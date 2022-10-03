 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Home Theater
  3. Guides

How to share an Apple TV+ subscription with your family

Tyler Lacoma
By

Apple TV+ has gained some ground since it launched in 2019 and is now home to some pretty great entertainment. But if you've been keeping your Apple TV+ subscription all to yourself while your family has been seething with jealousy, you may be wondering, “How do I share Apple TV with my family without paying for more subscriptions?” Fortunately, there’s an easy way for them to check out the latest Apple hits like Central Park, See, and many more without always needing your permission or passwords. It’s all about Apple’s Family Sharing capabilities. Here’s what you need to do.

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

30 minutes

What You Need

  • Apple account

Make sure you’re subscribed to Apple TV+

At least one person needs to be subscribed to Apple TV+ for Family Sharing to work correctly. If you are that person and you have already been subscribed, then you don’t need to worry about this step. If it’s someone else, you will need to log in under their Apple account for the next steps.

Step 1: If no one in your family is subscribed to Apple TV+, you will need to sign up. Visit this webpage to begin.

how to get apple tv ted lasso

Step 2: Apple offers a free seven-day trial, followed by a $5 monthly fee.

Step 3: Apple also typically offers free TV+ deals when you purchase a new Apple device. Currently, you can also get three months of Apple TV+ free when you buy a new iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV, or Mac from Apple or an Apple-authorized reseller.

Set up Family Sharing on your Apple account

With Apple TV+ ready to go, it’s time to go through the steps of how to share Apple TV with family and set up Family Sharing.

Step 1: On an Apple device, head to Settings and select your Name/icon to get started.

The steps are similar on MacOS, but you’ll need to head to System preferences first to get started. You cannot do this via Apple TV.

how to share an apple tv plus subscription family sharing set up on ipad

Step 2: In your Apple account info, you should see the option to select Family sharing > Learn more, which will give you an option to Set up your family. Select this to continue.

Add family members to Family Sharing

If you are wondering, “Can I add another person to my Apple TV subscription?” then now is the time! With Family Sharing enabled, you can start adding people to your account.

Step 1: Select either Invite people for those who already have an Apple account or Create an account for a child to get started (those under 13 can’t create an account of their own without permission).

how to share an apple tv plus subscription ipad invite people your family

Step 2: To add a new member, you will need their name and email address to send them an invite. They must then accept the invite to join your group. Follow any additional prompts during setup at this stage.

Step 3: Don’t worry — you can always go back and add other members later as you need to with the Add member button. Your name and account will be titled “Organizer” when you set up Family Sharing.

Make sure Apple TV+ is enabled for Family Sharing

Step 1: As you move through the setup, make sure you choose Apple TV+ when managing your subscriptions. You can check at any time under Shared features to make sure TV channels is enabled.

how to share an apple tv plus subscription family sharing managing subscriptions

Step 2: In Shared features, you can also check to see who is the original subscriber for Apple TV+ if people eventually forget.

The other Shared Features aren’t as important for this particular guide, but you may want to swing by Screen time, where you can monitor how much time the kids are spending on their Apple Devices and set limits on specific apps like Apple TV+ to help avoid problems.

Step 3: Also note that you can enable other family members to make additional purchases, but it’s not a very good idea for Apple TV+. The only additional purchases you can make on TV+ are adding channels like Showtime or Starz. If anyone signs up for those, your own account will be charged for it.

Step 4: If you still can't share the subscription after setting up Family Sharing, you need to double-check that your Apple TV subscription is not an individual or student plan and also that it is not a third-party subscription that may not be eligible to be shared.

Have family members sign in to Apple TV+

Everything should now be set up to allow members to start watching Apple TV+. Test it out by having them sign into Apple TV+ using their own Apple ID information. They should be able to successfully log in and start watching.

how to use tv app mac apple macbook chair

Can you share Apple TV with another Apple ID outside of the family?

Sure! The term “Family Sharing” is just a name — there’s no requirement that everyone has to be related. You just need their name and email to send them an invitation. There’s just one important caveat: Only a maximum of six people (including the Organizer) can be part of a Family Sharing plan. You can remove anyone over the age of 13 from your Family Sharing plan at any time, but there is no way to have more than six people at one time.

Editors' Recommendations

How to hide a channel on YouTube TV
youtube tv hide channels 1
How to watch The Weather Channel without cable
The Weather Channel on Roku.
How to add an app to a Vizio smart TV
Vizio V-Series TVs in family room with smart TV on.
New Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED displays art, senses your presence
Fire TV Omni QLED Series with widgets.
The YouTube watching experience on TVs just got much better
YouTube on a TV and on the mobile app.
Optoma’s CinemaX 4K laser projectors now have faster response times for gamers
People using the Optoma CinemaX D2 outdoors.
Best AirPods deals for September 2022: AirPods and AirPods Pro
Apple airpods pro.
Best Projector Deals: Save on Nebula, LG, and more
BenQ TK800 Projector Review
Best Walmart TV deals for September 2022
lg 55 inch oled 4k tvs deal walmart class b8 tv
Best QLED TV Deals: Get a 55-inch for $320
55 inch samsung uhd 7 series q60 qled 4k tvs amazon deal 49 tv 720x720
Best OLED TV Deals: Get a Sony 4K TV for $800
55 inch lg um7300 uhd 4k tv b9 oled c9 amazon discounts 2 4 768x768
Best TV Deals for September 2022
Vizio OLED TV
Best Headphone Deals: Beats, Bose and Sony from $130
A woman wearing the Apple AirPods Max.