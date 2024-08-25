 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Real Madrid vs Valladolid live stream: Can you watch for free?

By

After a disappointing draw to open the 2024-25 La Liga season, Real Madrid return home to take on Valladolid at the Santiago Bernabeu today. Valladolid was one of just four sides to capture three points in the season’s opening weekend, taking down Espanyol, 1-0

The match starts at 11:00 a.m. ET and will stream live on ESPN+ in the United States. However, if you’re searching for ways to watch La Liga soccer online this year, we have several different ways you can catch a live stream of Real Madrid vs Valladolid, including some free options.

Is There a Free Real Madrid vs Valladolid Live Stream?

Fubo TV.
Digital Trends

In the United States, the match will only be televised on ESPN Deportes. That means you can watch a live stream for free via Fubo (“Latino” channel package), YouTube TV (“Spanish Plan”) or DirecTV Stream (“Optimo Mas” plan or “Entertainment” plan plus “Espanol” add-on). All three of these streaming services include ESPN Deportes, and all three offer a free trial.

Of course, you need to be OK watching the match in Spanish, but if you’re intent on watching a live stream completely free, then these are your only three options.

Watch Real Madrid vs Valladolid on ESPN+

Liverpool vs. West Ham in the Carabao Cup on ESPN Plus.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

If you want to watch an English broadcast of Real Madrid vs Valladolid, or if you simply plan on watching more La Liga matches throughout the year, then ESPN+ is the obvious option for watching a live stream of this one. Not only is it the only way to watch in English, but it has every single La Liga game this season.

While there’s no ESPN+ free trial, it’s just $11 per month or $110 per year. Or, if you bundle ESPN+ along with Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all of that for $15 per month. That’s worth it for La Liga matches alone, but when you toss in other live sports (including Bundesliga, Copa del Rey, FA Cup and other international soccer), original shows, 30-for-30 documentaries and more, then it’s a no-brainer at that price.

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch Real Madrid vs Valladolid live or on-demand on the ESPN website or app.

Watch Real Madrid vs Valladolid Live Stream from Abroad

The NordVPN app on the App Store on Apple TV.
Derek Malcolm / Digital Trends

If you’re out of the United States and don’t want to bother with international live-stream options, you can use a virtual private network (VPN) to access Fubo, YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream or ESPN+, which are typically restricted to US-only. VPN’s hide your IP address/location, allowing you to bypass these location restrictions.

We reccommend NordVPN, which tops our lists of the best VPN services and the best VPN deals. It’s safe, fast, easy to use and comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Tim Keeney
Tim Keeney
Tim is a long-time sports journalist who has written about everything from the NFL to more popular sports such as chess…
How to watch Breaking in the Olympics
A photo of the Olympic rings on the Eiffel Tower.

For the first time in Summer Olympics history, breakdancing is an official sport in 2024. The highly-anticipated debut in Paris gets underway with the women's competition on Friday, followed up by the men on Saturday.

In the United States, both events will be televised live on E!, and Peacock will also stream coverage. This opens up a number of different ways you can watch a live stream of breaking at the 2024 Olympics, so here's everything you need to know.
Upcoming Breaking events at the 2024 Summer Olympics

Read more
How to watch USA vs Serbia men’s basketball at the Olympics
Nikola Jokic squares up a free throw on the court.

The best team in the world takes on the reigning NBA MVP in the semifinals of the men's basketball tournament at the 2024 Olympics today, as Team USA battles Nikola Jokic and Serbia. The Americans got the best of Jokic and Co. during group play with a 110-84 drubbing, but with a spot in the gold-medal game on the line, it would be unwise for USA to overlook Serbia, no matter how dominant they've been thus far in Paris.

In the United States, the game (3:00 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on USA Network. However, if you don't have cable and want to watch basketball at the Olympics, we have all the best ways you can watch a live stream of USA vs Serbia and Saturday's gold-medal game for free.
Is there a free USA vs Serbia live stream?

Read more
How to watch the men’s soccer finals at the Olympics: France vs Spain
UEFA soccer league goal-line technology

A gold medal is on the line at the Parc de Princes today, as hosts France take on reigning silver medalists Spain in the final of the men's soccer tournament at the 2024 Olympics. Though the squads are obviously different, as these are under-23 teams, this will be a rematch of the Euro 2024 final from last month, which Spain won 2-1.

The match kicks off at 12:00 p.m. ET and will be televised on USA Network in the United States. However, if you don't have cable and want to watch Olympics men's soccer online, there are a number of different ways you can watch a live stream of France vs Spain today.
Is there a free France vs Spain live stream?

Read more