Man United vs Fulham live stream: Can you watch for free?

The 2024-25 English Premier League campaign officially gets underway today, as Manchester United host Fulham at Old Trafford. Fulham handed the Red Devils one of their six home losses in the league last year, so Erik ten Hag’s new-look squad will seek revenge as they aim to bounce back from their worst league finish in 34 years.

This one starts at 3:00 p.m. ET and will be televised on USA Network in the United States. However, if you don’t have cable and want to watch Premier League soccer online, we’ve found all the best ways you can watch a live stream of Man United vs Fulham for free or cheap.

Is there a free Man United vs Fulham live stream?

You can watch a live stream of USA Network–and thus Man United vs Fulham–on Fubo (“Pro” channel plan), YouTube TV (“Base Plan”) or DirecTV Stream (“Entertainment” channel plan or above). They all have different pros and cons as long-term streaming services, but if you’re simply looking to watch Man United vs Fulham for free, any of them will work just fine. You’ll get a free trial (seven days for Fubo, five for YouTube TV or DirecTV Stream) when you sign up, and as long as you cancel before that ends, you won’t be charged anything.

We recommend Fubo, which has the aforementioned longest free trial, but also has the largest channel package and has this match available in 4K. Again, though, any of these three are perfectly good options overall.

The cheapest way to watch the Man United vs Fulham live stream

If we’re looking at the non-free-trial category, then Sling TV is the cheapest way to watch a live stream of Man United vs Fulham. USA Network is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package, which normally costs $40 per month but is currently on sale for just $15 per month.

For those who are looking to watch as much Premier League action for as cheap as possible this season, combining Sling (gets you every match televised on NBC or USA) with Peacock (gets you every single match that isn’t on TV) is the best way to do that.

How to watch the Man United vs Fulham live stream from abroad

All of the streaming services we just mentioned are restricted to US-only. However, a virtual private network (VPN) can get you around that issue by hiding your IP address/location and connecting you to a digital server in the United States. This makes it look like you’re physically in the US, allowing you to stream location-restricted content from abroad.

While many VPN’s will do the job for this purpose, NordVPN is our top choice, as you can see in our rundown of the 10 best VPN services.