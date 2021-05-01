Apple TV+ has garnered its fair share of critical praise surrounding its award-winning films and TV shows. While it’s still a relative newcomer to the streaming universe, what the platform lacks in content quantity it more than makes up for in top-notch quality. With big-name directors, producers, and actors circling and developing Apple TV+ projects, the entertainment hub shows no signs of slowing its exponential growth. To help you keep up with the latest and greatest from the service, we’ve put together this guide that highlights the latest additions to Apple TV+, what we loved last month, and forthcoming films and series to tune in for. Come back next month to see what’s new for June.

Need more suggestions?

Our top picks for May

In the second season of the Rob McElhenney-led comedy series, the staffers behind the massively successful MMORPG Mythic Quest have all returned to the office to begin work on another expansion for the game. But, if the first season taught us anything, tensions will run high and eccentric personalities will clash in this tongue-in-cheek ripping of office jobs, corporate culture, and all things video games. Fans of the series can catch a bonus episode entitled “Everlight” before the official launch of season two on May 7.

With a third season already in the works, Apple TV+ is all hands on deck when it comes to Trying, a British comedy series about a young couple, Nikki (Esther Smith) and Jason (Rafe Spall), who struggle with conceiving a child. Turning to adoption, the parents-to-be come to realize that their lives and loved ones are chaotic enough without a little one running around. Season two premieres on Apple TV+ on May 14 and will pick up right where the first season left off.

In this eight-part documentary series, viewers will get an in-depth look at the prolific musical artists that helped define the titular year, a time of immense cultural hardships. Acts of note include The Rolling Stones, Aretha Franklin, Bob Marley, The Who, and more. From the creative team behind the award-winning documentary, Amy, 1971 releases on May 21.

Everything new on Apple TV+ in May

May 7

May 14

May 21

Our top picks from April

Based on the 1981 Paul Theroux novel of the same name, The Mosquito Coast stars Justin Theroux as idealist and inventor Allie Fox. On the run from the U.S. government, Allie decides to move his family from the States to Mexico to elude militant forces. The seven-episode series premieres on April 30, with Edward L. McDonnell. Alan Gasmer, Peter Jaysen, and Bob Bookman all cast in supporting roles.

Narrated by David Attenborough, this Apple TV+ documentary examines 2020 from nature’s vantage point. With much of the world consumed by pandemic-heavy hardships, Earth — its land, waters, and creatures — adapted accordingly. From exhibiting birdsong in barren city streets to exploring new forms of whale song, the one-hour special explores man’s impact on the wild and untamed world and how we can reel in our behaviors and expectations to better appreciate the planet on which we live. The Year Earth Changed premieres on April 16 along with the second seasons of Tiny World and Earth at Night in Color, just in time for Earth Day 2021.

Looking ahead for Apple TV+

There’s plenty ahead for Apple TV+. Subscribers can expect a second season from The Morning Show (TBA), a deep dive documentary on humpback whales entitled Fathom (June 25), and a six-part docuseries titled Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson (July 30), a behind the scenes look at several prominent records, the talents that created them, and the struggles faced to bring their music to fruition. We’re also pumped for the Rose Byrne dramedy series Physical, a 10-episode character study of one Sheila Rubin, a housewife turned aerobics guru.

