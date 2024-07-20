 Skip to main content
If you have to watch one Peacock movie this July, stream this one

By
Two of the perplexed party guests in Coherence.
Oscilloscope

More than almost any other streaming service, Peacock is filled with Oscar-winning hidden gems. The service has tons of interesting movies and shows on it, but it can be hard to find exactly what you’re looking for on the streamer. If you find yourself digging through the titles on the service and are coming up empty-handed, we’ve got just the movie for you this July.

Coherence is a genuinely great psychological thriller that you’ve probably never heard of. It’s set at a dinner party where a group of eight friends have gathered. When a comet passes overhead, strange things start to happen for the party that leaves them questioning their own reality. Here are three reasons you should definitely check it out this month.

It gets the most out of a limited budget

Coherence Official Trailer 1 (2014) - Mystery Movie HD

It’s impossible to deny that Coherence is a relatively small-scale enterprise. The movie is set almost entirely within a single, relatively modest location, but it wrings every conceivable dollar out of that one location. To its credit, this is also a movie that right-sized its own ambition to the budget it was working with.

Coherence is not a Star Wars movie, but the tension built through every moment of on-screen dialogue will leave you convinced that you’ve watched something just as riveting. Small-scale movies like this can often feel shaggy, but Coherence is as tight as a drumhead from minute one.

It gets pleasantly confusing

The cast of Coherence.
Oscilloscope

One of the wildest things about Coherence is the way it continues to upend your expectations. Its sci-fi premise is best left as unspoiled as possible, but the second you think you’ve got your hold on exactly what’s happening to these people, an additional wrinkle is added that further complicates things.

You might lose the thread of exactly what’s going on as you watch, but that’s ultimately part of the movie’s fun. It’s a movie that feels like it makes internal sense, even as the twists and turns keep piling up so much so that you can’t keep what’s happening straight.

Every member of the cast understands their assignment perfectly

Several people in a home looking terrified at something in a scene from Coherence.
Oscilloscope Laboratories

Saying that people “understood the assignment” can feel a bit worn out these days, but it’s very true of the cast of Coherence. Because this movie is operating at such a modest scale, it has to take full advantage of everything that each member of the cast is bringing to the table.

These actors all know their characters, and they establish quite quickly who these people are so that we start to pick up on subtle changes in their behavior. It’s a necessary piece to the puzzle that is Coherence, and it’s one that every member of this relatively unknown ensemble delivers on with aplomb.

You can watch Coherence on Peacock.

Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer based in upstate New York focused on movies and TV.
Where to watch Twister: stream the 1996 movie
A woman and man look at a tornado while standing in a cornfield.

Twenty-eight years ago, director Jan de Bont brought audiences into the eye of a tornado with Twister. The disaster film followed storm chasers and their efforts to deploy a new device that could revolutionize tornado research. While the data gathered could save lives, it's a dangerous undertaking, as the researchers must get close enough to the tornado to activate the device while still giving themselves a chance to escape its wrath.

This summer, a new group of daredevils travel to Tornado Alley in Twisters, a standalone sequel to Twister. Directed by Academy Award nominee Lee Isaac Chung, Twisters stars Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glen Powell, and Anthony Ramos as three storm chasers who find themselves in a life-or-death situation when multiple tornadoes converge in Oklahoma. Before racing to the theaters to watch Twisters, find out how to watch Twister at home.
Where to watch Twister
Twister (1996) | 4K Ultra HD Official Trailer | Warner Bros. Entertainment

Read more
3 action movies on Max you need to watch in July
Jake Sully riding atop one of Pandora's aquatic animals.

If you've ever perused the selection of movies available on Max, you know that the streamer has one of the deepest libraries of titles available. The only issue is that the interface makes it difficult to actually find the movies you might be looking for, leaving you with just the algorithm's recommendations.

If you're looking for great action movies, though, we've got you covered with three titles that speak to the wide array of content available on the service. These are three action movies on Max you should definitely make time for in July.
Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior (1982)
Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior (1981) Mel Gibson Post-Apocalypse Movie HD

Read more
5 great Amazon Prime Video movies that are perfect to watch in the summer
A man fights another man in Gladiator.

Amazon Prime might be best known for things like Prime Day, when shoppers can get great deals on the many, many things that Amazon Prime sells. On top of all that, they also have Prime Video, which has an exceptional collection of great movies worth checking out. If you've looked through the service yourself and found that there are simply too many interesting options to choose from, you're not alone.

As you try to beat the heat this summer, we've collected five movies that are well worth your time and are available on the service. Take a dive in, and thank us later:
Oppenheimer (2023)
Oppenheimer | New Trailer

Read more