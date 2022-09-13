 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Movies & TV
  3. News

Netflix unveils the trailer for The School of Good and Evil

Blair Marnell
By

The year may be starting to wind down, but Netflix still has some big-budget original films to keep subscribers glued to their screens. And if this one gives you the Harry Potter vibes, it’s probably not a coincidence. The School of Good and Evil was briefly glimpsed earlier this year when Netflix previewed its upcoming film slate. Now, the streaming service has debuted the first trailer for the movie, which finds destiny turned upside down for two seemingly ordinary girls.

Sophie (Sophie Anne Caruso) and Agatha (Sofia Wylie) are inseparable friends, and not even a summons to the School of Good and the School of Evil could change that. Regardless, their paths have been switched. That’s why Agatha is perplexed to find herself in the School of Good, while Sophie is seduced by darkness in the School of Evil. Sophie was supposed to become a future heroine, but if she chooses to embrace evil, then she could destroy the entire school.

The cast of The School for Good and Evil.

Netflix spared little expense surrounding Caruso and Wylie with an impressive cast of veteran actors. Leading the way are Kerry Washington as Professor Clarissa Dovey, Charlize Theron as Lady Lesso, Laurence Fishburne as the School Master, Michelle Yeoh as Professor Emma Anemone, and Cate Blanchett as the narrator and the voice of the Storian. Ben Kingsley, Patti LuPone, Rob Delaney, and Rachel Bloom also star.

Other cast members include Jamie Flatters as Tedros, Kit Young as Rafal, Earl Cave as Hort, Freya Theodora Parks as Hester, Demi Isaac Oviawe as Anadil, Kaitlyn Akinpelumi as Dot, Mark Heap as Professor Bilious Manley, Briony Scarlett as Reena, Chinenye Ezeudu as Chinen, and Rosie Graham as Millicent.

Paul Feig directed the movie and co-wrote the screenplay based on Soman Chainani’s novel, also titled The School for Good and Evil. Netflix will premiere the film on October 19.

Editors' Recommendations

Chainsaw Man anime will come to Crunchyroll later this year

Denji the Chainsaw Man in a promo poster.

Butcher powers up in a new trailer for The Boys season 3

The cast of The Boys.

Two new teasers set the stage for Netflix’s Resident Evil

Ella Balinska in Resident Evil.

How Sam Raimi made the superhero film better

Blended image of Tobey Maguire, Sam Raimi, and Spider-Man against a red webbing background.

ESPN+ Free Trial: Can you sign up for free in 2022?

The ESPN+ logo on a black background.

Speak No Evil review: the horror of holding your tongue

Morten Burian and Sidsel Siem Koch scream inside a car.

Best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, HBO, and more

Jane as Mighty Thor with Thor in Love and Thunder.

Buy the UFC 279 PPV with ESPN+ now and save $50

UFC 244: Masvidal vs. Diaz

The best TV shows on Amazon Prime right now (September 2022)

Lizzo in a bright green dress sitting on a couch in a scene from Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls on Amazon Prime.

The 105 best shows on Hulu right now (September 2022)

Oliver, Charles, and Mabel at a party in a scene from Only Murders in the Building season 2 on Hulu.

FuboTV Free Trial: Stream live sports for free for a week

FuboTV icon on Apple TV

Toronto film fest 2022 opens with a blandly inspirational Netflix biopic

Nathalie Issa and Manal Issa play in the water.

The 74 best movies on Hulu right now (September 2022)

The Social Network