iPhone Lock screen clock look strange? Here’s how to change it

One of the first things you may notice about iOS 26 is the new interface, complete with transparent effects and a new approach to the lock screen clock, which can now transform alongside your wallpaper, instead of blocking a subject like a loved one’s face.

The new changes mean the clock can expand to fill more of the display, making it easier to read. Like the homescreen, you can easily resize the click with the handles on the bottom-right corner. The clock can fill up to half of the screen, but in the larger modes, any widgets will only be available at the bottom of the screen.

If you want to change the iOS 26 lock screen font, follow these easy steps.

Long-press on the Lock Screen and tap Customize. Once you see the handles on the bottom-right corner, tap on the Clock face. The panel that loads lets you:

Choose from six different fonts .

. A slider to control how bold the font is.

is. 15 different color presets, as well as a full color wheel to find your perfect clock color.

At the bottom, you’ll see a tab that allows you to choose between Glass and Solid effects. The former makes the clock transparent, but it is less accessible for those with visual impairments. The solid option removes all transparency from the clock, making it easy to see, albeit at the cost of not blending in as well with your wallpaper. However, you prefer it, it’s easy to make the iOS 26 clock your own!