The best shows on Tubi right now

Jason Struss
By

Tubi drew the attention of many streaming fans with a hit commercial during the 2023 Super Bowl. The upstart streamer contains tens of thousands of new and old TV shows from every decade and every genre imaginable. Want to watch the hottest series that aired on HBO Max? Tubi has them. Are you feeling nostalgic about that old TV show you used to watch as a kid in the ’80s or ’90s? Chances are, Tubi has it.

Tubi has so much content that it can be hard to choose which shows are worth your time. Digital Trends is here to help you sort out which ones are worth your time and should watch. Even though the streaming service is free, time is valuable, and no one wants to waste it watching subpar content.

Looking for something else? We’ve also rounded up the best shows on Netflix, the best movies on Hulu, the best movies on Amazon Prime Video, and the best movies on Disney+.

Lovecraft Country (2020)
Lovecraft Country
tv-ma 1 Season
Genre Drama, Mystery, Sci-Fi & Fantasy
Cast Jonathan Majors, Jurnee Smollett, Wunmi Mosaku
Created by Misha Green
Originally aired on HBO Max, this Jordan Peele and J.J. Abrams-produced drama-horror series is about a young Black man who travels across the U.S. in the ’50s, during a time when segregation was the norm. He wants to find his dad, but when he arrives in the town that the famous horror author H.P. Lovecraft highlighted in his seemingly-fictional stories, he discovers dark secrets lurking there that are enough to make one wonder if the stories were fiction after all.

Along with Peele and Abrams as executive producers, the series stars Jonathan Majors (before he was Kang in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania), Courtney B. Vance, Jurnee Smollett, and Tony Goldwyn. While a planned second season was scrapped, there’s still plenty to savor in the first season’s 10 episodes, which offers an intriguing look at America’s racial history through a horror lens.

Midsomer Murders (1997)
Midsomer Murders
tv-14 23 Seasons
Genre Crime, Drama, Mystery
Cast Neil Dudgeon, Nick Hendrix, Fiona Dolman
Created by Anthony Horowitz, Caroline Graham
One of the longest-running television programs in the U.K., Midsomer Murders follows the harrowing stories of Detective Chief Inspector Barnaby (Anthony Horowitz), a veteran who works in the formerly sleepy community of Midsomer. When accusations abound, Barnaby must exonerate the innocent and pursue the guilty.
Babylon 5 (1994)
Babylon 5
tv-pg 5 Seasons
Genre Drama, Sci-Fi & Fantasy
Cast Bruce Boxleitner, Jerry Doyle, Mira Furlan
Created by J. Michael Straczynski
A beloved TV and film franchise, Babylon 5 centers around a 5-mile-long space station of the same name. Built by the Earth Alliance in the 2250s and located in neutral space, Babylon 5 serves as a sanctuary for alien races to air grievances and negotiate conflicts.

Representatives from the Earth Alliance, Minbari Federation, Centauri Republic, Narn Regime, and Vorlon Empire work with the League of Non-Aligned Worlds to effectively manage interstellar relations. But the peaceful hall of justice is also a military post for Earth and a major intergalactic commercial hub, creating all kinds of potential for trouble.

The Twilight Zone (2002)
The Twilight Zone
1 Season
Genre Sci-Fi & Fantasy, Mystery
Cast Forest Whitaker
Created by Rod Serling
This revival of Rod Serling’s classic series of the ’50s and ’60s stars Forest Whitaker as narrator and on-screen host. At the turn of the century, the potential for sci-fi and fantasy mystery is even more profound than the mid-century original. While this revival was brief, it’s still worth a watch for timely parables of humanity’s present issues and future concerns over technology.[/dt_media]
Nikita (2010)
Nikita
tv-14 4 Seasons
Genre Drama, Action & Adventure
Cast Maggie Q, Shane West, Lyndsy Fonseca
Created by Craig Silverstein
This cult classic stars Maggie Q as Nikita, a spy and assassin who was betrayed by Division, the secret U.S. agency that trained her. Now, she’s hellbent on exposing and destroying Division, employing every skill available to her. Fans of Alias and the more recent Netflix hit The Night Agent will enjoy Nikita’s action set pieces and spy thrills.
Everybody Hates Chris (2005)
Everybody Hates Chris
tv-pg 4 Seasons
Genre Comedy, Family
Cast Tyler James Williams, Terry Crews, Vincent Martella
Created by Chris Rock, Ali LeRoi
Loosely based on Chris Rock’s childhood, this short-running show stars Tyler James Williams as Chris, a teenager growing up in the ’80s as the eldest of three children in a Brooklyn household.

