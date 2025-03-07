 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Disney+ just announced an insane deal — 72% off!

By
Good Deal The Disney+ home screen on iOS.
Jen Karner / Digital Trends

Disney+ is one of the best streaming platforms for catching up with the latest and greatest movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Nat Geo, and even 21st Century Fox. Every once in a while, Disney offers a discount to new subscribers, including right now!

When you sign up for the Disney+ and Hulu Basic Bundle (both of which are ad-supported tiers for the respective platforms), you’ll only pay $3 per month for the first four months of the subscription. This works for new and returning subscribers. If you don’t cancel after the fourth month, the price goes up to $11 per month. 

Why you should buy the Disney+ and Hulu Basic Bundle

Disney+ is home to all things Disney. We’re talking modern hit films and shows, plus all the classic feature animations and all kinds of original Disney content! The Disney+ app is available on just about every smart TV, streaming device, and game console and you’ll be able to stream on up to four devices at the same time. 

Related

You’ll also be able to access certain Hulu movies and shows through the Disney+ app (limited to two device streams simultaneously). You can’t access the Hulu content through Disney+, only the standalone Hulu app. Both of these platforms are home to enough films, shows, and originals to keep you watching for weeks and months on end! 

This Disney+ and Hulu Basic Bundle promo is good until March 30, 11:59 p.m. (PT). Take advantage of this fantastic offer before it’s too late, and be sure to check out our lists of the best streaming deals, best Hulu deals, and best TV deals for additional savings on top AV devices!

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
AV Contributor
Michael Bizzaco has been selling, installing, and talking about TVs, soundbars, streaming devices, and all things smart home…
Best Paramount Plus deals: Get your first week free
Paramount Plus logo on an Apple TV.

Paramount Plus has become one of the more popular standalone streaming services, offering plenty of great content and much more affordability than many of the best live TV streaming services. Paramount Plus also regularly makes one of the best streaming deals available. There’s always something new on Paramount Plus and subscriptions start at a relatively reasonable monthly price. But there are some ways to save even more on a Paramount Plus subscription, and we’ve even got a way you can watch Paramount Plus for free. Read onward for all of the details, and if you need a new device to watch Paramount Plus with be sure to check out today’s TV deals, phone deals, tablet deals, and laptop deals.
How to sign up to Paramount Plus for free for a week
The best way to go about watching Paramount Plus for free is by utilizing the Paramount Plus free trial. This is a pretty easy free week of access to claim, as all you have to do is sign up for a Paramount Plus account. The free trial is good for seven days, and it will give you full access to either the Paramount Plus Essential plan, which is regularly $8 per month, or the Paramount Plus with Showtime plan, which regularly costs $13 per month. Utilizing the Paramount Plus free trial is a great way to watch a particular sports event without having to commit to a monthly subscription, or to simply explore the Paramount Plus library to ensure there’s enough you’d like to watch before subscribing.

How to get a discount on a Paramount Plus subscription
If you're a student you can enjoy 25% off a Paramount Plus Essential monthly subscription. To do so, you simply need to verify your student credentials. You'll need to be a college or university student currently enrolled at an accredited, Title IV higher education institution to qualify.
How to save on your Paramount Plus annual subscription
An annual Paramount Plus subscription is a valid option if you're in it for the long term, as an extended subscription will grant you some savings. Anyone who signs up for the Paramount Plus Essential plan for a year pays $60 while the Paramount Plus with Showtime plan costs $120. Each works out to be cheaper than subscribing on a monthly basis.

Read more
Best streaming deals: Sling TV, Hulu, Peacock, and more
The Netflix home screen.

Streaming deals are worth taking a look at if you’ve landed one of the best TV deals and need some great content to watch, or if you’ve had a home theater setup for awhile and want to keep up with the best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Max, and more. We keep a close eye on all of the best streaming deals going on, and we’ve organized all of that information for you below. So whether you’re looking for one of the best live TV streaming services or a standalone streaming service, read onward for all of the details on how to save. And if you’re interested in making your favorite content portable check out today’s best tablet deals, best phone deals, and best laptop deals.

Amazon Prime Video
Getting right into it, Amazon Prime Video, specifically, does not have a free trial. However, Amazon Prime subscribers do get access to Prime Video with their retail subscription, and that has a free trial. There's a catch, though. If you signed up for an Amazon Prime free trial before, or have had Prime, either as a trial or paid membership, any time in the last 12 months the trial isn't available. If you haven't, and you meet the eligibility, you can sign up for a Prime free trial for up to a month.

Read more
The best family movies on Disney+ right now
Three race cars drive on the track in Cars.

Disney+ remains one of the best streaming services for families, especially those with young children. Pixar and Disney's animated films continue to be huge hits with audiences. Moana, Inside Out 2, Elemental, and Encanto developed strong audiences, especially when they hit streaming. For those looking for family-oriented programs geared toward older audiences, Lucasfilm and Marvel movies can be found on Disney+.

Seriously, Disney+ can be a lifesaver for many families. With the addition of Hulu projects, parents can even watch adult movies. However, this list is dedicated to family movies. Check out this growing list and add these movies to your rotation for family movie night.
Need more recommendations? Then check out the best new movies to stream this week, the best movies on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, the best movies on Max, and the best movies on Disney+.

Read more