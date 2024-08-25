Real Madrid vs Valladolid live stream: Can you watch for free?

After a disappointing draw to open the 2024-25 La Liga season, Real Madrid return home to take on Valladolid at the Santiago Bernabeu today. Valladolid was one of just four sides to capture three points in the season’s opening weekend, taking down Espanyol, 1-0

The match starts at 11:00 a.m. ET and will stream live on ESPN+ in the United States. However, if you’re searching for ways to watch La Liga soccer online this year, we have several different ways you can catch a live stream of Real Madrid vs Valladolid, including some free options.

Is There a Free Real Madrid vs Valladolid Live Stream?

In the United States, the match will only be televised on ESPN Deportes. That means you can watch a live stream for free via Fubo (“Latino” channel package), YouTube TV (“Spanish Plan”) or DirecTV Stream (“Optimo Mas” plan or “Entertainment” plan plus “Espanol” add-on). All three of these streaming services include ESPN Deportes, and all three offer a free trial.

Of course, you need to be OK watching the match in Spanish, but if you’re intent on watching a live stream completely free, then these are your only three options.

Watch Real Madrid vs Valladolid on ESPN+

If you want to watch an English broadcast of Real Madrid vs Valladolid, or if you simply plan on watching more La Liga matches throughout the year, then ESPN+ is the obvious option for watching a live stream of this one. Not only is it the only way to watch in English, but it has every single La Liga game this season.

While there’s no ESPN+ free trial, it’s just $11 per month or $110 per year. Or, if you bundle ESPN+ along with Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all of that for $15 per month. That’s worth it for La Liga matches alone, but when you toss in other live sports (including Bundesliga, Copa del Rey, FA Cup and other international soccer), original shows, 30-for-30 documentaries and more, then it’s a no-brainer at that price.

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch Real Madrid vs Valladolid live or on-demand on the ESPN website or app.

Watch Real Madrid vs Valladolid Live Stream from Abroad

If you’re out of the United States and don’t want to bother with international live-stream options, you can use a virtual private network (VPN) to access Fubo, YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream or ESPN+, which are typically restricted to US-only. VPN’s hide your IP address/location, allowing you to bypass these location restrictions.

