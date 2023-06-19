Best movies on Tubi

What is Tubi? Tubi is among a growing list of free streaming services that combines advertising video on demand (AVOD) and free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) to offer an expansive catalog of both movies and TV shows, including live channels. Owned by Fox, Tubi is completely free, but you will have to contend with short ads. While the available movies and shows are plenty, there aren’t newer or any original titles. But if you’re looking for a great movie to watch without having to fork over money every month for a streaming subscription, pay for on-demand viewing, or sign up for a linear TV subscription to access specialty channels with movies, Tubi is a solid option worth considering.

There are some amazing movies on Tubi right now, with lots of new content being added all the time. Here, we have highlighted some of the best to check out as you explore the ad-supported service.

John Wick (2014) 101m Genre Action, Thriller Stars Keanu Reeves, Michael Nyqvist, Ian McShane Directed by Chad Stahelski watch on tubi watch on tubi Yes, you can watch John Wick (and some of its sequels) on Tubi. The action thriller stars Keanu Reeves as the title character, a hitman who, following the death of his puppy, a last gift from his deceased wife, is forced out of retirement. He wants revenge for the heinous and cruel act, and he’ll get it by any means necessary. The high-action neo noir movie is the first in the growing franchise that has reestablished Reeves as an action movie superstar. With three subsequent films released in the franchise, John Wick is considered one of the best action movies ever made. You can get on board with the first film for free before diving into the others. Read less Read more

The Shawshank Redemption (1994) 142m Genre Drama, Crime Stars Tim Robbins, Morgan Freeman, Bob Gunton Directed by Frank Darabont watch on tubi watch on tubi The Frank Darabont-directed drama based on the Stephen King novella Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption stars Tim Robbins as Andy, a banker who is sentenced to life in prison for the murders of his wife and her lover. He is insistent that he’s innocent, but is kept in prison for decades. There, he meets a fellow prisoner named Ellis “Red” Redding (Morgan Freeman) and, together, they work with a prison warden to run a money laundering operation. Despite not performing well at the box office when it was initially released, The Shawshank Redemption went on to receive rave reviews and earned seven Academy Award nominations. It’s widely considered one of the most beloved movies ever made. Read less Read more

Django Unchained (2012) 165m Genre Drama, Western Stars Jamie Foxx, Christoph Waltz, Leonardo DiCaprio Directed by Quentin Tarantino watch on tubi watch on tubi Dive right into Quentin Tarantino’s revisionist Western film about a Black slave named Django (Jamie Foxx) who joins with a German bounty hunter named Dr. King Schultz (Christoph Waltz) to save his long-lost wife, Broomhilda (Kerry Washington), from captivity. Also starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Secret Invasion‘s Samuel L. Jackson, Walton Goggins, and James Remar, Django Unchained remains Tarantino’s highest-grossing film. While there’s plenty of questionable, racially charged language and extreme violence, the Academy Award-winning movie is worth a watch. Read less Read more

Ready Player One (2018) 140m Genre Science Fiction, Adventure, Action Stars Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke, Ben Mendelsohn Directed by Steven Spielberg watch on tubi watch on tubi Based on the Ernest Cline novel of the same name and directed by Steven Spielberg, Ready Player One is set in a future world where humans use a virtual reality simulator called OASIS when they need to escape from the real world. A teenager named Wade (Tye Sheridan) discovers a secret contest that will award the winner ownership of the company, and he quickly gathers a team together to try and beat an evil corporation from taking over. The parallels to today’s world, including the growing reliance on and attention to VR and augmented reality technology, won’t be lost on viewers. Earning an Academy Award nomination for its visual effects, Ready Player One is a sight to behold with a technologically savvy take on a dystopian world. Read less Read more

Blade Runner (1982) 118m Genre Science Fiction, Drama, Thriller Stars Harrison Ford, Rutger Hauer, Sean Young Directed by Ridley Scott watch on tubi watch on tubi This isn’t the new film, but rather the original from 1982 starring Harrison Ford as Rick Deckard, a “blade runner” tasked with eliminating bioengineered humanoids called replicants. Set in a dystopian future (for the movie, this was 2019), the sci-fi film brings to life Philip K. Dick’s 1968 novel Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? Despite being retired, Deckard must rejoin the fight to eliminate a fugitive group of advanced replicants who have returned to Earth. Largely considered the first film to spark a frenzy of Dick’s word being turned into movies (Total Recall and Minority Report followed), Blade Runner has spawned a trilogy of short films, as well as Denis Villeneuve’s Blade Runner 2049./dt_media] Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971) 100m Genre Family, Fantasy, Comedy Stars Gene Wilder, Peter Ostrum, Jack Albertson Directed by Mel Stuart watch on tubi watch on tubi Read more Relive the original movie based on the Roald Dahl novel Charlie and the Chocolate Factory with your kids or enjoy it again for yourself. The classic musical fantasy film Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory stars the late Gene Wilder as the title character. When a poor boy named Charlie (Peter Ostrum) finds the coveted Golden Ticket in a chocolate bar that earns him a trip to Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory, he’s delighted. He is joined by four other children from around the world, each with different personalities and from different economic circumstances. Throughout the tour, the children each learn valuable lessons about life, gratitude, and simply being a good person. The colorful film, complete with adorable Oompa-Loompas and sweets galore flowing through the factory, is a perfect escapist movie full of fun, music, and hidden lessons. A new prequel movie starring Timothee Chalamet is set for release in December 2023, making now the perfect time to rewatch the original. Read less Read more

