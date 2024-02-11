 Skip to main content
5 best Super Bowl 2024 movie & TV trailers, ranked

Blair Marnell
By
Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool and Wolverine.
Marvel Studios

When it comes to the Super Bowl, TV and movie studios don’t have to worry about making innovative commercials. Fans just want to see some great trailers for upcoming shows and films. This year’s Super Bowl was a little light in that department as a handful of major studios didn’t bother to buy ad time. But the studios who reserved spots for the Big Game came away with some of the buzziest moments of the night.

To recap this year’s best Super Bowl movie and TV trailers, we’re counting down from five to name our pick for the top entry.

5. Knuckles

Knuckles Series | Official Trailer | Paramount+

This was a surprisingly close call, because Paramount+’s Halo season 2 trailer was also well-done. In fact, Halo‘s trailers are often more exciting than the show itself. But Kunckles got the nod for fifth place by firmly embracing its status as a Sonic the Hedgehog spinoff.

Idris Elba and Adam Pally are reprising their respective roles as Knuckles and Wade Whipple from Sonic the Hedgehog 2, as Wade gets some training in the ways of the echidna warriors. Plus, Sonic and Tails were confirmed to guest star in at least one of the six episodes.

Knuckles will premiere on Paramount+ on April 26.

4. Wicked

Wicked - First Look

This year’s big musical scored a direct hit with this trailer. Wicked isn’t even supposed to be out until late next fall, but the Super Bowl audience was too big to pass up. The film is based on the smash Broadway play that acts as a musical prequel to The Wizard of Oz, and the trailer played up that connection with a glimpse of the Wizard (as played by Jeff Goldblum), and even a brief appearance by Dorothy Gale and her friends.

But this story is all about the friendship turned rivalry between two women: Elphaba Thropp (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda Upland (Ariana Grande). And if the trailer is any indication, then Elphaba is well on her way towards becoming the infamous Wicked Witch of the West.

Wicked will hit theaters on November 27.

3. Twisters

It’s been almost three decades since Twister was in theaters, and the upcoming sequel, Twisters, doesn’t have any of the leads coming back. And it doesn’t matter because the only thing people really want to see are tornados tearing things up on screen from the safety of a movie theater. Preferably on a very big screen.

Twisters will hit theaters on July 19.

2.  Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes already had a pretty good teaser trailer a few months ago. But the Super Bowl trailer did an even better job of hyping up the franchise’s return. The Witcher‘s Freya Allan was more prominently used in this trailer as a young woman named Mae. She will be teaming up with a new ape hero named Noa (Owen Teague).

However, the real standout of the trailer is the film’s villain, Proximus Caesar (Kevin Durand), an ape who has enslaved his brethren and humans alike in the name of power. He really came off as a genuine threat in the trailer.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will hit theaters on May 10.

1. Deadpool and Wolverine

Marvel Studios is very fortunate that Deadpool and Wolverine is its only movie this year. Because if this film can’t become a hit then every comic book movie is in serious trouble. Fortunately, the sequel informally known as Deadpool 3 has all of the makings of a blockbuster with both Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in their respective fan-favorite roles.

The trailer confirmed that Deadpool will be involved with the TVA (Time Variance Authority) from Loki. And strangely enough, Marvel resisted the urge to directly show Jackman’s Wolverine. He’s only seen from behind twice in the trailer, but it makes for a very effective teaser.

Deadpool and Wolverine will hit theaters on July 26.

