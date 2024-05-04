Watch Canelo vs Munguia live stream: Date, time, PPV price, undercard

Cinco de Mayo weekend 2024 gets an undisputed Super Middleweight Championship fight between two Mexican boxers. Jaime Munguia (43-0, 34 KOs) challenges Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (60-2-2, 39 KOs) for Canelo’s undisputed middleweight belts. Canelo is one of the biggest names in boxing, a master tactician with a granite chin and heavy hands. Jaime Munguia is known for his straightforward style — he’s not afraid to walk right up to his opponent and trade shots. It’s an exciting mix of styles that should lead to a more exciting fight than Canelo’s previous few outings. The undercard has three interim championship fights. Here’s how to watch boxing this weekend.

Canelo Alvarez vs Jaime Munguia starts at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, May 4. Since this is a collaboration between Premier Boxing Champions and Golden Boy Promotions, the PPV will be available on both DAZN and Amazon Prime Video. Keep reading for everything you need to know about how to live stream Canelo vs Munguia.

Watch Canelo vs Munguia live stream on DAZN PPV

DAZN has this PPV available for $90. You don’t need a DAZN subscription. However, buying this PPV will automatically enroll you in DAZN and give you your first month for free. Once your free month is over, you can cancel, pay monthly for $30 per month, pay for a full year for $225, or commit to a year and pay in $20-per-month increments. DAZN features a lot of fights from the biggest boxers in the world, including Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury, Ryan Garcia and more.

Watch Canelo vs Munguia live stream on Prime Video PPV

PBC recently partnered with Amazon Prime, and this is their second PPV together. It’s $90 on Amazon Prime Video. You do not need a Prime membership to access the event. PBC has promised to host a lot of new boxing matches in the future, including events that won’t cost extra money. Upcoming fights on Prime include Gervonta “Tank” Davis vs Frank Martin.

Watch Canelo vs Munguia live stream from abroad with a VPN

This fight is available virtually everywhere, but if you find yourself region blocked, a VPN is a simple solution. Just grab one of the best VPNs for streaming, connect to a server in the U.S., the U.K., or another region with access to the fight, then buy the PPV on DAZN or Amazon Prime. We recommend NordVPN as the best VPN in general, and it is currently on sale as part of VPN deals.

Canelo vs Munguia undercard

Mario Barrios vs Fabian Maidana, 12 rounds, for Barrios’ WBC Interim World Welterweight title

Brandon Figueroa vs Jessie Magdaleno, 12 rounds, for Figueroa’s WBC Interim World Featherweight title

Eimantas Stanionis vs Gabriel Maestre, 12 round, for Stanionis’ WBA Regular Welterweight title

