Our favorite TV deals in the Target Labor Day Sale

By

This weekend is an excellent time to upgrade your home theater setup with the amazing offers from this year’s Labor Day TV deals, and Target is an excellent source for these discounts involving all of the best TV brands. Feel free to check out all of the Labor Day deals for TVs from Target, but to help you make a quick decision and to prevent you from getting overwhelmed, we’ve highlighted our favorite bargains below, ranging from cheap options to top-of-the-line screens. Once something catches your eye in Target’s Labor Day Sale, we highly recommend pushing through with your purchase as soon as possible — waiting for the last minute of the holiday before completing your transaction may cause you to miss out on the savings, so act fast!

TCL 55-inch S5 Series 4K TV — $270, was $350

2024 TCL S5 4K TV.
TCL

The 55-inch TCL S5 Series 4K TV is an affordable TV, but it offers most of what you’d expect from today’s screens — 4K Ultra HD resolution and support for HDR formats for sharp details and accurate colors, and Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for a cinematic experience within your living room. This TV is powered by TCL’s AIPQ Processor with Deep Learning AI, which makes intelligent optimizations for even better visuals, and it runs on Google TV for access to all of the popular streaming services such as Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video.

Roku 55-inch Select Series 4K TV — $280, was $300

The Roku Class Select Series 4K TV on a media stand.
Roku

It’s not a surprise that the Roku Select Series is featured in our roundup of the best Roku TVs, as it’s made by the brand behind the Roku streaming platform. It’s an excellent screen for watching streaming shows, with the operating system offering a customizable home screen and access to free content. The 55-inch Roku Select Series 4K TV also offers 4K Ultra HD resolution, support for HDR10+, and automatic brightness so you won’t have to fiddle with its settings whenever your room’s lighting changes.

Samsung 50-inch DU6900 4K TV — $300, was $330

The Samsung 75-inch DU6900 4K TV on a white background.
Samsung

The 50-inch Samsung DU6900 4K TV is a basic TV from the popular home appliance brand, but it’s more than enough for most families who simply want a display for watching their favorite shows and movies. With the 4K Upscaling technology of Samsung’s Crystal Processor 4K, non-4K content will be upgraded to 4K quality, while Object Tracking Sound Lite creates 3D surround sound for a more immersive experience. The TV runs on Samsung’s Tizen OS, which will not only let you access streaming services, but also your other smart home devices.

Vizio 55-inch Quantum 4K QLED TV — $360, was $400

Vizio Quantum 4K QLED Smart TV.
Vizio

The 55-inch Vizio Quantum 4K QLED TV is one of the more affordable QLED TVs in the market. QLED technology adds a layer of quantum dots to the TV’s backlight for the ability to display more accurate colors and fantastic brightness. This makes the Vizio Quantum 4K QLED TV an excellent screen for the living room, where all members of the family can enjoy it. You can launch streaming services on the Vizio Home Screen, and you can use voice commands on it using the included Vizio Voice Remote.

Vizio 65-inch 4K smart TV — $380, was $430

Vizio 55-inch 4K TV displaying its home screen while placed on a TV stand.
Vizio

The 65-inch Vizio 4K smart TV is among the largest ones in this roundup, so we highly recommend consulting our guide on what size TV to buy to make sure that you have enough space for it in your living room or bedroom. It’s also on Vizio Home Screen, for access to all of your favorite streaming shows, and it supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos so watching movies will feel like you’re in the theaters. The Vizio 4K smart TV also comes with Bluetooth, so you can pair your headphones for private listening.

Sony 55-inch Bravia 8 4K OLED TV — $1,598, was $2,000

sony bravia 8 oled
Digital Trends

To enjoy the benefits of OLED TVs for a relatively cheap price, you should go for the 55-inch Sony Bravia 8 4K OLED TV. Compared to QLED TVs, the Sony Bravia 8 4K OLED TV will give you perfect black levels, much faster response times that’s great for video games, wider viewing angles so you can watch from anywhere in the room, less power consumption, and better eye comfort, according to our OLED TV versus QLED TV comparison. The Sony Bravia 8 4K OLED TV will upscale all HD content to 4K Ultra HD content, and it offers access to streaming platforms through the Google TV operating system.

Samsung 65-inch The Frame 4K QLED TV — $1,600, was $2,000

Samsung's 65-inch Class 'The Frame' QLED 4K Smart TV displaying a famous oil painting.
Samsung

For one of the more unique QLED TVs in the market, check out the 65-inch Samsung The Frame 4K QLED TV. It offers 4K Ultra HD resolution, it’s equipped with QLED TV technology, and it runs on Samsung’s Tizen OS — which are all pretty standard features. However, what sets it apart is its Art Mode, which transforms the TV into your personal exhibit that displays artwork or your personal photos when it’s turned off. The Samsung The Frame 4K QLED TV has a motion sensor that allows it to only activate Art Mode when someone is in the room, and its customizable frame will let you choose between colorful bezels to match your decor.

LG 55-inch G4 4K OLED evo TV — $2,297, was $2,600

LG G4 OLED
Zeke Jones / Digital Trends

The 55-inch LG G4 4K OLED evo TV reigns over our list of the best OLED TVs, partly because of its outstanding brightness, astounding accuracy, and awesome gaming performance. LG’s signature OLED technology delivers amazing picture quality, and the TV’s Brightness Booster Max feature creates brighter images. You can watch streaming shows through the TV’s webOS 24 platform, and you’ll also get free content over a wide range of genres through LG Channels. If you’re going to spend a significant amount on a TV, the LG G4 4K OLED evo TV should be your choice.