American Psycho (2000) 102m Genre Thriller, Drama, Crime Stars Christian Bale, Willem Dafoe, Jared Leto Directed by Mary Harron watch on tubi watch on tubi In the mood for horror? American Psycho has become part of pop culture history, so much so that some don’t realize that Patrick Bateman, played by Christian Bale in this movie, isn’t actually a real person, but rather a character dreamed up by Bret Easton Ellis in his novel of the same name. He’s a New York investment banker by day, but by night, he satiates his urges to kill. Offering a combination of black comedy and horror, this 2000 version of American Psycho is widely considered to be one of the best iterations of the story to date, with Bateman praised for his disturbing portrayal of the character. American Psycho didn’t perform well at the box office, but has since developed a cult following. It’s the type of movie you can watch again and again, and that’s worth watching now for the first time, even more than two decades later. Read less Read more

A Few Good Men (1992) 138m Genre Drama Stars Tom Cruise, Jack Nicholson, Demi Moore Directed by Rob Reiner watch on tubi watch on tubi “You can’t handle the truth!” If you have ever wondered where this quote originated or want to relive the beauty of Jack Nicholson screaming it at the top of his lungs in the middle of a courtroom scene, A Few Good Men is where to find it. Oblivion‘s Tom Cruise and Nicholson star in this legal drama based on an Aaron Sorkin play alongside an ensemble cast that also includes Demi Moore, Kevin Bacon, Kevin Pollak, J.T. Walsh, Cuba Gooding Jr., and Kiefer Sutherland. Cruise is Lt. Daniel Kaffee, a lawyer for U.S. Navy JAG Corps Lieutenant who is tasked with overseeing the trial of the murder of a Marine. As Kaffee investigates, he realizes that things don’t quite add up. Despite his reputation for plea deals, Kaffee surprises everyone and decides to take the case to trial. A Few Good Men is praised for its old-fashioned courtroom drama style with a unique twist. Though it has a predictable plot, the story is propped up by the wonderful performances. Read less Read more

Pacific Rim (2013) 131m Genre Action, Science Fiction, Adventure Stars Charlie Hunnam, Rinko Kikuchi, Idris Elba Directed by Guillermo del Toro watch on tubi watch on tubi In this future-set sci-fi monster film by Guillermo del Toro, humans are fighting colossal sea monsters known as Kaiju. They fight back using giant humanoid mechas known as Jaegers, each controlled by two pilots and joined by a mental link. Raleigh Becket (Charlie Hunnam) is a former pilot who is called upon to rejoin the fight against the seemingly undefeatable enemy. He is partnered up with a rookie named Mako (Rinko Kikuchi) who couldn’t be more different from him. While the visual effects and action sequences in Pacific Rim are best enjoyed in 3D, the movie is still a visual spectacle worth watching in any fashion, with a subtle homage to other genres like anime, mecha, and kaiju. Behind the action sequences, Pacific Rim also carries simple, but worthwhile moral lessons about the importance of relying on one another, despite our differences. Read less Read more

A Star Is Born (2018) 136m Genre Music, Drama, Romance Stars Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, Sam Elliott Directed by Bradley Cooper watch on tubi watch on tubi Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper hit it out of the park with this adaptation of the 1937 romantic drama and its previous 1954 and 1976 remakes. Cooper is Jackson (Bradley) a popular country music star teetering on the edge of relevancy and drinking his sorrows away. Gaga is Ally, a fresh, young singer-songwriter who catches his eye due to her tremendous talent, stage presence, and natural beauty. He brings her on stage to perform with him, and they eventually fall in love. When her career, however, begins to eclipse his, Jackson falls deeper and deeper into his depression. Yielding one of the biggest songs of the year with Shallow, which earned the Best Original Song Academy Award, A Star is Born will give you goosebumps, elicit tears, and have you hugging your loved ones tight. Read less Read more

The Usual Suspects (1995) 106m Genre Drama, Crime, Thriller Stars Gabriel Byrne, Stephen Baldwin, Kevin Spacey Directed by Bryan Singer watch on tubi watch on tubi A classic that fans love to watch again and again to look for intricate details that lead to the shocking reveal in the end, The Usual Suspects is also a must-watch for anyone who hasn’t seen it yet. The neo-noir mystery film that stars Stephen Baldwin, Gabriel Byrne, Benicio del Toro, Kevin Pollak, Chazz Palminteri, Pete Postlethwaite, and Kevin Spacey centers around the interrogation of physically disabled con man Roger “Verbal” Kint (Kevin Spacey), one of only two people to survive a massive fire and massacre on a ship. Through the interrogation, Kint tells Agent Dave Kujan (Palminteri) a twisted, complicated story of events that confuses the officer. He alludes to the alleged perpetrator, a mysterious man named Keyser Söze. Fans of the movie know how it ends, but that doesn’t make it any less intriguing to watch over and over. Read less Read more

