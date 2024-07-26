It’s been over eight months since the last Marvel movie, but the wait’s over. Deadpool & Wolverine finally claws its way into theaters this weekend. The multiversal team-up between Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool and Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine will supposedly shake up the MCU. The recent trailers tease several notable cameos, including Lady Deadpool and X-23.

Deadpool & Wolverine will certainly be the topic of conversation this weekend. However, the Marvel adventure is not the only thing to watch. There are plenty of free movies to stream on FAST services. You’ll be surprised by how many high-quality films live on these channels. Our three recommendations include a legal thriller, a coming-of-age comedy featuring Reynolds, and another superhero movie.

The Lincoln Lawyer (2011)

The show of the summer is Presumed Innocent, the Apple TV+ series involving a lawyer on trial for murder. The legal drama is a captivating thriller with an effective lead performance from Jake Gyllenhaal (Road House). Presumed Innocent aired its shocking season finale earlier this week. To hold you over until season 2, try watching The Lincoln Lawyer, a legal thriller starring Matthew McConaughey.

Mickey Haller (McConaughey) is an LA criminal defense attorney who typically defends petty criminals and works from the back of his Lincoln Town Car. Mickey is selected to defend Louis Roulet (Ryan Phillippe), the wealthy son of a Beverly Hills real estate mogul being accused of violently assaulting a prostitute. Based on the novel by Michael Connelly, The Lincoln Lawyer will satisfy any fans of courtroom thrillers thanks to the mysterious case and the charismatic performance from McConaughey.

Stream The Lincoln Lawyer for free on Pluto TV.

Adventureland (2009)

Reynolds typically plays charismatic, intelligent, and, most importantly, sarcastic characters. These traits are why Reynolds thrives as Wade Wilson in the Deadpool franchise. In Adventureland, Reynolds stays magnetic, but his character, Mike Connell, is one of the few losers in his filmography. The irony is that Adventureland remains one of Reynolds’ best and most underrated films.

Pittsburgh 1987. College grad James Brennan (Jesse Eisenberg) plans to spend his summer vacation in Europe. Yet that dream dies when his parents cannot afford the trip, forcing James to stay behind and get a job. Desperate for money, James gains employment working carnival games at the local amusement park, Adventureland. The mundane job takes a turn for the better when James develops a crush on Em (Love Lies Bleeding‘s Kristen Stewart), one of the many unique workers at the park. For teens transitioning to adulthood, watch Adventureland, one of the better coming-of-age movies of the last 15 years.

Stream Adventureland for free on Pluto TV.

Wonder Woman (2017)

For female-driven superhero movies, Wonder Woman is as good as it gets. Frankly, it’s one of the top superhero movies of the last decade, regardless of gender. Gal Gadot stars as Diana Prince, an Amazonian princess who became one of her secluded island’s top warriors. In 1918, American pilot Captain Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) crashes near the island and informs Diana about the great war (World War I) between the world’s powers.

Diana believes the island’s enemy, Ares, is responsible for the war. Convinced she can stop Ares, Diana leaves with Steve to help the Allied powers win the war. At a time when DC championed darker stories, Wonder Woman was more lighthearted and effective than its counterparts. With Gadot not returning to the new DC Universe, we are now left to wonder what could have been for this character.

Stream Wonder Woman for free on Tubi.