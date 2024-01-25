 Skip to main content
Best Hulu deals: students pay just $2 and more

Jennifer Allen
By
Hulu app icon on Roku.
Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

Hulu is a hugely popular streaming service that offers an extensive library of TV shows, movies, and original content. An excellent choice if you want to never run out of things to watch, we’ve picked out the best Hulu deals for new subscribers.

Today’s best Hulu deals

Hulu is a fairly inexpensive way to watch new shows and movies. There are several different plans available. If you’re solely focused on the cheapest method, you can stick with Hulu (with ads) but there’s also an ad-free plan too. Alternatively, you can add on the Disney Bundle and enjoy Disney+ or Disney+ and ESPN+ for a great discounted price. Finally, for cord-cutters, there’s always Hulu + Live TV with Disney+ and ESPN+ which offers access to over 95 channels, an unlimited DVR, and all the benefits of the three streaming services. Sign up for standard Hulu and you can enjoy a Hulu free trial with the first month for free.

  • Hulu (with ads) Student Deal —
  • Hulu (with ads) —
  • Disney Bundle Duo Basic (Hulu and Disney+) —
  • Disney Bundle Trio Basic (Hulu, Disney+, and ESPN+) —
  • Hulu (no ads) —
  • Disney Bundle Trio Premium (Hulu with no ads, Disney+ with no ads, and ESPN+) —
  • Hulu + Live TV (includes Disney+ and ESPN+) —

How much does Hulu cost?

Basic Hulu with ads costs $8 per month with students able to pay just $2 provided they can prove their eligibility. That gives you full access to Hulu’s catalogue but you’ll need to put up with occasional ads. To avoid the ads, Hulu with no ads costs $18 per month.

Alternatively, if you want more options, you can sign up for one of the Disney Bundles available. The Disney Bundle Duo Basic offers Disney+ alongside Hulu and costs $10 per month with ads, while there’s the Disney Bundle Trio Basic for $15 which adds on ESPN+ to the other two. To avoid ads, the trio costs $25 per month.

For live TV streaming, check out Hulu with Live TV for $76 per month. It also includes Disney+ and ESPN+.

What can you watch with Hulu?

Hulu has a large catalog of shows and movies. The best movies on Hulu include relatively new titles like Uncharted and Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, along with older hits like The King of Comedy and The Hustler. Look out for award-winning movies like The Banshees of Inisherin too so there’s something for every mood. Similarly, the best shows on Hulu are pretty great too with Letterkenny, Fargo, American Horror Story, and more.

Sign up for one of the Disney Bundles and you get the best movies on Disney+ like all things Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, and many others. While ESPN+ offers extensive live sports and access to its award-winning 30 for 30 documentary series.

