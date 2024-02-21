 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Check out this underrated 1997 action movie before it leaves Amazon Prime Video next week

Joe Allen
By
A man holds on to the side of a truck in Breakdown.
Paramount Pictures

While there are plenty of movies on Amazon Prime Video that have justifiably earned their reputation as some of the best ever made, there’s also plenty of other stuff on the streaming service that can be a little bit more difficult to identify as worth watching. If you’ve already made your way through all of the platform’s most obvious titles, though, you might be looking for something a little more under the radar on Prime Video that’s worth your time.

Breakdown, which tells the story of a man who has to save his wife after his car breaks down in the middle of the desert, is one such movie, and it’s leaving Prime Video at the end of February. Before it leaves the platform, though, you’ve still got time to check it out. Here are three reasons why you definitely should.

Recommended Videos

Breakdown features a hugely compelling Kurt Russell performance

Breakdown 1997 - Official Movie Trailer

By 1997, when Breakdown was released, Kurt Russell was past the prime of his stardom. Even so, this movie proves definitively that Russell still had plenty in the tank.

Related

Although it doesn’t make a ton of sense that this regular guy suddenly proves to be resourceful enough to take down the vicious kidnappers who have nabbed his wife, it’s nonetheless immensely satisfying to watch Russell’s devolution from a regular guy to someone who seems to be capable of almost anything. Few actors are better at pure action than Russell, and Breakdown is up there with his best work.

It knows exactly how long it needs to be

A man aims a gun in a room in Breakdown.
Paramount Pictures

Breakdown is one of the most underseen action movies of recent decades, but that doesn’t mean the movie is at all confused about what kind of film it is. This is a schlocky action movie that is elevated by sharp filmmaking and a great central performance, and it’s therefore just a touch over 90 minutes long.

Because the movie is so tight, everything that made the final cut feels propulsive, and by the time the movie’s over, you’ll experience the thrill that comes with its adrenaline-pumping finale.

It picked a great central setting

Kurt Russell with a bulletin board behind him in ‘Breakdown.’
Paramount Pictures

By setting itself in the expanse of the American West, Breakdown becomes something of a Western, following Russell’s character through a variety of desert locales.

More importantly, though, the film proves to be a great vehicle for seeing both how beautiful the American West is, and how terrifying it might be to discover that your car had broken down in the middle of nowhere. The desert is beautiful, and Breakdown knows how to shoot it, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t also terrifying, and Breakdown convets that part too.

Breakdown is streaming on Amazon Prime Video until February 29.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Joe Allen
Joe Allen
Writer
Joe Allen is a freelance writer based in upstate New York focused on movies and TV.
Like Amazon Prime Video’s hit movie Upgraded? Then watch these 3 great rom-coms now
Archie Renaux and Camila Mendes in Upgraded.

Earlier this month, Amazon Prime Video released a new original rom-com called Upgraded, which features Riverdale's Camila Mendes as Ana, a young intern who is working for a demanding boss, Claire (Marisa Tomei). After getting bumped to first class during a trip to London, Ana is mistaken for her Claire by a handsome young stranger, William (Archie Renaux), who quickly falls for her. There have been plenty of romantic comedies that started off with mistaken identity moments like that, but Upgraded has the distinction of debuting near the top of the most popular movies on Prime Video.

If you like Amazon Prime Video's Upgraded, check out our picks for the three great rom-coms you should watch next. The selections include another recent film on Prime Video, a classic romantic comedy starring Sandra Bullock, and a wild movie that borders on being an action comedy as well.
The Other Zoey (2023)

Read more
3 great Amazon Prime Video shows to watch on Valentine’s Day
Two people elbow each other in Modern Love.

Who said you have to go out to celebrate Valentine's Day? Thanks to streaming services like Amazon's Prime Video, couples can spend their Valentine's Day evening sitting back, relaxing, and watching a romantic TV show. Prime Video has several subgenres of romance on the service, including complicated love and teen relationships.

For Valentine's Day, we picked three great shows to watch that are streaming on Prime Video. One of our picks is Mr. & Mrs. Smith, an espionage series based on the 2005 film. The other two selections include an anthology of modern love stories and a musical drama.
Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2024)

Read more
3 action movies on Netflix you need to watch in February
Chris Hemsworth holds a gun outside of a prison cell in Extraction 2.

Netflix continues to bolster its library with new movies and TV shows every month. The streaming service has seen an increase in action movies in February, with American Assassin, Fury, Pacific Rim, Resident Evil, and Shot Caller all available to stream. Some of these films could find themselves on the top 10 charts of most popular films on the service.

If you are looking for more films to watch this month, we selected three action films to place in your Netflix queue. One of our picks is Extraction 2, the Chris Hemsworth-led sequel to one of Netflix's best original films. The other selections include a sequel to a famous assassin movie and an excellent zombie horror movie from Asia.
Extraction 2 (2023)

Read more