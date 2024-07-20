3 great action movies on Tubi you need to watch in July 2024

What’s on tap this month on Tubi? Fans of The Fast and The Furious can stream seven movies from the franchise, including the best one, Fast Five. There are four Jurassic Park films, with the original from Steven Spielberg available to watch right now. Other signature movies on Tubi include Batman, Training Day, Goodfellas, and The Fugitive.

Remember that Tubi is a FAST service, meaning every film and TV show is available for free with ads. Because it’s summer, Tubi offers a variety of action films that are terrific forms of blockbuster entertainment. Check out these three action movies, including a Denzel Washington thriller from 2006, a sci-fi masterpiece, and a thriller set inside a space prison.

Déjà Vu (2006)

Denzel Washington is one of the greatest actors of the last 50 years. The 69-year-old has been praised for his dramatic work in prestige dramas. Yet Washington has another side to his career, one full of entertaining action films. Though never mentioned with Tom Cruise or Keanu Reeves, Washington deserves his flowers as an action star, especially in his collaborations with the late Tony Scott. Crimson Tide is the duo’s best film, but Déjà Vu is their most underrated project.

After a terrorist attack kills hundreds of civilians, the FBI recruits ATF agent Doug Carlin (Denzel Washington) to help capture the bomber (Jim Caviezel). The FBI can use groundbreaking technology to fold time to piece together the events of the last four days to determine what happened. Doug discovers a loophole that can send him back in time and prevent the attack from happening. Altering the past is dangerous, but Doug knows saving 500 innocent lives is worth the risk.

Stream Déjà Vu on Tubi.

The Terminator (1984)

Tubi having landmark movies like The Terminator is why the free streaming service continues its rise in popularity. Directed by James Cameron, The Terminator depicts the battle between man and machine for global supremacy. In Los Angeles, the Terminator (Arnold Schwarzenegger), a cyborg disguised as a human, is sent from 2029 to 1984 to kill Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton).

She does not know it yet, but Sarah will have a son who leads the resistance in the battle against the evil corporation, Skynet, and their machines. The resistance sends soldier Kyle Reese (Michael Biehn) back to 1984 to protect Sarah. Reese and Sarah evade the Terminator’s initial attacks, but soon realize the cyborg will never stop until it completes the mission. No more running; it’s time to fight back.

Stream The Terminator on Tubi.

Lockout (2012)

Lockout has all the ingredients for an action movie. In 2079, a maximum-security prison in outer space carries prisoners in artificial sleep. Emilie Warnock (Maggie Grace), the daughter of the president of the United States, visits the prison on a humanitarian mission in hopes of shutting it down. Emilie speaks with one of the prison’s residents, Hydell (Joe Gilgun). Unsurprisingly, Hydell is a psychopath who manages to free his fellow prisoners and take over the ship. With Emilie in trouble, the government turns to Marion Snow (Guy Pearce), an ex-CIA operative facing 30 years of prison time after a wrongful conviction.

If Snow saves Emilie, he won’t go to prison. You’re correct to think Lockout is “Escape from New York in space.” These two movies are not in the same ballpark. Lockout falls flat at certain points, especially with the portrayal of the villain. However, Lockout has enough redeeming qualities, mainly Pearce’s performance, that make it a solid thriller worth watching.

Stream Lockout on Tubi.