When Chris’s hardworking family uproots the family and starts bussing him to a predominantly white middle school two hours away, Chris does everything he can to find his place at his new school while managing his quirky younger siblings at home.

Invasion (2005)
Invasion
1 Season
Genre Sci-Fi & Fantasy, Mystery, Drama
Cast Eddie Cibrian, Lisa Sheridan, Alexis Dziena
Created by Thomas Schlamme, Michael Dinner
After a hurricane, Florida Park Ranger, Russell Varon (Eddie Cibrian), and his family start to notice strange occurrences. When luminescent creatures start appearing in the water and people in town begin to act differently, Varon and his family have no idea who they can trust. Fans of recent sci-fi shows like Silo will especially get a kick out of Invasion, which was canceled far too soon.
Genera+ion (2021)
Genera+ion
tv-ma 1 Season
Genre Drama
Cast Justice Smith, Chase Sui Wonders, Haley Sanchez
Created by Daniel Barnz, Zelda Barnz
Like Euphoria or Netflix’s Heartstopper? Then Genera+ion may be for you. This HBO show takes a deep dive into human sexuality through a group of hyper-modern high school students. The group’s deep exploration of modern sexuality tests their beliefs about life, love, and family in their staunchly conservative community.
Blue Mountain State (2010)
Blue Mountain State
tv-ma 3 Seasons
Genre Comedy
Cast Darin Brooks, Alan Ritchson, Chris Romano
Created by Chris Romano, Eric Falconer
A ridiculous cult classic that spawned a couple of spinoffs and movies, Blue Mountain State tells the story of a fictional Midwestern college football program and the ludicrous characters who drive it to success.

When Alex Moran (Darin Brooks) arrives on campus as the heralded QB of the future, he soon finds he would much rather focus on girls and partying. As such, he becomes the target of relentless hazing by tryhard captain, Thad Castle (Alan Ritchson).

Gilligan's Island (1964)
Gilligan's Island
tv-g 3 Seasons
Genre Comedy, Family
Cast Bob Denver, Alan Hale Jr., Russell Johnson
Created by Sherwood Schwartz
One of history’s most beloved TV shows, Gilligan’s Island shares the slapstick adventures of the hapless Gilligan (Bob Denver), put-upon Skipper (Alan Hale Jr.), and their motley crew of castaways stranded on a desert island.
Scooby-Doo, Where Are You! (1969)
Scooby-Doo, Where Are You!
tv-g 3 Seasons
Genre Animation, Mystery, Comedy, Kids, Family
Cast Casey Kasem, Don Messick, Frank Welker
Created by Joseph Barbera, William Hanna
One of the longest-running franchises in American media kicked off in 1969 with Scooby-Doo, Where Are You? Fred, Daphne, Velma, Shaggy, and Scooby-Doo travel the world in the Mystery Machine, looking for creepy, wacky mysteries to solve. They’ve been doing it for nearly 60 years now.
Columbo (1971)
Columbo
tv-pg 10 Seasons
Genre Crime, Drama, Mystery
Cast Peter Falk
Created by Richard Levinson, William Link
Did you enjoy Rian Johnson’s recent murder mystery hit Peacock series Poker Face? Then Columbo may be for you. Peter Falk stars in this classic ’70s detective show as Columbo, a friendly, gregarious, disheveled police detective who is routinely underestimated by suspects. Despite his practically comic absentmindedness and messiness, Columbo is remarkably shrewd and just about always gathers every little bit of detail required to secure an indictment.

