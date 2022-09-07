 Skip to main content
The Good Nurse trailer unveils a killer in the hospital

Typically, hospitals are health institutions where nurses and doctors administer treatment to those who seek help. Hospitals are a place of service, but in The Good Nurse, they transform into a home for a serial killer. Netflix released the first trailer for their latest crime drama, The Good Nurse, starring Academy Award-winners Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne. The film depicts true events in the life of serial killer Charles Cullen.

The Good Nurse | Official Trailer | Netflix

Chastain plays Amy Loughren, a struggling nurse working the night shift in the ICU. She soon develops a friendship with fellow nurse Charlie, played by Eddie Redmayne, and the two begin to bond over their time in the hospital. Things soon become complicated after patients mysteriously start to die, and Amy grows suspicious of Charlie, who’s previously worked at nine hospitals and left for unknown reasons. When law enforcement investigates the deaths, Amy risks her own life to uncover the truth.

The crime drama is based on the 2013 book, The Good Nurse: A True Story of Medicine, Madness, and Murder by Charles Graeber. Nnamdi Asomugha, Noah Emmerich, and Kim Dickens also star.

Tobias Lindholm, who wrote 2020’s Another Round, directs from a script written by Academy Award nominee Krysty Wilson-Cairns. In addition to the film, Netflix will release the true crime documentary, Capturing the Killer Nurse, which chronicles Cullen and his murders, on November 11. 

The Good Nurse is set to premiere at TIFF on September 11. The film will then open theatrically on October 19 before streaming to Netflix one week later on October 26.

