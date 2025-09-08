How to watch the iPhone 17 launch at Apple’s ‘awe dropping’ event

The new iPhone 17 series will almost certainly be announced during a special Apple keynote in Cupertino, California, and you’ll be able to watch it live.

It’s set to be a bumper session too, with four phones expected to show up alongside the rumored Apple Watch 11, Watch Ultra 3 and AirPods Pro 3. There’s even talk of a new Apple TV.

When is the iPhone 17 launch event?

The iPhone 17 launch takes place on Tuesday, September. The Apple event will start at 10am PT / 1pm ET.

How can I watch the iPhone 17 launch event?

The launch event is being livestreamed on YouTube for anyone without an invite to watch it in-person at Apple’s campus, and we’ve embedded the video player at the top of this article.

Apple hasn’t confirmed how long the event will last, but last year’s iPhone 16 launch lasted a mammoth one hour and 38 minutes.

As it looks like we’ll be getting another jam-packed event this year, make sure you find yourself a comfy seat and stock up on snacks – we’re likely in for another marathon session.

What will be announced at the iPhone 17 launch event?

While Apple remains tight-lipped on what it will announce during its upcoming event, there have been numerous reports, leaks and rumors over the past months which have shined a light on what we can expect.

The biggest talking point could be the introduction on a brand-new iPhone variant, with the slimline iPhone 17 Air tipped to join Apple’s handset line-up. It would be a direct rival to the 5.8mm thick Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge which launched earlier this year.

Meanwhile, rumors are pointing towards a significant upgrade for Apple’s most expensive iPhone, with the Pro Max being tipped to offer beastly performance.

We could also see a dramatic design change on the rear of the new iPhones, with leaked images claiming to show the devices revealing a super-sized camera bar.

iPhone 17 series

iPhone 17

iPhone 17 Pro

iPhone 17 Pro Max

iPhone 17 Air

Apple Watch

Apple Watch 11

Apple Watch Ultra 3

AirPods

AirPods Pro 3

There have been rumbles that Apple might give us a refreshed Apple TV, but it’s unlikely we’ll see a new version of its Vision Pro headset, while the foldable iPhone Fold is tipped for a 2026 arrival.

And with AI being the hot topic in the tech world, we’d expect Apple Intelligence to get more than a few mentions during the show – but it remains to be seen if Siri gets its long-awaited AI upgrade after an already-lengthy delay.

As you count down the iPhone 17 launch, read about why this Apple event rumor is the most exciting, and it’s not iPhone 17.