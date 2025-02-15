Warner Bros. signs screenwriter for Goonies sequel

A Goonies sequel has been talked about for decades, and even the late Richard Donner — who directed the first Goonies in 1985 — was trying to make it happen. Now, there may actually be a chance to hear “Goonies never say die!” on the big screen again. Warner Bros. is developing a Goonies sequel and a screenwriter has already been chosen.

Deadline was the first to report that Potsy Ponciroli has signed on to write Goonies 2, although the name of the film has yet to be finalized. Ponciroli’s previous credits are somewhat limited in scripted film and television shows, including Greedy People, Old Henry, and the TV series Still the King.

Recommended Videos

The Goonies sequel doesn’t currently have a director attached, although the original film’s screenwriter, Chris Columbus, will produce the film alongside Lauren Shuler Donner, Steven Spielberg, Kristie Macosko Krieger, and Holly Bario.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Assuming Goonies 2 comes together, the next big question is simple: Who will star in the film? Several original cast members recently reunited with Everything Everywhere All At Once‘s Ke Huy Quan, for a special ceremony at TCL Chinese theater in Hollywood. Quan co-starred in the original film alongside Josh Brolin, Sean Astin, Corey Feldman, Martha Plimpton, and more.

The first Goonies was about a group of neighborhood children who came together with a desperate plan to save their parents’ homes from foreclosure. The kids were convinced that they could find the treasure of the legendary pirate One-Eyed Willy, and they went on a perilous adventure to prove it. Finding a worthy story to follow that initial tale has always been one of the roadblocks that’s prevented Goonies 2 from being made in the past. Now, it’s time to see if Ponciroli can bring the sequel out of development Hell.