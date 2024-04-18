 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Transformers One trailer turns an origin story into a buddy comedy

Blair Marnell
By
The main heroes in Transformers One.
Paramount

The Transformers animated series from 1984 first established an origin story for Optimus Prime and Megatron on their home world of Cybertron. But as originally envisioned, Megatron, the future leader of the evil Decepticons, was only a false friend to Orion Pax, who would go on to become the Autobots’ leader, Optimus Prime. Subsequent incarnations in other media have reconfigured that relationship, but the upcoming animated movie, Transformers One, is the first to take the future rivals and pair them up in a buddy action comedy.

Transformers One‘s first trailer notably depicts Orion’s bond with D-16 (Megatron’s original name) as a genuine friendship, even when the latter is clearly upset with the former. The film isn’t tied to any previous incarnation of the franchise, which is why it has a free hand to redefine one of the core relationships in the entire saga.

Recommended Videos

D-16 and Orion are clearly positioned as the heroes of this story, alongside Elita-1 and the future Bumblebee, B-127. The trailer also drops some hints that the Transformers’ creators, the Quintessons, may appear. Additionally, it shows fans the first time that these characters gained the ability to transform. What it doesn’t show us is how the friendship between Orion and D-16 became a bitter rivalry. But that gives it something to save for the film!

Related

Chris Hemsworth stars in the film as Orion Pax/Optimus Prime, with Brian Tyree Henry as D-16/Megatron, Scarlett Johansson as Elita-1, Keegan-Michael Key as B-127/Bumblebee, Jon Hamm as Sentinel Prime, and Laurence Fishburne as Alpha Trion.

Transformers One was directed by Josh Cooley from a script by Andrew Barrer, Gabriel Ferrari, and Bobby Rubio. It will hit theaters on Friday, September 20.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
Like Godzilla Minus One? Then watch these 3 underrated sci-fi movies
Godzilla strikes an impressive pose in Godzilla Minus One.

Godzilla Minus One is winning rave reviews in this country, and it's already being hailed as one of the best Godzilla movies ever made. That's because the film doesn't overlook its human characters, and it gives them their own dramatic story set against the backdrop of Godzilla's rampage.

If you're looking for something exactly like Godzilla Minus One, then you may be disappointed to learn that there really isn't anything else quite like it. But we have gathered three movies like Godzilla Minus One, or at least films that share many of the same themes. Now it's time to get your monster mash on.
Pacific Rim (2013)

Read more
10 best movie trailers of 2023, ranked
Furiosa leans back on a wall of fire in Furiosa.

2023 is in the rearview mirror now as the holiday season creeps upon us, meaning it's time for the oh-so-fun season of year-end lists. While there will undoubtedly be dozens of lists commemorating the best movies of the year, it's important to note a smaller yet essential sort of video: the movie trailer.

A good movie trailer is composed of a lot of things, but the biggest aspect of a successful trailer is one that accentuates the hype of a movie while not spoiling the film itself. A trailer that spoils a movie's entire plot is the worst. It's also the worst, though, when a trailer leaves you so in the dark about the movie that a viewer feels no interest in the film itself. It's a delicate balance that only a few of the best trailers really smash it out of the park.

Read more
This 2008 action comedy is also one of the best Christmas movies ever. Here’s why
A man hugs a woman in In Bruges.

Martin McDonagh is behind some true gems, from the wicked Seven Psychopaths to last year's tremendous The Banshees of Inisherin. However, his now-prestigious career began with a little 2008 film that turned 15 earlier this year. In Bruges stars Oscar nominees Colin Farrell as Ray and Brendan Gleeson as Ken, two hitmen hiding in the picturesque city of Bruges after a job goes terribly wrong.

Time has been kind to In Bruges, with many considering it among the 21st century's finest black comedies. However, the film has received a second, more peculiar reexamination as an unexpected, yet satisfying Christmas classic. A biting, occasionally cruel, and tragic black comedy about two lonely hitmen might not be anyone's idea of a holly, jolly Christmas movie --alas, and against all odds, In Bruges is just that. Why? Well, for starters, it's set on Christmas. However, the film's holiday connections run deeper than just that.
What makes a great Christmas movie?

Read more