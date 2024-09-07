How to watch Colorado vs Nebraska: Time, channel and streaming info

Though it’s been a while since the classic Colorado vs Nebraska head-to-head college football matchup has held much significance, that changes today. Two-way superstar Travis Hunter and freshman phenom quarterback Dylan Raiola have injected life into their respective programs, setting up this old rivalry as a highly compelling–and potentially important–matchup.

If you’re looking for ways to watch college football online without cable, we have everything you need to know to watch Colorado vs Nebraska today.

Colorado vs Nebraska:

Date : Saturday, September 7, 2024

: Saturday, September 7, 2024 Time : 7:30 p.m. ET

: 7:30 p.m. ET TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Streaming: Peacock, Fubo, YouTube TV or DirecTV Stream

Is there a free Colorado vs Nebraska live stream?

You can watch a live stream of NBC via Fubo, YouTube TV or DirecTV Stream. All three of these live-TV streaming services include NBC (available live in nearly every market, but it’s worth making sure it’s available in your area before signing up), and all three come with a free trial.

So, as long as you have a credit card, you can sign up for one of these services, watch the game live on your computer, phone or other streaming device and then cancel your subscription before being charged anything.

Note that the Fubo free trial is seven days long, while YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream each give you five days.

What’s the cheapest way to watch a Colorado vs Nebraska live stream?

As is the case with most games that are televised on NBC, this one will also be simulcast live on Peacock.

There’s no free trial with Peacock, but if you’ve already used up all your free trials for the aforementioned streaming services, then this becomes far and away the cheapest way to watch a live stream of Colorado vs Nebraska. All you need is Peacock Premium, which is currently on sale for just $5 per month for your first four months (and then $8 per month after that).

With a subscription, you’ll also be able to watch Boise State vs Oregon (Peacock exclusive) tonight, as well as Central Michigan vs Illinois (Peacock exclusive), Washington State vs Washington (Peacock exclusive) and Indiana vs UCLA next week.

How to watch the Colorado vs Nebraska live stream from abroad

You can use a virtual private network (VPN) to hide your IP address/location and connect to a digital server in the United States. As such, if you’re abroad, you can connect to a VPN in order to make it look like you’re physically located in the US. This allows you to bypass any location restrictions and stream content that is typically US-only, such as Fubo, YouTube TV, DirecTV Stream or Peacock.

NordVPN is our choice for the top VPN, but you can peruse our rundowns of the best VPN services or the best VPN deals to see some other good alternatives.