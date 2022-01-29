In the United States, the animation game has run through Disney and DreamWorks for decades. But in recent years, the global phenomenon of Japanese animation has carved out a place in the American mainstream. Now, major streaming services are clamoring for anime to satiate the desires of ravenous fans. Amazon Prime Video doesn’t have the best anime collection you’ll find, but it does offer a number of high-quality selections. And, of course, being Amazon, there are bound to be many more options down the line. We’re keeping track of all the best anime on Amazon Prime Video to keep you continuously in the loop.
New to the world of anime? Thankfully, we also have guides to the best anime on Netflix and best anime on Hulu if you’re in need of more suggestions.
Grimoire of Zero (2017)
Pokémon (1997)
Vinland Saga (2019)
Dororo (2019)
Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku (2018)
Elfen Lied (2004)
Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress (2016)
Banana Fish (2018)
Toradora! (2008)
Editors' Recommendations
- The 50 best movies on Netflix right now
- The best shows on Netflix right now (January 2022)
- The best TV shows on Amazon Prime Video right now
- The 97 best shows on Hulu right now
- The 54 best movies on Amazon Prime Video right now