Jack to break his sobriety and — under the influence of alcohol, cabin fever, and a malicious, ghostly presence — attempt to murder his family. The Shining has endured as both as one of the hallmarks of the horror genre, and one of Kubrick’s best films. + INSTANT QUEUE

It Follows (2014) Please enable Javascript to watch this video Great horror films produce a sense of inevitable doom, and It Follows delivers that sensation from the minute you see a teenage girl flee an unseen pursuer. The film follows a girl named Jay (Maika Monroe), who becomes a target of the creature after having sex with her boyfriend. He quickly reveals that the mysterious entity is actually a curse passed through sex — a sort of supernatural STD — and now she must flee or else risk passing it on to somebody else. All the while, the entity slowly approaches her in disguise. Aside from a singular creepy premise, the film features first-rate cinematography; director David Robert Mitchell often uses camera movement and background composition to hide the creature as it approaches, which often leaves viewers wondering where it will strike from next. + INSTANT QUEUE

The Fly (1958) Please enable Javascript to watch this video While David Cronenberg’s 1986 remake of The Fly is great in its own right, the 1958 original version is a horror staple. Chock-full of retro effects and vintage blood-curdling screams, The Fly centers on a recently widowed spouse and an experiment gone terribly wrong. After scientist Andre Delambre builds a controversial teleportation machine, he accidentally swaps parts of his body with a fly passing by the machine. Now his head and arm resemble that of a fly while the fly packs Andre’s human head and arm. As strange as it sounds, The Fly is classic horror at its finest and a must-watch for any fan of old-fashioned scares. + INSTANT QUEUE

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007) Please enable Javascript to watch this video An adaptation of Stephen Sondheim’s stage musical, Tim Burton’s Sweeney Todd finds the director pairing his distinct gothic wonderland aesthetic with appropriately ghoulish source material. The story follows Benjamin Barker (Johnny Depp), a barber who has returned to London after spending years in prison for a crime he did not commit. The man who sentenced him, Judge Turpin (Alan Rickman), did it so that he could rape Barker’s wife; now, he is the guardian of Barker’s child. Eager for revenge, Barker adopts the alias of Sweeney Todd and opens a new barbershop, hoping to become successful enough to lure Turpin in for a shave and murder him. Unfortunately, Todd cannot control his violent urges, and uses various customers for appease those tendencies. A musical is nothing without great music, and Sweeney Todd is some of Sondheim’s best work, catchy and beautiful, dark and often humorous. Depp captures Todd’s barely concealed menace, but the real stars are supporting cast members such as Rickman, Helena Bonham Carter, and Sacha Baron Coen (playing the foppish rival barber, Adolfo Pirelli). + INSTANT QUEUE