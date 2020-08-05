Are you looking to binge-watch some of your favorite childhood movies or occupy your children for a couple of hours? Disney+ might be the perfect solution.

If you’re considering buying a subscription or even using a free trial, here’s what you should know about the price, plans, and different special features of the streaming service.

All you can stream: $7 or $70

The Disney+ pricing model is simple: For $7 per month (or $70 per year), you get everything Disney+ has to offer. There are no other tiers of service and no other monthly prices. There’s no minimum commitment to get this price, and you can cancel at any time.

While the Disney+ catalog isn’t yet as deep or as wide as that of Netflix or Amazon Prime Video, Disney makes sure you’ll get a lot of great features to compensate as it grows its content choices.

Every account can stream in up to 4K resolution, with HDR on the movies and shows that support these standards. Some of the titles that are in HDR use Dolby Vision, which offers even better picture quality than HDR10, the base HDR format. Dolby Atmos also makes an appearance, though titles that support this amazing surround-sound format are limited to newer productions.

You can run up to four simultaneous streams, which should help when the family can’t agree on what to watch. With up to seven user profiles per account, you won’t have any trouble keeping recommendations relevant for every family member, and it’s unlikely you’ll hear screaming over who raced ahead on the latest season of your chosen binge show.

Even more with Hulu

But wait, there’s more! Because Disney owns Hulu via its purchase of 21st Century Fox, you can add a Disney+ subscription to your Hulu account. The price remains the same, but you can simplify your streaming life by accessing both content catalogs within one user interface.

More still, with ESPN

Speaking of bundles, let’s not forget that Disney owns a majority share of one of the biggest brands in sports broadcasting: ESPN. So, the clever executives at Disney have decided that you need to be rewarded if you go all-in with a triple play of the company’s streaming services. If you sign up for Disney+, ESPN+, and Hulu, you can save $5 a month on the individual cost of these services. All three will run you just $13 per month.

Free with Verizon

If you don’t want to pay anything for Disney+ and you’re a Verizon customer, you may be in luck. All current and new Verizon subscribers with unlimited data plans, or new Fios and 5G broadband customers, get a year’s worth of Disney+ entirely free. Just don’t forget to unsubscribe: Once your 12-month trial is up, you’ll be billed for Disney+ at the regular rate.

Need more?

If your Disney+ curiosity lingers, we have lots of great coverage. These articles will make you a Disney+ expert in no time at all.

