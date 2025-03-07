Disney+ just announced an insane deal — 72% off!

Disney+ is one of the best streaming platforms for catching up with the latest and greatest movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Nat Geo, and even 21st Century Fox. Every once in a while, Disney offers a discount to new subscribers, including right now!

When you sign up for the Disney+ and Hulu Basic Bundle (both of which are ad-supported tiers for the respective platforms), you’ll only pay $3 per month for the first four months of the subscription. This works for new and returning subscribers. If you don’t cancel after the fourth month, the price goes up to $11 per month.

Why you should buy the Disney+ and Hulu Basic Bundle

Disney+ is home to all things Disney. We’re talking modern hit films and shows, plus all the classic feature animations and all kinds of original Disney content! The Disney+ app is available on just about every smart TV, streaming device, and game console and you’ll be able to stream on up to four devices at the same time.

You’ll also be able to access certain Hulu movies and shows through the Disney+ app (limited to two device streams simultaneously). You can’t access the Hulu content through Disney+, only the standalone Hulu app. Both of these platforms are home to enough films, shows, and originals to keep you watching for weeks and months on end!

This Disney+ and Hulu Basic Bundle promo is good until March 30, 11:59 p.m. (PT). Take advantage of this fantastic offer before it’s too late, and be sure to check out our lists of the best streaming deals, best Hulu deals, and best TV deals for additional savings on top AV devices!