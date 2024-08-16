 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Man United vs Fulham live stream: Can you watch for free?

By

The 2024-25 English Premier League campaign officially gets underway today, as Manchester United host Fulham at Old Trafford. Fulham handed the Red Devils one of their six home losses in the league last year, so Erik ten Hag’s new-look squad will seek revenge as they aim to bounce back from their worst league finish in 34 years.

This one starts at 3:00 p.m. ET and will be televised on USA Network in the United States. However, if you don’t have cable and want to watch Premier League soccer online, we’ve found all the best ways you can watch a live stream of Man United vs Fulham for free or cheap.

Is there a free Man United vs Fulham live stream?

FuboTV app icon on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

You can watch a live stream of USA Network–and thus Man United vs Fulham–on Fubo (“Pro” channel plan), YouTube TV (“Base Plan”) or DirecTV Stream (“Entertainment” channel plan or above). They all have different pros and cons as long-term streaming services, but if you’re simply looking to watch Man United vs Fulham for free, any of them will work just fine. You’ll get a free trial (seven days for Fubo, five for YouTube TV or DirecTV Stream) when you sign up, and as long as you cancel before that ends, you won’t be charged anything.

We recommend Fubo, which has the aforementioned longest free trial, but also has the largest channel package and has this match available in 4K. Again, though, any of these three are perfectly good options overall.

The cheapest way to watch the Man United vs Fulham live stream

The Sling TV logo against a black background.
Sling

If we’re looking at the non-free-trial category, then Sling TV is the cheapest way to watch a live stream of Man United vs Fulham. USA Network is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package, which normally costs $40 per month but is currently on sale for just $15 per month.

For those who are looking to watch as much Premier League action for as cheap as possible this season, combining Sling (gets you every match televised on NBC or USA) with Peacock (gets you every single match that isn’t on TV) is the best way to do that.

How to watch the Man United vs Fulham live stream from abroad

NordVPN app listing on Apple TV.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

All of the streaming services we just mentioned are restricted to US-only. However, a virtual private network (VPN) can get you around that issue by hiding your IP address/location and connecting you to a digital server in the United States. This makes it look like you’re physically in the US, allowing you to stream location-restricted content from abroad.

While many VPN’s will do the job for this purpose, NordVPN is our top choice, as you can see in our rundown of the 10 best VPN services.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Tim Keeney
Tim Keeney
Tim is a long-time sports journalist who has written about everything from the NFL to more popular sports such as chess…
Texans vs Bears live stream: Watch the NFL Hall of Fame Game for free
C.J. Stroud stands in front of a microphone at the podium.

Real, live football is back tonight, as the Houston Texans and Chicago Bears meet in the 2024 NFL Hall of Fame Game. You're unlikely to see many starters on either side of the field -- that includes No. 1 pick Caleb Williams, who won't yet make his debut for Bears -- but it's still a great opportunity to watch some of the younger players battle it out for roster spots. Or maybe more simply, it's an opportunity to watch an actual football game, which many have been itching to do for months.

The game starts at 8:00 p.m. E.T. and will be televised on both ESPN and ABC. However, if you don't have cable, we have put together a handful of different ways you can watch a live stream of the Texans vs Bears for free or for cheap.
Is there a free Texans vs Bears live stream?

Read more
How to watch Men’s Golf in the Olympics: Full schedule
A photo of the Olympic rings on the Eiffel Tower.

Le Golf National will be the host of the men's golf tournament at the 2024 Olympics, which get underway today. Xander Schauffele takes aim at back-to-back gold medals after winning in Tokyo, and with compatriots Scottie Scheffler, Wyndham Clark and Collin Morikawa joining him, there's a good chance that the United States adds to its medal tally this weekend.

In the United States, you can watch every day of the tournament on either Golf Channel or Peacock. Here's everything you need to know:
Men's golf tournament schedule at the 2024 Summer Olympics

Read more
How to watch Track & Field in the Olympics: Upcoming events
OMEGA Scan'O'Vision Star Series being used on a track field in an arena

Track & field at the 2024 Summer Olympics gets underway on Thursday, with medal events taking place daily all the way until the the Games come to a close on Sunday, August 11. While certain events, such as the 100m and 200m sprints, are understandably bigger draws, there are sure to be electric performances and thrilling moments every day in Paris.

In the United States, coverage of all the events will be spread among USA Network, E!, NBC and Peacock. Here's a full rundown of everything you need to know to watch track & field at the 2024 Olympics.
Upcoming Track & Field events at the 2024 Summer Olympics

Read more