From Wassup to Darth Vader, the 10 greatest Super Bowl commercials of all time

On Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles will try to dethrone the reigning NFL champions, the New England Patriots, in Super Bowl 52. There are a slew of narratives heading into the big game, but for a lot of viewers who have been watching just about anything but the lead up to this showdown, there’s only one question: Which commercial will be the most memorable?
We’ll be following all the latest commercials on Sunday with a running tally, but not all of them will stand the test of time. So, what are some of the best Super Bowl commercials in history? There are a ton of pretty great ones, but we’ve narrowed it down to 10 of the most notable commercials from the past few decades. Enjoy!
Up for Whatever, Budweiser (2014)
As one of several Budweiser spots on this list, the beer company took a unique approach and decided to appeal to our penchant for “reality” TV. A woman walks up to an unsuspecting patron in a bar (no, really), and offers him a Bud on one condition: He has to be “up for whatever.” Accepting the challenge, he sets out on an epic journey that includes playing ping pong with Arnold Schwarzenegger, getting fitted for a sports jacket by model Minka Kelly, and running into Don Cheadle and a llama in an elevator. No doubt this was the best day of this guy’s life, and the commercial paid off in spades for Budweiser when it went viral, leading to a follow-up spot in 2015.
1984, Apple (1984)
Faced with stiff competition from IBM, Apple hired famed movie director Ridley Scott for this controversial, but iconic ad that suggested viewers break the mold and opt for the upcoming Macintosh computer instead of those bland boxes. The powerful message: Avoid creating a society that can be likened to George Orwell’s terrifying one from the novel 1984. While Apple almost pulled the ad for fear of its reception, we’re glad they didn’t. It demonstrated what Steve Jobs was capable of, and his unwavering confidence to take the company on its own path toward success.
Hey Kid, Catch (Mean Joe Greene), Coca Cola (1979)
Way back in 1979, this Coca Cola commercial tugged on viewers’ heartstrings. A nine-year-old boy approaches the limping, stone-faced Mean Joe Greene after a game, offering up some help and his Coca Cola, only to dejectedly walk away after handing it over. That is, until Green calls him back, smiles, and throws a jersey at him. Awww.
Secret Society, Avocados From Mexico (2017)
An instant classic as soon as it aired in 2017, Avocados From Mexico poked fun at well-known conspiracies and myths by portraying a secret society that is hilariously struggling to keep their secrets from being leaked to the general public. Adding to the society’s blemishes, the members fall victim to the subliminal advertising and start gorging themselves on guacamole after an amusing cameo from Jon Lovitz. Besides the hilarious premise, the ad is also quite effective since it will have your taste buds salivating for the deliciousness of chips and guac.
Wassup, Budweiser (1999)
Chances are you cringe today if someone shouts “Wassup!” with his tongue outstretched. That’s sooo ‘90s, right? But back when it first aired, Budweiser managed to create a pop culture phrase through this single ad, which led to a series of others over the next few years. The funniest follow-up came two years later, and involved a group of Caucasian males with their much more, er, refined version, called “What are you doing?”