Some of the most memorable roles in Bill Skarsgård’s career have been villains, including Pennywise the Clown in Stephen King’s It and Marquis Vincent de Gramont in John Wick: Chapter 4. This year, Skarsgård is going full action hero in two movies, including the upcoming reboot of The Crow. But first, Skarsgård has an even wilder turn in the new action flick Boy Kills World, as demonstrated in the red band trailer below.

Recommended Videos

As you probably noticed from that video, Skarsgård’s Boy is deaf and mute. But his inner voice is brought to life by H. Jon Benjamin, the star of Archer and Bob’s Burgers. The in-story explanation is that Boy took the voice from one of his favorite video games and imagines it as his inner narrator.

Story details are a bit light at the moment, but we know that Boy Kills World takes place in a post-apocalyptic future and that Boy’s family was murdered by Hilda Van Der Koy (Famke Janssen). Now, with the help of a shaman (Yayan Ruhian), Boy is ready to commit to his bloody path for revenge. However, Boy may have bitten off more than he can chew by bringing a sword to a gunfight.

Jessica Rothe also stars as June 27, with Michelle Dockery as Melanie van der Koy, Stranger Things star Brett Gelman as Gideon van der Koy, Isaiah Mustafa as Benny, Andrew Koji as Basho, Sharlto Copley as Glen van der Koy, and Quinn Copeland as Mina.

Moritz Mohr directed the film from a screenplay by Tyler Burton Smith and Arend Remmers, which was, in turn, based on a story by Remmers and Mohr.Boy Kills World will hit theaters on Friday, April 26.

Editors' Recommendations