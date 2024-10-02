One of the most popular horror sequels and reboots is finally on Netflix this October

Netflix just dropped 2018’s reboot of Halloween in its vast digital library, adding another modern horror classic to its already stellar lineup. Set 40 years after John Carpenter’s original Halloween, this sequel shows Michael Myers breaking out of captivity and rampaging through Haddonfield again, forcing Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) to step up and face him.

Nominated for four Sangria Chainsaw Awards and a Saturn Award for Best Horror Film, this reboot from director David Gordon Green reinvigorated the Halloween franchise and the entire slasher genre, setting off the recent trend of horror reboots like Candyman and Scream. Now that October has come back around, here’s why horror fans should stream this hit reboot to celebrate Halloween this year.

Please note this article contains spoilers for Halloween.

The story grabs you right from the start

Critics may say this reboot leans too heavily on nostalgia, but Halloween pays homage to the original film for long-time fans and presents a fresh, satisfying follow-up story. Retconning the many lackluster sequels that came before it, this 2018 franchise brings the Halloween franchise back to its roots as it expands upon Laurie and Michael’s iconic story.

Also, since Michael Myers has become a legend of the horror genre, it seems fitting that this film explores the dangers of how people mythologize and obsess over evil figures, particularly serial killers. This theme is best embodied by Laurie and Dr. Sartain, who centered their whole lives around Michael for different reasons but were corrupted by their obsessions.

Though it spawned two panned sequels, 2018’s Halloween still serves as a satisfying conclusion to the franchise on its own. The way three generations of Strode women escape from Michael’s burning prison, alive and together, is quite possibly the best fate to leave them with, as it provides closure for the protagonists while still leaving room for more.

The characters rule

While the original Halloween is considered a horror classic, it falls short in terms of character development. Fortunately, the reboot builds upon established characters as it introduces new ones, specifically to explore the generational trauma passed down to Laurie and her family after the former’s first encounter with Michael.

With Laurie living on as a reclusive and paranoid alcoholic estranged from her daughter, one can see how Michael’s rampage left such a terrible mark on her and those she holds dear. In a way, her character very much becames like Dr. Loomis, obsessed with finding and destroying Michael and his evil once and for all.

The film’s portrayal of people with mental illness is still questionable, but many people can relate to the struggles that the ostracized Laurie goes through long after surviving Michael. But by stopping Michael and protecting her family, Laurie proves she is not just another victim and reclaims her life in a powerful subversion of the “final girl” archetype.

Also, unlike the franchise’s retconned sequels, the reboot keeps the mystery of Michael’s character alive while exploring what makes him tick. Though some have criticized the subplot involving Dr. Sartain, it arguably helps audiences see how Michael is more akin to a predator hunting for prey. Instead of being Laurie’s brother or the victim of an ancient curse, Michael is an unpredictable, destructive force of nature simply killing because he wants to, making him just as terrifying as he was in the original film.

It’s the rare horror sequel that’s actually scary

The modern reboot may feature some bloody and gruesome kills, but it relies less on gore and more on creating nail-biting suspense, just like Carpenter’s original film. Audiences never know where Michael will pop up or who he’ll decide to kill next, as he can slaughter an entire family but still decide to let a helpless infant live. The terror is only elevated by the chilling score composed by John Carpenter himself.

On top of all that, how Laurie and Michael fight and hunt each other through the former’s house in the third act is one of the most frightening, heart-pounding parts of the franchise. No matter what people thought of Halloween Ends, this is the rematch that fans have waited so long to see.

Halloween is now streaming on Netflix.