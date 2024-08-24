Aston Villa vs Arsenal live stream: Can you watch for free?

After each tallying three points in the opening weekend of Premier League action, Aston Villa and Arsenal face off today at Villa Park. The Villans lived up to their name against Arsenal last season, serving as the only team to beat the Gunners twice in league play, so Mikel Arteta’s squad will be out for revenge in this one.

As we saw last season, it’s must-see TV when these two teams meet. The match (12:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on USA Network in the United States, but if you’re searching for ways to watch Premier League soccer online, we have all the best options for watching a live stream of Aston Villa vs Arsenal without cable.

Is there a free Aston Villa vs Arsenal live stream?

You can watch a live stream of Aston Villa vs Arsenal with a subscription to Fubo. The “Pro” channel package includes USA Network, and while it costs a monthly fee, it comes with a seven-day free trial that allows you to watch this match without paying anything. Additionally, if you upgrade to the “Elite” bundle or above (you’ll still get a free trial), you can watch the match in 4K as long as you have a compatible 4K streaming device and TV.

If you’ve already used your Fubo free trial, you can do the exact same thing with either YouTube TV (“Base Plan”) or DirecTV Stream (“Entertainment” channel plan or above). Both include USA Network in their channel packages, and both offer a five-day free trial.

The cheapest way to watch the Aston Villa vs Arsenal live stream

If you take free trials out of the equation, the cheapest way to watch a live stream of Aston Villa vs Arsenal is on Sling TV. There’s no free, but the “Sling Blue” channel package–which includes USA Network and 40-plus other live channels–is only $15 for your first month. It then goes up to $40 per month after that, but even that is still cheaper than any other OTT streaming service that includes USA Network.

Sling TV combined with Peacock (includes every non-televised EPL match and every EPL match on NBC) is the cheapest way to watch every single Premier League contest in 2024-25. So, even though you don’t get today’s match for free, it’s still worth strongly considering Sling if you plan on watching more games throughout the season.

How to watch the Aston Villa vs Arsenal live stream from abroad

All of the aforementioned streaming services are designed to only work if you’re physically located in the US, but you can get around that little problem with the help of a virtual private network (VPN). A VPN, such as NordVPN, hides your IP address/location and connects you to a digital server in the US (or any other country), thus making it look like you’re actually there. This, in turn, allows you to bypass the geo-locks and stream content without restrictions.

You can check out lists of the best VPN services or the best VPN deals for some more options.