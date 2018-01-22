When Netflix began streaming directly to customers’ screens in 2007 (yes, it really was that long ago), it fundamentally changed the way we watch movies. Where once you had to drive down to the local Blockbuster or wait for discs to arrive in the mail — to say nothing of actually purchasing hard copies of films in various formats — Netflix unfurled a wealth of shows and movies to watch right from your couch, all for a meager monthly fee.

It took a few years, but eventually, Netflix realized producing and commissioning exclusive content could prove to be not only lucrative, but also necessary to dominate the streaming marketplace. As you might expect, Netflix wasn’t satisfied with just creating TV series, so it began to produce movies as well. By now, the list or originals is extensive, and it can be hard to judge what’s worth watching, so we’ve picked out the best Netflix original movies for your perusal (and potential enjoyment). Chill on, Netflixers.