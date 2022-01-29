In the United States, the animation game has run through Disney and DreamWorks for decades. But in recent years, the global phenomenon of Japanese animation has carved out a place in the American mainstream. Now, major streaming services are clamoring for anime to satiate the desires of ravenous fans. Amazon Prime Video doesn’t have the best anime collection you’ll find, but it does offer a number of high-quality selections. And, of course, being Amazon, there are bound to be many more options down the line. We’re keeping track of all the best anime on Amazon Prime Video to keep you continuously in the loop.

New to the world of anime? Thankfully, we also have guides to the best anime on Netflix and best anime on Hulu if you’re in need of more suggestions.

Grimoire of Zero (2017) 6.9/10 tv-14 1 Season Genre Animation, Sci-Fi & Fantasy, Action & Adventure, Drama, Comedy Cast Yumiri Hanamori, Takehito Koyasu, Masayuki Katou Created by Kobashiri Kakeru, Yoshinori Shizuma watch on Amazon watch on Amazon Based on a popular series of light novels, Grimoire of Zero centers on Zero, an experienced witch who must team with a mercenary to find a magical tome. Their relationship, combined with the epic scope of the series, help make it a standout among fantasy anime. Read less Read more

Pokémon (1997) 7.5/10 tv-y7 24 Seasons Genre Animation, Action & Adventure, Sci-Fi & Fantasy Cast Rica Matsumoto, Ikue Otani Created by Satoshi Tajiri, Junichi Masuda, Ken Sugimori watch on Amazon watch on Amazon The first anime to truly take over American culture, Pokémon: The Series, was after-school viewing for kids of all ages in the late-’90s and early-2000s. The series, brilliantly released in conjunction with Pokémon cards and Nintendo games, introduced an extraordinary new universe to Americans that endures to this day. Although Amazon Prime Video doesn’t have the first two seasons available, it does offer Season 3 and beyond as Ash Ketchum and his friends Pikachu, Brock, and Misty set off to capture as many Pokémon as they can and win the Johto League. Read less Read more

Vinland Saga (2019) Trailer 8.8/10 tv-ma 2 Seasons Genre Animation, Action & Adventure, Drama Cast Yuto Uemura, Naoya Uchida, Kensho Ono watch on Amazon watch on Amazon Vikings get the anime treatment in Vinland Saga, one of the newer entries on this list. The Vikings have dominated society for a thousand years and have an insatiable thirst for violence. Thorfinn grows up in this culture, spending much of his boyhood on a battlefield, building his skills to ultimately achieve revenge for his father’s murder. Read less Read more

Dororo (2019) 8.4/10 tv-ma 1 Season Genre Animation, Action & Adventure Cast Rio Suzuki, Hiroki Suzuki, Naoya Uchida watch on Amazon watch on Amazon Based on the legendary 1967 manga, Dororo follows the journies of an orphaned child and an unusual swordsman as they battle demons across the continent. Those demons are there due to a long-ago deal made by a corrupt samurai lord to help his lands flourish. To do so, he trades his newborn son’s organs. Abandoned, Hyakkimaru is adopted by a local doctor who gives the boy prosthetics. As he grows up, he vows to reclaim his body one piece at a time by forcibly taking them from the demons who took them in the deal his father made. Read less Read more

Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku (2018) 7.6/10 tv-14 1 Season Genre Comedy, Animation Cast Itou Kento, Miyuki Sawashiro, Arisa Date watch on Amazon watch on Amazon A rom-com anime? Why not! Narumi changes jobs, only to reunite with Hirotaka, a childhood friend who has grown up into a good-looking, highly skilled employee. The two resume their chemistry from childhood and soon catch feelings for one another. However, they’re both secretly otaku — massive nerds. As such, a serious romantic relationship is difficult to find through all of the immense awkwardness. Read less Read more

Elfen Lied (2004) 7.9/10 tv-ma 1 Season Genre Animation, Sci-Fi & Fantasy, Drama Cast Chihiro Suzuki, Sanae Kobayashi, Emiko Hagiwara Created by Lynn Okamoto watch on Amazon watch on Amazon An entertaining blend of science fiction, fantasy, and social commentary, Elfen Lied centers on Lucy, a member of the Diclonius species who has horn-life bone protusions on her forehead and possesses the power of telekinesis. The series chronicles Lucy’s journey as she struggles to escape being imprisoned just because she’s different and find the acceptance she has desired her entire life. Read less Read more

Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress (2016) Trailer 7.2/10 tv-ma 1 Season Genre Action & Adventure, Animation, Sci-Fi & Fantasy Cast Maaya Uchida, Yuki Kaji, Toshiki Masuda Created by Ichirō Ōkouchi watch on Amazon watch on Amazon In the midst of industrial revolution, a monster appears that can create undead creatures known as Kabane by biting humans. On the island of Hinomoto, people have built a refuge and stations to protect themselves from these creatures. However, travel between them is treacherous. At one of thee stations, a young boy named Ikoma creates a unique weapon called a Tsuranukizutsu, elegantly designed for use on Kabane. When his station comes under attack, he finally has the opportunity he’s been waiting for. Read less Read more

Banana Fish (2018) Trailer 8.3/10 tv-ma 1 Season Genre Action & Adventure, Drama, Mystery, Animation Cast Yoshimasa Hosoya, Jun Fukuyama, Unsho Ishizuka watch on Amazon watch on Amazon Ash Lynx is a 17-year-old gang leader on the streets of New York City, but he’s still under the thumb of mob boss Dino Golzine. When Ash discovers a mystery drug called “Banana Fish” on one of Dino’s men, Ash begins asking questions, falling down a rabbit hole that will draw him closer to the death of his older brother. There’s no telling just how high the conspiracy goes. Read less Read more

Toradora! (2008) 8.0/10 tv-14 1 Season Genre Animation, Comedy, Drama Cast Rie Kugimiya, Yui Horie, Hiroyuki Yoshino watch on Amazon watch on Amazon Toradora! follows the high school relationship between kindly Ryuuji Takasu and the feisty Taiga Aisaka. Despite being polar opposites, they agree to be one another’s wing-people, since they each have a crush on the other’s best friend. Of course, as they conspire together, their relationship grows, and as they fall in love with each other, you fall in love with them. Read less Read more

