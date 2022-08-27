How to get Disney+: Everything you need to know

Are you ready to relive Simba’s journey to adulthood in The Lion King or witness the ongoing eternal battle between the light and dark sides of the Force? Disney Plus is here, and for the uninitiated, it will grant you access to the Magic Kingdom’s most beloved properties.

Coming up on three years since its debut, Disney+ houses more than 500 films and thousands of TV episodes ranging from animated classics and Disney Channel favorites to everything that defines the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It’s an incredible value, especially if you have kids, and one that continues to roll out new content with each passing month. After all, The Mandalorian was only the beginning.

Before you can binge the best movies and shows on Disney+, however, you’ll need to sign up for an account and figure out which devices you’ll be watching on. Fear not: The process is quick and painless, and we’ll lay it out for you right here.

How to get Disney+

First, head to the Disney+ website or download the Disney+ app on your smartphone, tablet, or smart TV device.

The monthly charge is $8 (rising to $11 in December 2022), while the annual subscription is $80 (rising to $110 in December 2022). Payment options include PayPal and any standard credit or debit card.

Disney also offers incentives for those subscribed to both Hulu and ESPN+. They call it the Disney Bundle, which gives you $16 off if you’re signed up for all three services. Bundling is a good option for those who also want Hulu and ESPN+, but caveats apply. There are three different bundle choices being launched in December 2022, including with ads and without.

Disney+ and Hulu, with ads: $10 per month

Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+, with ads: $13 per month

Disney+ and Hulu, without ads, and ESPN+ (which still has ads): $20 per month

Remember that Disney+ isn’t an add-on service with Hulu, so no matter what option you choose, you’ll have to use two different apps to have access to everything. For more information on the Disney Bundle, be sure to read through the FAQ here.

The absolute best deal is available for Verizon customers. Verizon offers an entire year of Disney+ at no extra cost for anyone with an eligible Verizon Wireless unlimited plan. You can access this benefit whether you’re a new customer or you’ve had Verizon for a while already. To claim it, log in to your Verizon account via the company’s website or the MyVerizon app. If you have an Android device, click Account > Manage apps and add-ons > See all (in the Entertainment section) > Learn more (in the Disney+ section) > Get it now. If you have an Apple device, tap the Essentials tab > Learn more > Enroll.

Which devices can I watch Disney+ on?

Once you’ve done the work of creating your account, you’re all set to log in and enjoy the service. Thankfully, there’s no shortage of ways to watch. Disney Plus is available using any standard web browser. There are native apps available for all the popular platforms, including:

While that list doesn’t have everything, there are enough popular devices covered by these platforms that you should have no problem accessing Disney Plus whichever way you fancy. If you don’t see your device or platform, more and more apps are being created to ensure there’s always a way to watch.

