 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

All The Exorcist movies & TV shows, ranked

Anthony Orlando
By

William Peter Blatty’s novel, The Exorcist, conjured up one of the most iconic but divisive horror franchises in media history. With the first movie released in 1973, director William Friedkin‘s shocking phenomenon set a high bar for its many sequels, prequels, and reboots.

And now, 2018’s Halloween director David Gordon Green has released his latest horror sequel, The Exorcist: Believer, which is meant to up another Exorcist trilogy. So with another dark chapter in the books, here’s a list of every film and TV show in the franchise ranked from worst to best.

Recommended Videos

7. Exorcist II: The Heretic (1977)

Evil Regan in "Exorcist II: The Heretic."
Warner Bros. / Warner Bros.

After the head-spinning success of the first film, a sequel seemed all but inevitable. Directed by Sir John Boorman (Deliverance, Excalibur), The Heretic takes a more metaphysical approach than its predecessor by using science to unearth Regan’s buried trauma, revealing that she has psychic healing abilities that attracted the demon Pazuzu.

Even with its ambitious script, capable cast, acclaimed director, and terrific score, this sequel disappointed many audiences and has been deemed one of the worst films of all time. The story goes in many different directions, and with its awkward acting and special effects, this second film has undermined the legacy left by the first, and to nobody’s surprise, it has now been widely ignored in the franchise’s canon.

6. Exorcist: The Beginning (2004)

A possessed Sarah holding a child in "Exorcist: The Beginning."
Warner Bros. / Warner Bros.

This prequel film has a complicated production history. After the original cut was deemed not scary enough for theatrical release, the studios ordered reshoots that eventually led to an entirely different film with a new director.

The basic premise shows a young Father Merrin when he first encounters Pazuzu while visiting an unearthed temple in Africa. Per the studio’s demands, this film tries to satisfy fans by rehashing elements from the original, only to deliver another gory case of possession with unrealistic CGI.

5. Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist (2005)

Father Merrin in "Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist."
Warner Bros. / Warner Bros.

Directed by Taxi Driver writer Paul Schrader, his cut of Stellan Skarsgård’s prequel was better received than what was released in cinemas. Along with many differences in plot, this film is more of a slow-burning, psychological horror that focuses more on Merrin’s struggle with his faith after his experiences in World War II.

Even though this version is considered superior, it still didn’t receive much fanfare, for while it carries the same religious and philosophical insight seen in Friedkin’s film, it lacks the shocking energy that made the latter so popular.

4. The Exorcist: Believer (2023)

Two possessed children look up in "The Exorcist: Believer."
Universal Pictures / Universal Pictures

After two young girls disappear in the woods, they return three days later, possessed by a demon, forcing their parents to seek the help of Chris MacNeil. While it features many callbacks to the first movie, this reboot fails to reach the same frightening heights as its predecessor, taking a more steady approach to its terror without adding much shock.

It also tries to do so much in one film, adding too many new characters while sidelining Chris after a few scenes. But if there’s anything good about this film, it’s that it takes its time, and hopefully, that buildup will pay off in a much better sequel.

3. The Exorcist III (1990)

Kinderman and the Gemini Killer in a dark hospital room in "The Exorcist III."
20th Century Studios / 20th Century Studios

Directed by William Peter Blatty himself, this sequel follows Lt. Kinderman as he investigates a string of Satanic murders seemingly carried out by a serial killer who had been executed the night Father Karras died.

The movie may suffer from the exorcism shoehorned into the film’s climax, but overall, it succeeds in presenting an unnerving and suspenseful horror film featuring probably the greatest jump scare ever seen in cinema. Also, Brad Dourif delivers one of the most haunting and underrated performances in movie history as the Gemini Killer.

2. The Exorcist (2016-2017)

Father Marcus in "The Exorcist" (2016).
Fox / Fox

If David Gordon Green’s sequel ever seemed unnecessary, it’s probably because of this series helmed by Moon Knight showrunner Jeremy Slater. In it, Fathers Tomas and Marcus are called upon to exorcise a demon from a young woman named Casey, who is revealed to be the daughter of an adult Regan MacNeil (now played by Geena Davis).

This genuinely frightening show succeeds in honoring and expanding upon the original story while still adding some new things to the franchise. Also, its second season still went strong as it focused on both priests in an entirely different possession case. Thus, it seems this series is the better reboot, and it’s a shame that it was canceled so soon.

1. The Exorcist (1973)

Regan levitating in "The Exorcist" (1973).
Warner Bros. / Warner Bros.

Yep, everyone saw this coming, right? With its shocking images of a 12-year-old girl vomiting green bile, spouting obscenities that would make Lenny Bruce blush, and violating herself with a crucifix, the original film has burned itself deep into the brains of audiences around the world.

Meanwhile, the better, extended cut released in 2000 stays true to Blatty’s novel by including Regan’s infamous “spider walk,” Merrin’s theory of why the demon chose to possess Regan, and the ending in which Father Dyer and Lt. Kinderman become friends. And the movie isn’t just terrifying; it’s a thoughtful and well-acted tale about finding faith in the darkest of places, and no other possession movie has rivaled it since.

Anthony Orlando
Anthony Orlando
Writer
Anthony Orlando is a writer/director from Oradell, NJ. He spent four years at Lafayette College, graduating CUM LAUDE with a…
Super Bowl 2024 halftime show: who’s performing?
A promo image for Super Bowl LVIII on Nickelodeon.

If there’s one thing that can be said about the Super Bowl Halftime Show, it’s this: Each year will be bigger than the next. Brighter. Louder. More exciting.

Officially, it’s called the Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show, and it’s again being produced by Apple Music, the NFL, and Roc Nation — the latter being led by Jay-Z. And one thing that doesn’t change? The talent. It’s always great (OK, almost always great). And Super Bowl 2024 continues that trend with none other than Usher headlining things on Sunday, February 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Read more
The best new shows to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Max (HBO), and more
Loki stands with 3 people behind him in Loki season 2.

October's first full weekend of the month is giving streaming fans a lot of options. It's a week of second season premieres for Loki on Disney+, Lupin on Netflix, and Our Flag Means Death on Max. Of those three shows, Lupin has seven new episodes, while Our Flag Means Death dropped three new installments with the rest of season 2 to follow weekly. As for Loki, it's the same one-episode-per-week format that Disney+ loves so much. For action fans, there's one last episode of Peacock's The Continental: From the World of John Wick, and a new episode of The Boys spinoff series, Gen V.

Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Max, Apple TV+, Disney+, Paramount+, and Peacock drop new series or seasons nearly every week of the year. It can just be a bit expensive at times. So you may want to save some money with the ad-supported tiers. But to stay on top of everything streaming, keep checking our weekly roundup of the best new shows to stream.
When you're done here, check out the best new movies to stream this week, as well as the best shows on Netflix, best shows on Hulu, best shows on Amazon Prime Video, and best shows on Disney+.

Read more
3 underrated movies on Max you need to watch in October
Denzel Washington in Flight.

Even under the Warner Bros. Discovery regime, Max still has one of the best lineups of films thanks to the vast Warner Bros. Pictures library of titles. But even among the blockbuster hits, there are always underrated movies on Max that fell under the radar when they were theatrically released.

This month, we're throwing the spotlight on three underrated movies on Max that you need to watch in October. They include a cyberpunk revenge thriller, one of the best Liam Neeson action flicks, and a darkly dramatic turn from Denzel Washington that earned him an Oscar nomination for Best Actor.
Flight (2012)

Read more