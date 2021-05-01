  1. Movies & TV

What’s new on Apple TV+

By

Apple TV+ has garnered its fair share of critical praise surrounding its award-winning films and TV shows. While it’s still a relative newcomer to the streaming universe, what the platform lacks in content quantity it more than makes up for in top-notch quality. With big-name directors, producers, and actors circling and developing Apple TV+ projects, the entertainment hub shows no signs of slowing its exponential growth. To help you keep up with the latest and greatest from the service, we’ve put together this guide that highlights the latest additions to Apple TV+, what we loved last month, and forthcoming films and series to tune in for. Come back next month to see what’s new for June.

Need more suggestions?

Our top picks for May

Mythic Quest (season 2)

In the second season of the Rob McElhenney-led comedy series, the staffers behind the massively successful MMORPG Mythic Quest have all returned to the office to begin work on another expansion for the game. But, if the first season taught us anything, tensions will run high and eccentric personalities will clash in this tongue-in-cheek ripping of office jobs, corporate culture, and all things video games. Fans of the series can catch a bonus episode entitled “Everlight” before the official launch of season two on May 7.

Trying (season 2)

With a third season already in the works, Apple TV+ is all hands on deck when it comes to Trying, a British comedy series about a young couple, Nikki (Esther Smith) and Jason (Rafe Spall), who struggle with conceiving a child. Turning to adoption, the parents-to-be come to realize that their lives and loved ones are chaotic enough without a little one running around. Season two premieres on Apple TV+ on May 14 and will pick up right where the first season left off.

1971: The Year that Music Changed Everything

1971: The Year that Music Changed Everything

In this eight-part documentary series, viewers will get an in-depth look at the prolific musical artists that helped define the titular year, a time of immense cultural hardships. Acts of note include The Rolling Stones, Aretha Franklin, Bob Marley, The Who, and more. From the creative team behind the award-winning documentary, Amy1971 releases on May 21.

Everything new on Apple TV+ in May

May 7

May 14

May 21

Our top picks from April

The Mosquito Coast

Based on the 1981 Paul Theroux novel of the same name, The Mosquito Coast stars Justin Theroux as idealist and inventor Allie Fox. On the run from the U.S. government, Allie decides to move his family from the States to Mexico to elude militant forces. The seven-episode series premieres on April 30, with Edward L. McDonnell. Alan Gasmer, Peter Jaysen, and Bob Bookman all cast in supporting roles.

The Year Earth Changed

Narrated by David Attenborough, this Apple TV+ documentary examines 2020 from nature’s vantage point. With much of the world consumed by pandemic-heavy hardships, Earth — its land, waters, and creatures — adapted accordingly. From exhibiting birdsong in barren city streets to exploring new forms of whale song, the one-hour special explores man’s impact on the wild and untamed world and how we can reel in our behaviors and expectations to better appreciate the planet on which we live. The Year Earth Changed premieres on April 16 along with the second seasons of Tiny World and Earth at Night in Color, just in time for Earth Day 2021.

Looking ahead for Apple TV+

There’s plenty ahead for Apple TV+. Subscribers can expect a second season from The Morning Show (TBA), a  deep dive documentary on humpback whales entitled Fathom (June 25), and a six-part docuseries titled Watch the Sound with Mark Ronson (July 30), a behind the scenes look at several prominent records, the talents that created them, and the struggles faced to bring their music to fruition. We’re also pumped for the Rose Byrne dramedy series Physical, a 10-episode character study of one Sheila Rubin, a housewife turned aerobics guru.

Editors' Recommendations

The best shows on Disney+ right now

best shows on disney plus ducktales 2017

The best shows to binge-watch on Netflix right now

best shows on netflix shadow and bone

The 53 best shows on Hulu right now

The Handmaid's Tale on Hulu

The best new shows to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and more

The Handmaid's Tale on Hulu

Apple keeps it positive with Ted Lasso season 2 premiere date and trailer

ted lasso season 2 trailer premiere date apple tv

What’s new on Hulu in May and what’s leaving soon

new on hulu modok

How visual effects took Love and Monsters’ sweet creature feature to the Oscars

love and monsters dylan o brien mav1s

Read these 20 epic science fiction books before they’re made into movies

sci fi movies based on books the reincarnationist papers cover

What’s new on Netflix and what’s leaving in May 2021

new on netflix army of the dead movie

The Witcher season 2: Everything we know about the Netflix series’ next adventure

The Witcher Netflix

How visual effects brought The One and Only Ivan’s animal stars into our world

the one and only ivan visual effects interview disney vfx 129 gm 1330 after 1169

Sign up for ESPN+ now and save $40 on the UFC 261 PPV

ufc 261 usman vs masvidal ppv bundle deal

The best movies leaving Hulu at the end of April

Devil in a Blue Dress