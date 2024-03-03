How many screens can you stream Disney+ on?

In the world of streaming entertainment, Disney+ stands atop a mountain of content all its own. It’s home to everything from classic Disney shorts and features to all things Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel, Nat Geo, and more. If you only wanted to pay for one service, a Disney+ subscription wouldn’t do you wrong.

Unlike some competitive streaming meccas, a single Disney+ account can be shared with multiple users, and more than one Disney+ movie or show can be streamed simultaneously. How many exactly? We’ve put together this guide to answer that question, and to provide some additional Disney+ account sharing info.

Recommended Videos

How many people can stream Disney+ at the same time?

The answer is four. Whether the account holder is paying monthly or yearly, one Disney+ account provides four simultaneous streams.

For context, this means dad can be watching Encanto upstairs, mom can be watching The Mandalorian in the living room, brother can be watching The Simpsons in the basement, and sister can enjoy Loki in the treehouse — all at the same time.

If someone tries to start a fifth stream, all users will receive a message on their device that reads: “It looks like you’ve reached your device limit for streaming Disney+.” Simultaneous streaming can resume as soon as one person ditches their device stream.

Do keep in mind that all four streams should be occurring on the same Wi-Fi network. This is because Disney+ frowns upon password-sharing (more on that in a bit).

How many Disney+ devices can be logged in at the same time?

As it stands, you’ll be able to have up to 10 devices registered to one Disney+ account. Compatible hardware includes most major streaming devices, including Apple TV, Chromecast with Google TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation 5 and 4, Xbox Series X/S and One, and the Nintendo Switch.

If you prefer to do your streaming through your smart TV, you’ll be able to find Disney+ on the lion’s share of today’s smart TVs. And if you’re limited to a computer, you can access the platform via web browser.

Can you have multiple user profiles on one Disney+ account?

You sure can. Right now, Disney+ allows one account to have up to seven different user profiles.

The best part about this is that each user gets their own watchlist and algorithmic recommendations. Adults can also place content restrictions on children’s profiles, on top of adding PIN protections to adult accounts to ensure the young ones aren’t watching grown-up programming.

What’s the deal with Disney+ password sharing?

According to Disney CEO Bob Iger, the company is able to see which Disney+ account holders are sharing their logins outside of their home Wi-Fi networks and, like Netflix before it, is cracking down on password sharing.

Revised terms and conditions for Disney+ and Hulu subscribers go into effect on March 14. Starting this summer, “Disney+ accounts suspected of improper sharing will be presented with new capabilities to allow their borrowers to start their own subscriptions,” Disney CFO Hugh Johnston said at an investor’s call in January. Any subscriber violating the company’s new terms could face service limitations or an account termination.

While Disney+ password sharing has never been encouraged, the company used to turn more of a blind eye to sharing outside of the household. But since Disney+ started losing subscribers in the last quarter of 2023 (1.3 million to be precise), the House of Mouse is getting very serious about the one account, one household rule.

How does Disney+ stack up against the competition?

With password-sharing enforcements going full steam ahead, Disney+ is starting to behave a lot like some of the competition — particularly Netflix.

As of 2024, one Netflix account can have up to five user profiles. The company is even more strict than Disney+ when it comes to non-household account usage. As part of its Standard and Premium plans, Netflix account holders can pay $8 per month to add extra members. Additional members receive their own login info, but are limited to one user profile, and can only stream and download Netflix content from a single device.

On Netflix’s Standard plan (with or without ads), you’ll be able to stream on two screens at the same time. Premium plans can have four simultaneous streams.

Apple TV+ actively encourages account sharing, but as part of an Apple Family Sharing setup.

With Family Sharing in place, up to six members of the household (including the account holder) can access Apple TV+ movies and shows, as well as Apple Music, Apple Arcade, and other Apple platforms. You’ll also be able to have up to six streams occurring simultaneously.

Editors' Recommendations