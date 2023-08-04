Netflix’s The Chosen One trailer brings forth the Messiah

Imagine growing up as an ordinary child only to discover that you are the long-promised Messiah and the second coming of Jesus Christ. That was the premise of Mark Millar and artist Peter Gross’ 2004 comic book series, American Jesus. Later this month, Netflix is premiering the comic’s TV series adaptation, which has been renamed The Chosen One. This show is taking some liberties with the original comic by transplanting the story into Mexico and the series itself will largely be in Spanish. But the heart of the story remains, as a young boy named Jodie (Bobby Luhnow) learns that he has divine powers. But those powers come with a price, as well as a legion of enemies who will do anything to make sure that Jodie never fulfills his destiny.

Healing the sick and transforming water into wine will be only the beginning of Jodie's self-discovery process. THE CHOSEN ONE based on the graphic novel 'American Jesus' by Mark Millar and Peter Gross premieres August 16th, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/jXsvjT8P3Q — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) August 3, 2023

As shown in the trailer, Jodie’s powers manifest themselves when he survives a horrific accident that should have killed him. And while Jodie initially plays with parlor tricks like turning water into wine, he soon finds that he can cure the sick and the disabled with only a touch. Unfortunately for Jodie, once he starts using those abilities in public, there’s no putting that genie back in the lamp. His secret is out, and everyone wants a piece of him … except the people who just want him dead.

Dianna Agron co-stars in the series as Sarah, with Lilith Amelie Siordia Mejia as Magda, Juan Fernando González Anguamea as Tuka, Jorge Javier Arballo Osornio as Hipólito, and Alberto Pérez-Jácome Kenna as Wagner. Patricio Serna Meza, Carlos Bardem, Alfonso Dosal, Sofía Sisniega, Eileen Yáñez, and Tenoch Huerta will have supporting roles as well.

Recommended Videos

The Chosen One will premiere on Netflix on August 16.

Editors' Recommendations