Ipswich Town vs Liverpool live stream: Can you watch for free?

The Arne Slot Era in Liverpool officially begins this weekend, as the Reds open their 2024-25 Premier League campaign at Portman Road against Ipswich Town. On the heels of a second-consecutive promotion, Ipswich Town are making their return to top-flight football for the first time in 22 years.

In the United States, the match starts bright and early: 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday, August 17, and will be televised on USA Network. But, if you’re looking for ways to watch Premier League soccer live online without cable, we have you covered. Here’s a rundown of all the ways you can watch a live stream of Ipswich Town vs Liverpool for free or cheap.

Is there a free Ipswich Town vs Liverpool live stream?

With the match being televised on USA Network, that gives us a number of different ways we can watch a live stream of Ipswich Town vs Liverpool for free. All we need is a live-TV streaming service that includes USA Network and comes with a free trial.

There are three that fit those criteria: Fubo (“Pro” channel plan), YouTube TV (“Base Plan”) or DirecTV Stream (“Entertainment” channel plan or above). Once signed up for any of these three options, you can watch the match live on your computer, phone or streaming device. You’ll need to provide credit card info when signing up, but as long as you cancel your subscription before the free trial ends (seven days for Fubo, five days for YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream), you won’t be charged.

If you go with Fubo, you’ll be able to watch a live stream of the match in 4K (as long as you have a compatible 4K streaming device and TV).

The cheapest way to watch the Ipswich Town vs Liverpool live stream

Taking free trials out of the equation, Sling TV becomes the cheapest way to watch a live stream of the match. The “Sling Blue” channel package includes USA Network, and it will run you just $15 for your first month. And even when it goes up to $40 per month after that, it’s still cheaper than any other live-TV streaming service that includes USA.

As such, a combination of Sling TV for the matches on USA and NBC and Peacock “Premium” for every match that isn’t on TV is the cheapest way to watch every Premier League contest in 2024-25.

How to watch the Ipswich Town vs Liverpool live stream from abroad

If you’re somewhere outside of the United States and don’t have any international live stream options at your disposal, you can use a virtual private network (VPN) to access US-only streaming services such as Fubo, YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream or Sling. VPN’s hide your IP address/location in order to bypass geo-locks and let you stream content from abroad.

NordVPN is No. 1 on our list of the best VPN services. It’s fast, safe and easy to use, plus it offers a 30-day money-back guarantee that lets you try it out risk-free.