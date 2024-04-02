 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Bill Skarsgård goes full action hero in Boy Kills World trailer

Blair Marnell
By

Some of the most memorable roles in Bill Skarsgård’s career have been villains, including Pennywise the Clown in Stephen King’s It and Marquis Vincent de Gramont in John Wick: Chapter 4. This year, Skarsgård is going full action hero in two movies, including the upcoming reboot of The Crow. But first, Skarsgård has an even wilder turn in the new action flick Boy Kills World, as demonstrated in the red band trailer below.

Recommended Videos

As you probably noticed from that video, Skarsgård’s Boy is deaf and mute. But his inner voice is brought to life by H. Jon Benjamin, the star of Archer and Bob’s Burgers. The in-story explanation is that Boy took the voice from one of his favorite video games and imagines it as his inner narrator.

Related

Story details are a bit light at the moment, but we know that Boy Kills World takes place in a post-apocalyptic future and that Boy’s family was murdered by Hilda Van Der Koy (Famke Janssen). Now, with the help of a shaman (Yayan Ruhian), Boy is ready to commit to his bloody path for revenge. However, Boy may have bitten off more than he can chew by bringing a sword to a gunfight.

Bill Skarsgård in Boy Kills World.
Lionsgate

Jessica Rothe also stars as June 27, with Michelle Dockery as Melanie van der Koy, Stranger Things star Brett Gelman as Gideon van der Koy, Isaiah Mustafa as Benny, Andrew Koji as Basho, Sharlto Copley as Glen van der Koy, and Quinn Copeland as Mina.

Moritz Mohr directed the film from a screenplay by Tyler Burton Smith and Arend Remmers, which was, in turn, based on a story by Remmers and Mohr.Boy Kills World will hit theaters on Friday, April 26.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
20 years later, The Rundown is still The Rock’s best action-hero role
Dwayne Johnson and Seann William Scott take a sweaty walk together.

Dwayne Johnson and Seann William Scott in The Rundown Universal Pictures / Universal Pictures

The moment Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson lumbered out of the wrestling ring and onto movie sets, Hollywood became determined to make him the next Arnold Schwarzenegger. It's easy to see the logic of that idea. With Arnold then leaving the industry for a new career in politics, a void had opened in the action-hero arena. And like the Austrian weightlifter who ruled the box office before him, The Rock had an impossibly herculean physique — a body made for blockbusters. Who better to fill the Terminator's profile than another hulking he-man looking to transition from athletics to acting?

Read more
Gal Gadot races to save the world in Heart of Stone trailer
Gal Gadot in Heart of Stone.

While Wonder Woman 3 may or may not happen with Gal Gadot, the actress potentially has a new action franchise from Greg Rucka, a comic book scribe who has frequently written the Wonder Woman comic book for DC. Fittingly, their new Netflix original film, Heart of Stone, seems to have some elements of superhero comics mixed in with Mission: Impossible intrigue. During today's Tudum event, Netflix debuted the first trailer for Heart of Stone, which establishes the double life of Gadot's character, Rachel Stone.

Heart of Stone | Gal Gadot | Official Trailer | Netflix

Read more
Action heroes reunite in first trailer for The Expendables 4
Jason Statham and Sylvester Stallone in The Expendables.

It's been nine years since The Expendables 3 hit theaters, but the long-awaited sequel is just a few months away. Jason Statham, last seen kicking a shark in the trailer for The Meg 2, is taking over the franchise from his friend and co-star, Sylvester Stallone. After headlining the first three Expendables films, Stallone has confirmed that this will be his final appearance as Barry Ross. But as you can see in the first trailer for The Expendables 4, Barry has one last mission for Statham's Lee Christmas.

EXPEND4BLES (2023) Official Trailer - Jason Statham, 50 Cent, Megan Fox, Dolph Lundgren

Read more