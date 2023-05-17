Tubi drew the attention of many streaming fans with a hit commercial during the 2023 Super Bowl. The upstart streamer contains tens of thousands of new and old TV shows from every decade and every genre imaginable. Want to watch the hottest series that aired on HBO Max? Tubi has them. Are you feeling nostalgic about that old TV show you used to watch as a kid in the ’80s or ’90s? Chances are, Tubi has it.
Tubi has so much content that it can be hard to choose which shows are worth your time. Digital Trends is here to help you sort out which ones are worth your time and should watch. Even though the streaming service is free, time is valuable, and no one wants to waste it watching subpar content.
Looking for something else? We’ve also rounded up the best shows on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, and the best movies on Disney+.
Originally aired on HBO Max, this Jordan Peele and J.J. Abrams-produced drama-horror series is about a young Black man who travels across the U.S. in the ’50s, during a time when segregation was the norm. He wants to find his dad, but when he arrives in the town that the famous horror author H.P. Lovecraft highlighted in his seemingly-fictional stories, he discovers dark secrets lurking there that are enough to make one wonder if the stories were fiction after all.
Along with Peele and Abrams as executive producers, the series stars Jonathan Majors (before he was Kang in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania), Courtney B. Vance, Jurnee Smollett, and Tony Goldwyn. While a planned second season was scrapped, there’s still plenty to savor in the first season’s 10 episodes, which offers an intriguing look at America’s racial history through a horror lens.
A beloved TV and film franchise, Babylon 5 centers around a 5-mile-long space station of the same name. Built by the Earth Alliance in the 2250s and located in neutral space, Babylon 5 serves as a sanctuary for alien races to air grievances and negotiate conflicts.
Representatives from the Earth Alliance, Minbari Federation, Centauri Republic, Narn Regime, and Vorlon Empire work with the League of Non-Aligned Worlds to effectively manage interstellar relations. But the peaceful hall of justice is also a military post for Earth and a major intergalactic commercial hub, creating all kinds of potential for trouble.
Loosely based on Chris Rock’s childhood, this short-running show stars Tyler James Williams as Chris, a teenager growing up in the ’80s as the eldest of three children in a Brooklyn household.
When Chris’s hardworking family uproots the family and starts bussing him to a predominantly white middle school two hours away, Chris does everything he can to find his place at his new school while managing his quirky younger siblings at home.
A ridiculous cult classic that spawned a couple of spinoffs and movies, Blue Mountain State tells the story of a fictional Midwestern college football program and the ludicrous characters who drive it to success.
When Alex Moran (Darin Brooks) arrives on campus as the heralded QB of the future, he soon finds he would much rather focus on girls and partying. As such, he becomes the target of relentless hazing by tryhard captain, Thad Castle (Alan Ritchson).
Editors' Recommendations
- The best horror movies on Amazon Prime right now
- The 10 most popular movies on Netflix right now
- The 10 most popular TV shows on Netflix right now
- What is Tubi? Everything to know about the free streamer
- The best anime on Hulu right now