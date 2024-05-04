 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Watch Canelo vs Munguia live stream: Date, time, PPV price, undercard

By
Canelo Alvarez and Jaime Munguia on a promotional poster.
Premier Boxing Champions

Cinco de Mayo weekend 2024 gets an undisputed Super Middleweight Championship fight between two Mexican boxers. Jaime Munguia (43-0, 34 KOs) challenges Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (60-2-2, 39 KOs) for Canelo’s undisputed middleweight belts. Canelo is one of the biggest names in boxing, a master tactician with a granite chin and heavy hands. Jaime Munguia is known for his straightforward style — he’s not afraid to walk right up to his opponent and trade shots. It’s an exciting mix of styles that should lead to a more exciting fight than Canelo’s previous few outings. The undercard has three interim championship fights. Here’s how to watch boxing this weekend.

Canelo Alvarez vs Jaime Munguia starts at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 4. Since this is a collaboration between Premier Boxing Champions and Golden Boy Promotions, the PPV will be available on both DAZN and Amazon Prime Video. Keep reading for everything you need to know about how to live stream Canelo vs Munguia.

Watch Canelo vs Munguia live stream on DAZN PPV

What is DAZN
DAZN

DAZN has this PPV available for $90. You don’t need a DAZN subscription. However, buying this PPV will automatically enroll you in DAZN and give you your first month for free. Once your free month is over, you can cancel, pay monthly for $30 per month, pay for a full year for $225, or commit to a year and pay in $20-per-month increments. DAZN features a lot of fights from the biggest boxers in the world, including Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury, Ryan Garcia and more.

Watch Canelo vs Munguia live stream on Prime Video PPV

Prime Video logo.
Amazon Prime

PBC recently partnered with Amazon Prime, and this is their second PPV together. It’s $90 on Amazon Prime Video. You do not need a Prime membership to access the event. PBC has promised to host a lot of new boxing matches in the future, including events that won’t cost extra money. Upcoming fights on Prime include Gervonta “Tank” Davis vs Frank Martin.

Related

Watch Canelo vs Munguia live stream from abroad with a VPN

The NordVPN logo on a purple background.
NordVPN

This fight is available virtually everywhere, but if you find yourself region blocked, a VPN is a simple solution. Just grab one of the best VPNs for streaming, connect to a server in the U.S., the U.K., or another region with access to the fight, then buy the PPV on DAZN or Amazon Prime. We recommend NordVPN as the best VPN in general, and it is currently on sale as part of VPN deals.

Canelo vs Munguia undercard

  • Mario Barrios vs Fabian Maidana, 12 rounds, for Barrios’ WBC Interim World Welterweight title
  • Brandon Figueroa vs Jessie Magdaleno, 12 rounds, for Figueroa’s WBC Interim World Featherweight title
  • Eimantas Stanionis vs Gabriel Maestre, 12 round, for Stanionis’ WBA Regular Welterweight title

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Noah McGraw
Noah McGraw
Noah is a Portland-based writer and editor focusing on digital commerce. In his spare time he enjoys riding and fixing old…
Lazio vs Juventus live stream: Can you watch for free?
UEFA soccer league goal-line technology

The first spot in the 2024 Coppa Italia final is on the line today, as Lazio host Juventus in the second leg of their matchup. The Bianconeri enter with a 2-0 aggregate lead after the first matchup a couple of weeks ago, but Lazio -- who beat Juve in the league right before that -- certainly have the ability to fight there way back in this one.

The match is about to start at 3:00 p.m. ET today, and in the U.S. it will be broadcast exclusively on Paramount+. We've found three different ways you can watch a free live stream of both this match and tomorrow's second semifinal.
Is There a Free Lazio vs Juventus Live Stream?

Read more
Real Madrid vs Barcelona live stream: Can you watch for free?
UEFA soccer league goal-line technology

Real Madrid and Barcelona could be on opposite ends of the La Liga table, and El Clasico would still be El Clasico. But with Real up by eight points with seven matches remaining, and Barca desperately needing a win to keep their title hopes alive, this rendition of arguably the greatest rivalry in sports should be especially, well, classic.

It's almost time for El Clasico to kick off. It starts at 3:00 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ESPN+ in the United States, but we've put together all the different ways you can watch a live stream of Real Madrid vs Barcelona, including some free options.
Is There a Free Real Madrid vs Barcelona Live Stream?

Read more
Watch Haney vs Garcia live stream: PPV time, price, undercard
Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia on a promotional poster that says "This one counts."

"Tumultuous" might be the best word to describe the lead up to Devin Haney vs. Ryan Garcia. Garcia has taken his unhinged persona to the next level, and instead of debating CompuBox statistics and knockout percentages, everyone is talking about the whirlwind of a fight week. Garcia (24-1, 20 KOs) barked like a dog at his press conference. Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) slapped Garcia on top of the Empire State Building. The crazy fight week build up culminated with Garcia missing weight by over three pounds, meaning he is no longer eligible to win Haney's WBC World Super Lightweight belt.

But the show must go on, and the two will meet in the squared circle on tonight, April 20. Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia is about to start, at 8:00 p.m. ET, and will stream on DAZN PPV. There are four fights on the card before that, so the main bout is estimated to start around 11:00 p.m. ET. Keep reading for everything you need to know to watch boxing online this weekend.
Watch Haney vs Garcia live stream on DAZN PPV

Read more